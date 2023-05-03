‘I’m so fortunate’: Penticton’s Mae Smith celebrates 100th birthday

The Penticton resident was joined by family and friends to mark the milestone Wednesday

Penticton’s Mae Smith celebrated her 100th birthday at the Concorde Retirement Community on Wednesday, May 3. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)

Some people just always find a way to leave a smile on your face.

One of those people is Mae Smith, say the several dozens of people who celebrated the Penticton resident’s 100th birthday on Wednesday, May 3.

The full-of-life and personable Smith says she’s stunned by how many friends and family — some from as far as away as Fort St. John — decided to spend their afternoon at the Concorde Retirement Community to mark the century-long milestone.

“I’m so fortunate,” the Nanaimo-born Smith told the Western News.

“I’ve had a good life.”

Smith had two children, Chuck and Carol and has five grandchildren, as well as another five great-grandchildren.

Many of them travelled from across the Okanagan to mark the occasion Wednesday.

Her son, Chuck Smith, said Wednesday his mother is as sharp today as she was 40 years ago.

“She’s very witty and clever,” her son said. “I hope she’s happy to see everybody…it’s like a family reunion today.”

Smith was greeted by dozens Wednesday, with the Concorde Retirement Community’s main living room dressed with 100th-birthday-themed decorations.

The day was marked with cake, snacks, coffee and tea, with Smith even getting her own party throne.

And according to those who stopped for a birthday-themed chat, Smith’s witty sense of humour was well on display.

“She’s got lots of spirit and says what she thinks,” Chuck said.

