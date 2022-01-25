Ideas that make Langley farms more sustainable could get some green

Langley Sustainable Agriculture Foundation will offer up to $10,000 in grants and scholarships

The Langley agriculture industry might see some innovative solutions coming its way.

Through grants and scholarships program, Langley Sustainable Agriculture Foundation (LSAF) will provide close to $10,000 and stimulate farm ecological sustainability in Langley, according to Marcel Sachse, president of the non-profit foundation.

Farmers, students, researchers, or anyone part of Langley’s agriculture sector can apply for the grant, which will fund up to $2,000 for an on-farm project and $1,000 for a scholarship award. Agriculture researchers can get up to $5,000 for their research projects if undertaken in collaboration with a post-secondary institution.

“We are hoping to improve agriculture practices in Langley and make it possible for farmers to try out new ways of becoming sustainable, and also facilitating a connection between university research and farming,” he explained.

This is the foundation’s first time doing this. Though Sachse has no expectations regarding the number of proposals, he said he is hoping for participation from all the farming enthusiasts in the community.

“We should get enough to spend all the money,” he added.

He explained that all the proposals will be judged based on their potential to provide immediate and direct benefit to farms in Langley and possibly to the broader agricultural community.

Though the judging panel will review all manner of innovative ideas, proposals that address problems like water pollution and moisture reduction in land due to heat and other factors could get preference.

“We are open for other aspects of farming as well, but water retention could possibly a big factor,” Sachse advised.

Sachse, who runs a small mixed produce farm in South Langley, will be part of the judging panel along with others from the grant committee, which comprises experts and university researchers.

The last day to submit a proposal is Feb. 21, and the grant committee wants each project to be simple enough to be completed within a short time frame. Those who receive the grant or scholarship will have to create a short video about how the “wider agriculture community” can apply the concept.

The Langley Sustainable Agriculture Foundation is a non-profit organization founded in 2011. Through workshops, the foundation connects farmers, academics, and government officials with an aim to strengthen food and farming in Langley and neighbouring communities.

For more information, people can visit the organization’s website, langleysaf.ca or email info@langleysaf.ca.

