Heritage proposal for Aldergrove fire hall at a ‘standstill’

The Alder Grove Heritage Society faces a delay in knowing the fate of the fire hall due to tenants slated to live in the building until 2020.

The Aldergrove Fire Hall after it was first built in 1958 and as it stands now as the former Milsean Shoppe. (File Photo)

The AGHS received the closed memo following the public deliberation between Township council members on Jan. 2 about a proposal from the group to preserve the hall.

The memo states the tenants who live in suites upstairs — including the building’s former owners Rob and Maureen Robinson — lease begins Mar. 1 and is subject for re-evaluation on and after Apr. 30 of 2020.

“The commercial space is being maintained for storage purposes at this time,” the memo reads. In the meantime, “Tenants will perform regular maintenance of the building.”

The fire hall, located at 2900 272nd Street, was first purchased by the Township last June from the Robinsons — who first remodeled the hall into a commercial space for Milsean Shoppe coffee and confectionaries. The building was set to be demolished to make room for a connector road adjoining 29 and 273 St.

At Wednesday’s (Feb. 13) AGHS meeting, Director Brit Gardner informed the society of new business regarding the race to preserve the hall, being: “at a standstill.”

“The main thing is saving the building. It’s a matter of just not seeing it disappear overnight,” said an AGHS member Scott White. There was unanimous agreement in the room.

“As of now, there is no demolition on the books,” said Gardner, referring to actions of the Township.

The Township has put forth a motion to consult local community members as well as independent appraisers to estimate the value of the fire hall, which was first built through largely donated goods and services in 1958.

“The fire hall project is currently in ‘heritage assessment mode’” said AGHS Secretary Tami Quiring. “So there isn’t much we can really do other than prepare for our next steps, which involves a fair bit of research.”

The AGHS proposed a Community Archive Museum to the Township for the space. Additional components might include a small coffee shop, local gift shop and community meeting space, according to Quiring.

Knowing whether the Township will eventually deem the fire hall a ‘heritage’ building, and take steps to preserve it under their Heritage Strategy, will likely remain a mystery until after the lease with its tenants is up.

The AGHS is actively seeking Aldegrove residents to become members and increase momentum and awareness for the cause.