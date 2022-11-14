Historic Fort Langley remembers James Douglas

On Saturday, Nov. 19, the Fort Langley community will celebrate the legacy of James Douglas, B.C.’s first governor.
The public event commemorating Douglas’ multicultural legacy will include Black, Scottish, and Metis as well First Nations’ arts, food, music and dance.
The event will take place at Fort Langley National Historic Site, where Douglas was sworn in as the province’s governor on Nov. 19, 1858.
He came from a multicultural background – born in Guyana to a Creole mother and a Scottish father, and as an adult, he married a Metis woman, Amelia Connolly.
He went on to found Fort Victoria, on the site of the present-day provincial capital. His name appears on many buildings and communities in B.C. including Douglas Hall, a residence at Trinity Western University.
“Douglas’ multicultural legacy brings a historic and long-lasting influence to diversity in B.C,” said Jade Szymanski, promotions officer at Fort Langley National Historic Site.
Those interested in attending this event can purchase tickets at the door. Fort Langley National Historic Site is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and admission is $8.50/adult, $7.00/senior, and free for youth 17 and under. To learn more, people can visit, https://www.pc.gc.ca/en/lhn-nhs/bc/langley/activ/calendrier-calendar
