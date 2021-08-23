How strangers rallied to search for a lost dog in Langley’s Walnut Grove neighbourhood

‘Thank you, thank you, thank you,’ family says

On Wednesday, Aug. 18, Romeo, a 12-year-old Maltese Poodle-cross, went missing from the backyard of his Walnut Grove home, triggering a search effort that saw residents of the Langley neighbourhood come out in droves. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Romeo’s owner would like whoever rescued her dog to know just how grateful she is.

On Wednesday, Aug. 18, the 12-year-old Maltese Poodle-cross went missing from the backyard of his Walnut Grove home, triggering a search effort that saw residents of the Langley neighbourhood come out in droves.

Romeo’s 81-year-old owner, and the owner’s daughter, who asked to remain anonymous, were amazed by the response when they put the word out on social media.

It has been a rough year for her mother, the daughter told the Langley Advance Times.

The grandmother recently had to endure a 13-week hospital stay to battle a bacterial infection.

“Throughout her time in hospital, her faithful dog Romeo would either sit on her chair or lie on her bed, and wait for her return,” the daughter described.

“There was nothing we could do to coax him to be with us, or even sleep upstairs with us. Romeo knew where his momma’s space was and he patiently waited for her return, even if it meant being alone.”

A few weeks after they were reunited, “you can imagine the heartbreak and horror of me going into our recently purchased home’s backyard, to find the rickety wooden fence partially fallen down and Romeo gone. I went in and broke the news to grandma and took off to find him.”

Romeo is timid, “a real quiet little boy” who was unlikely to approach strangers.

When the family put the word out, the response was immediate.

“Folks who are still strangers to us, drove for an hour and a half through the suburb looking for a baby that wasn’t theirs. Teens and young adults jumped onto bikes or into cars and rode and drove around searching. Neighbours immediately set off with their dogs, trying to find ours. Runners, walkers, dog owners, dog walkers, neighbours, friends and strangers hit the roads, paths, parks and forests looking for Grandma’s baby.”

It was during this frenzy of searching, she related,“that we found love. The kindness of strangers, neighbours and friends poured out love to us and gave us hope.”

Romeo was located the next day, safe and sound, at the Animal Emergency Clinic of the Fraser Valley on 204th Street, where someone had taken him.

“To the person who saw a senior pup, took pity and who drove him to the shelter for the night, so that he would be safe and be found again by us, thank you,” the daughter said.

The clinic was unable to give them the name of Romeo’s rescuer, so they decided to make a public thank-you.

“They said that they wouldn’t be able to give us your name, and said that they had thanked you on our behalf, but [my mother and I] want you to know, that you, along with a team of other strangers, neighbours and friends in our community, are our heroes.”

“You rescued us from yet another heartbreak during this miserable year. Thank you, thank you, thank you!”

