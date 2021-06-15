In four hours, 400 lbs. of litter collected in Fort Langley community cleanup

Bryan Miller of Your Local Community chats with volunteer Pam Arthur during a three-hour community cleanup that collected 400 lbs. of trash on Saturday, June 12. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)Bryan Miller of Your Local Community chats with volunteer Pam Arthur during a three-hour community cleanup that collected 400 lbs. of trash on Saturday, June 12. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Pam Arthur accounted for 50 of the 400 lbs. of trash collected during a three-hour community cleanup by 50 volunteers in Fort Langley on Saturday, June 12. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)Pam Arthur accounted for 50 of the 400 lbs. of trash collected during a three-hour community cleanup by 50 volunteers in Fort Langley on Saturday, June 12. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
William Bush, 5, used a pickup tool to drop trash into a bag held by his dad, Jon during a community cleanup event in Fort Langley on Saturday, June 12. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)William Bush, 5, used a pickup tool to drop trash into a bag held by his dad, Jon during a community cleanup event in Fort Langley on Saturday, June 12. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Bryan Miller of Your Local Community chats with volunteer Pam Arthur during a three-hour community cleanup that collected 400 lbs. of trash on Saturday, June 12. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)Bryan Miller of Your Local Community chats with volunteer Pam Arthur during a three-hour community cleanup that collected 400 lbs. of trash on Saturday, June 12. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Fifty volunteers collected 400 pounds of trash during a four-hour cleanup of Fort Langley on Saturday, June. 5.

It ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. covering a one-kilometre area around the heritage CN Rail station on Glover Road, where bags, pickup tools, gloves and T-Shirts were being handed out.

It was the first such event organized by Your Local Community, a group founded by Fort Langley resident Bryan Miller to bring like-minded people together to take the “pick-up pledge,” and the Langley Heritage Society, which operates the historic CN Rail train station at Mavis Avenue and Glover Road.

“It was a good day,” Miller commented, noting that in addition to the volunteers, there were visitors to the portable Your Local Community awning set up next to the station, who inquired about the event and expressed interest in taking part in future cleanups.

“A lot of people came by,” Miller said.

READ ALSO: Keeping it tidy: Fort Langley man urges residents to take a cleanup pledge

Among the volunteer trash hunters was Pam Arthur, a Fort Langley resident who lives on Church Street and said she planned to devote most of her efforts there.

“It’s so busy,” she explained.

“We even have the big trucks going through.”

Arthur collected the most trash of any volunteer, about 50 pounds, so much that she needed assistance getting it back to the collection point at the station.

Miller called Arthur “inspirational.”

Many of the volunteers consisted of families with children, which Miller didn’t expect, but was happy to see young kids absorbing the message to keep their community tidy.

“We ran out of kid’s shirts in the first hour,” he estimated.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Taggers and illicit climbers causing headaches for heritage rail station in Fort Langley

Helen Williams, manager of the heritage CN station, was also on hand for the event and welcomed the initiative.

“It’s a natural alliance for us,” Williams told the Langley Advance Times.

Williams said the station, a public site, often has people leaving their trash behind.

“We are constantly picking up,” she observed.

Miller noted that due to the amount of graffiti and vandalism at the CN Rail station, a land bridge connecting the street to the the display train had to be removed after being in place for 20 years.

Miller thanked the “Coffee Dads” group from the Fort Langley Elementary School, who provided music and entertainment during the event.

“We’re going to be doing it again,” Miller told the Langley Advance Times.

Your Local Community’s next community cleanup will likely be in a different area of Langley, some time in July, Miller said.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Fort LangleyGarbageLangley

Previous story
Langley Christian grads roll up their sleeves to donate blood

Just Posted

Surrey Provincial Court. (Black Press Media files)
Suspect allegedly wielding sword and Taser when RCMP arrived at Langley party

A man is facing multiple charges and appeared in court Tuesday

Bryan Miller of Your Local Community chats with volunteer Pam Arthur during a three-hour community cleanup that collected 400 lbs. of trash on Saturday, June 12. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
In four hours, 400 lbs. of litter collected in Fort Langley community cleanup

Fifty volunteers, many of them kids, took part in Your Local Community event on Saturday

Eleven months after John and Deanna Reimer opened new, bigger, premises in Walnut Grove, COVID-19 struck. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
How a Langley gym owner is getting through the pandemic

Eleven months after John and Deanna Reimer opened new, bigger, premises, COVID-19 struck

Langley City Mayor Val van den Broek organized the Winter Wonderland fund-raiser which was Jan. 25, 2020. (Langley Advance Times file)
LETTER: Langley City mayor voices support for department RCMP superintendent

Mayor said she’s been working to get senior RCMP officer back

Members of the Langley Christian High School donated blood to mark their milestone year. (Left to right) Kiera Hummelman, Camryn Visscher, Jayde Campbell, Grace Bennett, Danae Vanderveen, Cynthia McCarthy (teacher), Carson Foster, Josh Nelson, Carsen Grim hope to inspire others to donate. (Grace Bennett/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley Christian grads roll up their sleeves to donate blood

Students went to a mobile clinic and hope to inspire others to donate

People watch a car burn during a riot following game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup final in downtown Vancouver, B.C., in this June 15, 2011 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Howe
10 years ago: Where were you during the 2011 Vancouver Stanley Cup Riots?

Smashed-in storefronts, looting, garbage can fires and overturned cars some of the damage remembered today

There is an emergency shelter near the Golden Ears peaks. (Facebook/Special to The News)
Hiker fogged in on Golden Ears, spends 2 nights

Talon Helicopters, Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue bring him home Monday

Annamie Paul, leader of the Green Party of Canada, speaks at a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on June 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Green Leader Annamie Paul facing no-confidence motion from party brass

move follows months of internal strife and the defection of MP Jenica Atwin to the Liberals

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Tulips bloom in front of the Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa, Thursday, May 10, 2018. Day two of a full week of scheduled hearings will be heard in Federal Court today on a case involving Indigenous children unnecessarily taken into foster care by what all parties call Canada’s “broken child welfare system.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
AFN slams Ottawa for ‘heartless’ legal challenge of First Nations child compensation

2019 decision awarded $40,000 to each Indigenous child removed before 2006

A 34-year-old man was arrested Monday after Transit Police found him riding a SkyTrain with a shotgun in the front of his sweatpants. (Transit Police)
SkyTrain passenger arrested, charged for concealing shotgun in his sweatpants

Codty-James Gray, 34, was found with ammunition, brass knuckles and knives

Ivy was thrown out of a moving vehicle in Kelowna. Her tail was severely injured and will be amputated. (BC SPCA)
Kitten thrown from moving vehicle, needs help: Kelowna SPCA

The seven-week-old kitten had severe tail and femur injuries

A health-care worker holds up a sign signalling she needs more COVID-19 vaccines at the ‘hockey hub’ mass vaccination facility at the CAA Centre during the COVID-19 pandemic in Brampton, Ont., on Friday, June 4, 2021. This NHL-sized hockey rink is one of CanadaÕs largest vaccination centres. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
‘Vaxxed to the max’: Feds launch Ask an Expert campaign to encourage COVID shots

Survey shows that confidence in vaccines has risen this spring

Port Alberni court house (Alberni Valley News)
Inquest set into 2016 death of B.C. teen after a day spent in police custody

18-year-old Jocelyn George died of heart failure in hospital after spending time in jail cell

Most Read