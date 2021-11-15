Holiday Passport program encourages Christmas shopping in Cloverdale

“Holiday Passport” returns to Cloverdale starting Nov. 19. Put on by the Cloverdale Arts & Entertainment Association, the event offers a chance for shoppers to win $1,500 in gift cards from Cloverdale businesses. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Holiday Passport is returning to Cloverdale.

Replacing the popular Ladies’ Night Out from previous years, Holiday Passport encourages people to do their Christmas shopping in Cloverdale.

“We decided, once again, to cancel Ladies Night Out,” said Paige Hardy, president of the Cloverdale Arts & Entertainment Association. “We still didn’t feel safe having Ladies Night, even though we’re allowed to. The majority of businesses didn’t feel like it was safe yet. So we’ll forgo Ladies Night again this year because of COVID concerns, but we’ll, hopefully, bring it back next year.”

Holiday Passport works much like it sounds. Customers “travel” around to Cloverdale shops and make purchases. For each purchase of $20 or more at one of 30 participating businesses, customers earn a stamp in their passports. Once a shopper gets five stamps from five different businesses, they can then enter to win $1,500 in gift cards. There is no limit to number of entries, customers must just have five different stamps on each passport entry form. And they can visit each business as many times as they wish.

“We’re passionate about encouraging people to shop in Cloverdale,” explained Hardy. “Ladies Night was all about supporting local businesses, but now with Holiday Passport, there is still an opportunity to support local shops, it’s just being done over a longer period and in a safe manner.”

Hardy said they’ll draw the winners name on Dec. 13.

“The idea is come to Cloverdale, grab a coffee, and visit the stores and services available in this area.”

Holiday Passport begins Nov. 19 and runs for three weeks until Dec. 11.

“There are a plethora of awesome gift ideas from businesses in Cloverdale,” added Hardy. “You can get everything from food items to experiences, from clothing to jewellery, and from furniture to antiques and novelties. Whether it’s stocking stuffers or more extravagant gifts, someone’s got it.”

Hardy said, much like Ladies Night Out, the Cloverdale Arts & Entertainment Association encourages shopper to explore different businesses in Cloverdale.

Shoppers can pick up passports at any participating businesses beginning Nov. 19. Once a passport is filled, it can be dropped off at those same businesses.

Completed passports must be returned by 5 p.m. on Dec. 13 in order to be entered into the draw.

“It was well received last year,” added Hardy. “This community continues to focus on shopping here and supporting businesses. I’m sure this year’s incarnation of Holiday Passport will be just as successful as last year.”



