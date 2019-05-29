Clara Jacobs is the Fraser Valley West Honorary Chair for this year’s Gutsy Walk starting at 9 a.m. on Sunday, June 2, from Fleetwood Park, 15802 80th Ave.

Imroved symptons gives “worst case” hope that cure is close at hand

By Bob Groeneveld/Langley Advance Times

.

Clara Jacobs was diagnosed with indeterminate colitis when she was six years old.

It was “one of the worst cases the doctors had seen,” she remembers.

Now she’s 13, and she’s the Fraser Valley West honourary chair of the 2019 Gutsy Walk, a fundraising and awareness event for Crohn’s & Colitis Canada.

In the intervening years, she has been on a range of medications and seen numerous doctors.

In addition to the pain the disease causes, the symptoms she has endured have included “loss of appetite, lots of trips to the bathroom, nausea… it’s different for everyone,” she relates.

For the first four years after her diagnosis, she was one of the youngest kids in B.C. to be treated with a medication that is now commonly used for young sufferers.

But when her body started rejecting the medication, she has been switched to something new.

Now she takes the trip to Children’s Hospital every eight weeks for injections in thigh.

“It’s been working very well for me, for which I feel very grateful,” she said.

Her recovery has been “amazing” and her pain has gone.

Every year since her diagnosis, her family has accompanied her on the Gutsy Walk, and she has raised more than $50,000 for the cause.

One of a number of similar events taking place in communities across Canada this weekend, local walkers, joggers, and runners will get started at 9 a.m. on Sunday, June 2, from Fleetwood Park, 15802 80th Ave.

Clara will be “giving a little speech about Chrohn’s and colitis, and cutting the ribbon to commence the walk.”

“It’s really important to me and for my family and friends who have supported me for years,” she said. “I hope we can find a cure.”

Register and learn more at gutsywalk_BC@crohnsandcolitis.ca.

.

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Annual hospital gala moved to bigger Langley Events Centre Fieldhouse
Next story
Volunteers called to Fort Langley to keep wheels turning

Just Posted

Pro players craft course of their dreams and biggest in B.C.

Aldergrove’s newest park Raptors Knoll opens on Saturday atop old landfill

Ride namesake given all-clear to saddle up Sunday in Langley

Doug Penner will again be participating in a charity motorcycle ride in aid of muscular dystrophy

Campaign against Langley hospital parking fees reaches goal of 2,500 signatures

Organizer Gary Hee plans to deliver the document to Victoria next week

Annual hospital gala moved to bigger Langley Events Centre Fieldhouse

Denim dropped for red carpet treatment at Langley Memorial Hospital’s Old Hollywood Gala

BC SPCA says no charges against Abbotsford hog farm

Farm was the target of a video and large protest in April

Nepal marks 1st Everest ascent amid debate over permits

Nepal, one of the world’s poorest countries, takes in $300 million each year from climbing

Defence lawyer requests break as blood-soaked clothing shown to courtroom

Vancouver Island father on trial for killing daughters Chloe, 6, and Aubrey, 4

Cancer patient given month to live without treatment, but must wait weeks to see B.C. doctor

‘I’m not ready to give up,’ Carol Young says, as she faces weeks-long wait to see an oncologist

B.C. plans to use cellphone survey results to push for lower fees

The B.C. NDP promised in its throne speech to help consumers get the least expensive cellphone service

‘No act of reconciliation is too small,’ says B.C. advanced education minister

Support programs for Indigenous students aim to make the transition to post-secondary school easier

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Coquihalla Highway

Heavy downpour, strong winds and hail expected between Merritt and Hope

B.C. whale watchers come across rare white orca

Vancouver Island Whale Watch tour spotted the killer whale near Nanaimo on Tuesday

Grieving mom says son who died in B.C. recovery house ‘would’ve been better off homeless’

Zach Plett, 21, was found dead in a recovery-house bed on Dec. 15, 2018

Hotline to help human trafficking victims, take witness tips launches Canada-wide

The new hotline can be reached 24 hours a day, all year, at 1-833-900-1010

Most Read