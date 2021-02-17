Originally built in 1911 as a two-room schoolhouse known as Belmont Superior School, the building was revitalized in 2020 (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Originally built in 1911 as a two-room schoolhouse known as Belmont Superior School, the building was revitalized in 2020 (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Historic Murrayville school redevelopment receives Community Heritage Register Plaque

Structure was retained and transformed into housing

A historic schoolhouse in Murrayville has been retained and revitalized for a new use, marking its role as a beacon of early twentieth century development in Langley. For making this preservation of heritage a reality, Lanson Foster, of Lanstone Homes, was this year’s recipient of a Township of Langley Community Heritage Register Plaque.

Originally built in 1911 as a two-room schoolhouse known as Belmont Superior School, the building quickly expanded to four rooms within the two years that followed. When the need for a separate high school was realized in 1922, the schoolhouse was renamed Murrayville Elementary, and continued to serve Murrayville’s expanding educational needs for almost one hundred years until it was decommissioned in 2004.

Recognizing the importance of the school and what it meant to the community, Lanson Foster and his team transformed the school to a multi-family residence with six unique dwelling units as part of a larger development. The historic characteristics of the school were preserved and restored, and the century-old row of mature oak trees, originally planted in front of the school along 48th Ave. at the time the school was built, were also conserved as part of the project.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: A walk through previously-unseen history in Aldergrove

Completed in 2020, the schoolhouse remains a legacy of the historical growth and development of the Murrayville community and the rapid expansion of the educational system that occurred in Langley throughout the twentieth century.

“In the Township of Langley, we value our history, and it is important that we honour and preserve our past,” said Mayor Jack Froese, as Foster received a plaque on Monday, Feb. 8. “As the recipient of this year’s Community Heritage Register Plaque, we acknowledge Lanson Foster for his heritage conservation efforts in conserving this unique building that tells the story of our past and will continue to serve our community in future.”

READ ALSO: A call for tolerance and inclusiveness from coach at Trinity Western University during Black History Month

The Community Heritage Register Plaque Program was established over a decade ago to acknowledge the people and groups who own registered properties and have taken steps to preserve, restore, or adapt them for continued use. Recipients are chosen annually by the Township’s Heritage Advisory Committee.

The awarding of the bronze plaque coincides with the celebration of Heritage Week throughout the province that runs from February 15 to 21.

For more information on heritage conservation in the Township of Langley, visit tol.ca/heritageconservation.

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HeritageLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Originally built in 1911 as a two-room schoolhouse known as Belmont Superior School, the building has been revitalized (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Originally built in 1911 as a two-room schoolhouse known as Belmont Superior School, the building has been revitalized (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
VIDEO: No shrinking Violet – a Langley girl is comfortable in the spotlight at this year’s Variety telethon
Next story
Langley newcomer opens bakery same week as ESL graduation

Just Posted

New Directions graduate Jenifer Gomez opened her new business Frosting Cupcakery & Bake Shop the same week she earned her LINC 8 certificate the last week of January 2021. (Yvonne Hopp/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley newcomer opens bakery same week as ESL graduation

New Directions school celebrated 500 graduates

Originally built in 1911 as a two-room schoolhouse known as Belmont Superior School, the building has been revitalized (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Historic Murrayville school redevelopment receives Community Heritage Register Plaque

Structure was retained and transformed into housing

(Black Press Media files)
Artistic sustainability challenge returns to Langley

Langley Centennial Museum and Langley Arts Council partners to offer juried upcycling art exhibit

Vehicles lined up at the testing clinic at KPU’s Langley parking lot on Wednesday, Feb. 17. The site is also giving vaccinations to health care workers. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Hundreds of local health care workers getting vaccine at Langley’s KPU

The clinic began scheduling shots from Feb. 4

Chilliwack Free Reformed Church on Yale Road (seen on Dec. 1, 2020), was one of three churches, including in Langley and Abbotsford, involved in the petition to the court and the injunction fight. (Black Press Media files)
UPDATED: No injunction against Fraser Valley churches holding services violating health orders

B.C.’s chief justice denied an application for an injunction Wednesday morning

Games on a table. (Pixabay.com) **MANDATORY CREDIT**
15 people spread COVID-19 to work, daycare after 50-person games night: Henry

B.C. health officials said 1,533 more cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed over Family Day long weekend

Kandace “Kandy” and Donnie Musgrove on their wedding day. (McKenzie Shea Photography)
With days left to live, Vancouver Island woman gets dream wedding

Community vendors pull together to deliver free, last minute wedding

Premier John Horgan posted an apology on Twitter Feb. 17, 2021, to a fellow ‘John Horgan’ who has been receiving complaints about SkyTrain project delays. (John Horgan/Twitter)
People have been complaining about SkyTrain project delays to the wrong John Horgan

Professor John Horgan teaches psychology 4,700 kilometres away in Georgia State University

Photo by Dale Klippenstein
Abbotsford woman awakened by man trying to climb onto her balcony with stolen ladder

Woman awakened by noise on her second-storey apartment balcony

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(B.C. government)
Horgan chastising feds for Discovery Islands fish farm decision ‘ironic’: First Nation chief

Wei Wai Kum says province ignored request for Broughton-like-process long before federal involvement

Surrey councillors Jack Hundial and Brenda Locke. (Photos: Now-Leader files)
Surrey councillors take their fight against Surrey policing transition B.C.-wide

Jack Hundial and Brenda Locke have sent a letter to well over 1,000 elected officials in local governments across the province

More than 50 people participated in the bar-fishing demonstration fishery on Sept. 9, 2020 on the gravel bars of the Fraser River near Chilliwack. DFO officers ticketed six people and seized four rods. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. anglers plead with Ottawa for more salmon openings

Recreationals sector fears another year of restrictions could wipe out the industry

COVID-19 vaccine is checked on delivery to a Tokyo hospital Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Japan’s COVID-19 vaccinations are scheduled to begin Wednesday after the government granted belated first approval to a shot co-developed by Pfizer Inc. (Kimimasa Mayama/Pool Photo via AP)
Senior homes stay safe as B.C. finds 427 more cases of COVID-19

Two more senior home outbreaks declared over

Most Read