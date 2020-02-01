Langley fire dept. Capt. Kevin Snowden (left), George Garrett and Firefighter Nick Short. (Courtesy firefighters charity)

In memory of Debbie Froese, Langley firefighters donate to Volunteer Cancer Drivers

‘Quite a compassionate story’

Township of Langley firefighters have donated $1,000 to the Volunteer Cancer Drivers Society (VCDS) to honour the memory of Debbie Froese.

George Garrett, one of the founders of the society, accepted the contribution, calling it “quite a compassionate story” in a Jan. 28 posting on the VCDS website.

It is the second donation by the firefighters to VCDS.

Froese, an active community volunteer and businesswoman, was 66 when she passed away Thursday, Jan. 9. at Langley Memorial Hospital.

At her memorial service, Garrett noted, firefighters and police officers formed an honour guard.

Despite battling cancer since 2013, Froese, who was married to Langley Township mayor Jack Froese, had been involved in the community, including being one of the wives of the Mayors’ Wives Tea (now called Thanks for Caring, a Christmas Tea fundraiser) which has been an annual sell-out event supporting the Langley Christmas Bureau.

She was also a docent for the Langley Centennial Museum as well as volunteering for the Aldergrove Soccer Club, Aldergrove Rotary Club, and more.

Jack and Debbie married in 1979. Froese and her husband built up J.D. Turkey Farms from an agricultural venture to a popular agritourism operation over many years, then handed off day-to-day management to their son, Jason, aided by their daughters, Jenny and Marilyn.

She was also grandmother to nine.

READ MORE: Hundreds attend celebration of life for Debbie Froese in Langley

Since the VCDS service was launched in February of 2016, to replace a previous service cancelled by the Canadian Cancer Society in 2015, it has grown from a handful of volunteer drivers to about 175 volunteer drivers and 10 dispatchers.

VCDS operates in Langley, Abbotsford, Surrey, White Rock, Maple Ridge, Port Coquitlam, Coquitlam, Port Moody, the North Shore, Delta, and part of New Westminster.

READ ALSO: A brighter financial picture for non-profit Volunteer Cancer Drivers Society

Township of Langley Firefighters’ Charitable Society is a registered not-for-profit society involved in a variety of initiatives including including a snack program for local students and fundraising for the Langley Hospital Foundation, the B.C. Professional Firefighters Association Burn Fund and Muscular Dystrophy Canada.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Debbie Froese with her husband Jack, Mayor of Langley Township (Langley Times Advance file)

Previous story
Legion thanks RCMP with free memberships

Just Posted

In memory of Debbie Froese, Langley firefighters donate to Volunteer Cancer Drivers

‘Quite a compassionate story’

Electronic rail warning signs for Langley and Surrey delayed again

May begin operating by March or April, says Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure

SPORTS BRIEFS: LOSC swimmers standouts in Vancouver, Langley sends 59 to Winter Games, Langley-based Spartans back in top spot

Roundup of local sports reports

VIDEO: Giants win 5-4 in overtime against Kamloops

Eric Florchuk was the overtime hero, scoring with 27 seconds to play

Heavy rains flood basements, soak backyards and force road closures in Langley

Residents advised to exercise caution while driving

VIDEO: Heavy rain on B.C. coast swells rivers, floods roads and forces evacuations

Local state of emergency declared in Cowichan Valley

Crews help evacuate residents south of Nanaimo due to flooding

Evacuees being offered 48 hours’ accommodation, says Regional District of Nanaimo

Longtime B.C. First Nation chief charged after break-and-enter

Hupacasath First Nation’s Steven Tatoosh faces numerous charges following a Jan. 28 incident

Anti-francophone graffiti condemned at Vancouver Island school

Spray-painted expletives were found at Ecole au-cœur-de-l’île

Fundraiser created for popular Vancouver Island farm market overrun with water

GoFundMe campaign set up for Russell Farms Market following flood

Hundreds stranded at ski hill in Fraser Valley after heavy rain, landslide

Sasquatch Mountain Resort halts everything until road crews can assess extent of slide

Heavy storms wash away CN rail line, cause power outages across Fraser Valley

Cowichan Valley has declared a state of emergency

State of emergency declared for Cowichan Valley after heavy rain, flooding

Roads closed, evacuations taking place

Hughes nets OT winner as red-hot Canucks beat Islanders 4-3

Vancouver retains lead atop Pacific Division

Most Read