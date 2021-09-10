‘I hope we have something for everyone,’ says marketplace organizer

The marketplace at the Langley Good Times Cruise-In features food, car parts, and sponsors all set-up down Fraser Highway. (Black Press Media files)

The cars may steal most of the focus when it comes to the Langley Good Times Cruise-In, but a lot of the weekend’s buzz and excitement can also be found around the marketplace.

An annual fixture for enthusiasts and passerby’s to shop and connect, the market was a side-attraction tucked away into another location and all of the vendors, sponsors, and booths ran along the centre of Fraser Highway back in 2019.

Vicki Krickemeyer is in charge of the Langley Good Times Cruise-In marketplace and confirmed vendors will be back again for 2021 – and they’ll be front and centre on the main drag.

“We are always trying to think of better ways for our vendors and participants, as well as the attendees, to have the best show,” Krickemeyer said. “Having the vendors amongst the cars is better for everyone.”

Vehicles will surround the marketplace this year, meaning visitors won’t have to go far to shop and see sweet rides.

Organizers are hoping to have approximately 25 to 30 vendors. They’ll have merchandise ranging from neon garage lights to clothing, even signs for every car enthusiast, wheels, and countless car and truck accessories.

“There is also a vendor that makes custom wooden signs,” Krickemeyer pointed out, “as well as home renovations and custom garage doors.”

It won’t be all focused towards revving men’s engines either; the organizer noted that this year’s Cruise-In will have a few vendors specifically for women as well.

“I believe that the vendors bring a little for everyone, from car guys to ones who like to decorate their garage – like my husband. Also, some fresh ideas if starting your own hot rod or even your everyday street car,” Krickemeyer added. “I hope we have something for everyone.”

If anyone has queries or is interested in being a vendor, people can email at vicki@dkmobile.ca.“I will be happy to answer all questions,” she said.

The marketplace has often been referred to as a “generator of funds” by past organizers.

Each vendor pays for the space, all that money in turn donated to local charities, along with revenue from various raffles and additional contents going on within many of the booths.

The Langley Good Times Cruise-In marketplace is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – lining Fraser Highway, starating just east of 264th Street – where all the action kicks off.

