How a Langley house party turned into a B.C. Children’s Hospital fundraiser

An annual Langley house party has put out the invitation to anyone looking to see a line-up of country and rock musicians while supporting a good cause.

Felipe Freig, a contractor at Versa Homes, said the yearly summer get together was originally meant as a fun business function.

“It started as a thank you to clients, but it just got bigger every year,” said Frieg. “I have four boys and love helping kids. I always like to give back.”

As his annual bash grew in size and scope, the barbecue at Freig’s home became the perfect opportunity to give back, quickly turning into a full fundraiser.

The Versa Roast now exists to have fun, but to more importantly raise money for B.C. Children’s Hospital.

With 280 tickets up for grabs, Kadooh, Chris Buck Band, Rod Black, Dave Martone, Karen Lee Batten, DJ Mike will be performing at this year’s shindig.

Freig was formally in the music business before Versa Homes, playing in the band Jet Black Stare until, as he laughingly put it, everyone went country – a move he refused to make.

Freig said his connections and friendships from that world have helped him bring top talent to his backyard, including Cloverdale’s Jojo Mason and Maple Ridge’s Madeline Merlo.

Read More: Beer bash raises bucks to beat cancer

Among the meal and entertainment, there are plenty of items to bid on including a guitar and a Volkswagen Bug that belonged to Nickleback’s Chad Kroeger.

“Chad is a good friend of mine,” Freig said. “Nickleback played last year they’re busy playing another show this time so they couldn’t make it.”

Tickets to attend the 2019 Versa Roast Fundraiser are available on ticketleap. The party goes from 4 to 11 p.m. and takes place at Freig’s own home, Versa Villa 3163 256 St in Langley.

“We’re hoping to raise between 30 and 40 grand,” Freig said.

He added that the tickets into the party are relatively new, but will certainly help meet their target fundraising goal – especially since just about every facet of the afternoon has grown in size.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________