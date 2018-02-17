David Davis, his sisters Linda and Diane, and members of Township of Langley Council attended the unveiling of the Hugh Davis Way signs. Supplied photo

Hugh Davis Way sign unveiled

The name of the pioneer and long-time Langley farmer now adorns road near his home

The Hugh Davis Way signs were formally unveiled today at a ceremony held at the Milner Chapel .

The event was attended by his son, Township councillor David Davis, daughters Linda and Diane, and members of the Township of Langley Council.

Davis, a pioneer and long-time Langley farmer, passed away last fall at the age of 93.

The signage will be installed along 76B Avenue east of 216 Street, which is near Davistead, his family’s dairy farm.

READ MORE: Langley pioneer Hugh Davis passes away

Davis was a dairy farmer on the Davistead Farm in Milner, which was originally purchased by his grandfather at a Hudson’s Bay Company auction in 1882.

Every day he would go for coffee at Fraser Valley Auctions, and had a very big network of friends, David said of his father.

“When you live 93 years and you’re well liked, you know a lot of people,” son David said.

Born in 1924 in the same room in the same house as his father, Henry, Hugh witnessed many historical events unfold in Langley, such as the arrival of electricity in 1933.

READ MORE: This is Davis country


