The statue of Sir James Douglas, who proclaimed B.C. a Crown Colony at Fort Langley in 1858, stood in front of a backdrop of fall leaves on a sunny Thursday afternoon, Oct. 26. Residents enjoyed a spell of sunny weather and record-breaking warmth over the past few days. Troy Landreville Langley Times

The statue of Sir James Douglas, who proclaimed B.C. a Crown Colony at Fort Langley in 1858, stood in front of a backdrop of fall leaves on a sunny Thursday afternoon, Oct. 26. Residents enjoyed a spell of sunny weather and record-breaking warmth over the past few days. Troy Landreville Langley Times

Historic Fort Langley remembers James Douglas

A multicultural celebration scheduled in the community on Saturday, Nov. 19

On Saturday, Nov. 19, the Fort Langley community will celebrate the legacy of James Douglas, B.C.’s first governor.

The public event commemorating Douglas’ multicultural legacy will include Black, Scottish, and Metis as well First Nations’ arts, food, music and dance.

The event will take place at Fort Langley National Historic Site, where Douglas was sworn in as the province’s governor on Nov. 19, 1858.

He came from a multicultural background – born in Guyana to a Creole mother and a Scottish father, and as an adult, he married a Metis woman, Amelia Connolly.

He went on to found Fort Victoria, on the site of the present-day provincial capital. His name appears on many buildings and communities in B.C. including Douglas Hall, a residence at Trinity Western University.

“Douglas’ multicultural legacy brings a historic and long-lasting influence to diversity in B.C,” said Jade Szymanski, promotions officer at Fort Langley National Historic Site.

Those interested in attending this event can purchase tickets at the door. Fort Langley National Historic Site is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and admission is $8.50/adult, $7.00/senior, and free for youth 17 and under. To learn more, people can visit, https://www.pc.gc.ca/en/lhn-nhs/bc/langley/activ/calendrier-calendar

.

RELATED: Historic Fort Langley remembers James Douglas and Louis Riel

READ MORE: Fort Langley historic site spotlights Sir James Douglas Sunday

.

Is there more to the story? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Fort LangleyIndigenousLangleyMetis

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
A rain-soaked Kruise For Kids collects toys for needy kids
Next story
VIDEO: Fort Langley remembers veterans’ sacrifices as hundreds pack Remembrance Day event

Just Posted

Brett Favaro, dean, Faculty of Science and Horticulture, along with representatives from the KPU brewing program: Ernesto Cabral, student; Phil Chrinko, alumnus; Kyle Jansen (holding award), alumnus; Emily Kokonas, instructor; Alek Egi, instructor; Thomas Nickel, student; Michael Hodgson, alumnus; and Freddy Nota, student. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
KPU earns fresh accolades at B.C. Beer Awards

A statue of Sir James Douglas is located in front of the Fort Langley National Historic Site. (Langley Advance Times files)
Historic Fort Langley remembers James Douglas

Dave Earle is the president of the British Columbia Trucking Association. The group held held a summit in Langley, which focused entirely on low and zero-emission commercial vehicles. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
BCTA brings leading manufacturers of eco-friendly trucks under one roof

Just over 100 participants brought new, unwrapped toys to the 39th annual Kruise For Kids toy drive on Sunday, Nov. 6 at the Kwantlen Polytechnic University parking lot in Langley City. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
A rain-soaked Kruise For Kids collects toys for needy kids