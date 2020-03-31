Humboldt Broncos Jersey Day to commence despite closed classes

Students encouraged to still wear a jersey on Monday, April 6 to honour Saskatchewan hockey team

While an outpouring of support for the Humboldt Broncos has steadily continued for almost two years, students at R.E. Mountain Secondary School are hoping to commemorate the date and honour the fallen players – despite classes note being in session due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

April 6th marks two years since sixteen people – 10 players, three coaches, and three assistants for the Saskatchewan hockey team– were killed during a crash between a coach bus and semi-trailer.

Jersey Day was initiated almost immediately after by a group of Langley hockey moms who created the campaign for schools to show support.

Students were asked to wear a Humbolt Broncos jersey or a jersey or their own sports team in memory of the team – something Grade 12 student Stanley Lee said will continue on this year.

“My friend and I are all in this fun leadership class in school, and she first proposed this idea to me last year,” Lee said. “We just put out a instagram post with our school about having a jersey day from home to remember the two year anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos tragedy.”

Instead of donning a jersey for school, Lee is encouraging people to still wear one at home on Monday, April 6, and share a picture on social media.

“With hockey so big in our community and us knowing so many friends that get on that bus everyday and spending times with some of their best friends, it just makes it so special in our heart, even though we didn’t know them personally,” Lee added.

The Grade 12 student said the leadership group has put the challenge out to other schools in hopes students and staff with do the same.

People can tag @remssathletics in their post and use the hashtag #HumboldtStrong to show support for the team members and their families.

READ MORE: Langley-based Giants suit up to spotlight organ donation

The Government of Saskatchewan additionally proclaimed April 7 as Green Shirt Day to honour Humboldt Broncos’ player Logan Boulet.

It was created by the Boulet family, with the hopes that it will be recognized across Canada and will inspire people to consider organ and tissue donation.

