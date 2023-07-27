Huge numbers turn out for first Langley Global Fest

John Miller of the Wild Moccasins performed a traditional hunting dance at the first Global Fest on Saturday, July 22. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times) Shyama-Priya of the Wild Moccasins performed the dance of a butterfly at the first Langley Global Fest on Saturday, July 22. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times) The LLIP held its first Langley Global Fest at the KPU Langley campus on Saturday, July 22. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times) Ana Marie Panczel (left) and Roland Lasaca from the LLIP hope the Global Fest can be an annual event. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley had its first Global Festival Saturday, celebrating the diverse cultures of this community.

Hosted by Langley Local Immigration Partnership (LLIP), the event on July 22 was created to bring the community together to improve immigrant settlement and integration in Langley.

The event is the result of a strategic plan developed last year to ensure settlement success, build belonging, and support meaningful employment, Ana Marie Panczel, coordinator of LLIP, said.

“Creating a place where residents feel included and where they belong are top of mind for the Building Belonging Working Group of the LLIP,” Panczel said.

Between 2016 and 2021, the immigrant population growth in Langley City was at 48.6 per cent, and the Township had a 32.9-per-cent increase, Panczel said.

“Langley attracts immigrants from a variety of source countries,” she said. “The Langleys demographic is quickly changing.”

Panczel added that the LLIP hopes to make the event annual, alternating between Langley City and Township locations.

The global fest featured international foods, vendor booths, and several performances on stage including dancing by Mexico Vivo and Wild Moccasins.

Speeches were given by local politicians, including Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag and Langley MP Tako van Popta, Langley East MLA Megan Dykeman and Langley MLA Andrew Mercier, and City Mayor Nathan Pachal.

READ ALSO: Cruise-In contest to win a Jeep for a year requires determination

IN OTHER NEWS: Homeless fears increased by shootings

Have a story tip? Email: kyler.emerson@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.