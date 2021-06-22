In-person Heritage Apple Day at Derby Reach unlikely this fall

‘Given the nature of slicing and eating apple in close proximity, it doesn’t look like it will happen’

All things apple are celebrated annually in the orchard at Derby Reach. But due to COVID-19 precautions, Heritage Apple Day will likely not happen in person.

Tony Markin chairs the Derby Reach Brae Island Park Association said the festival plans were discussed at their recent monthly meeting.

“Given the nature of slicing and eating apple in close proximity, it doesn’t look like it will happen this year,” Markin explained. “That said, we will do something to commemorate our Apple Heritage.”

Volunteer coordinator Roxci Bevis has organized COVID-19 friendly events involving Zoom, as well as safe volunteer events at the parks in the past.

Markin said Bevis is part of a committee that is planning an alternative event, which will be announced at a later date.

READ MORE: Re-opening plan presents open road for Langley Good Times Cruise-In

Often featuring booths, displays, entertainment, and yes, a wide variety of different apples, Heritage Apple Day takes place near the end of September and has been put on for 17 years.

For those looking to venture out to Derby Reach and Brae Island Park, the association have developed an App that provides the park user with an enhanced experience on their phone.

“This includes nature walks, talks from historians, and talks on specific local flowers and birds,” Markin noted. “The application will be available for free download in the Google Play store and the Apple Appstore shortly.”

The application is owned by the Pacific Parklands Foundation and will be rolled out for use in other Metro Vancouver Parks in the future at its discretion.

More information at drbipa.org/home.

Langley Township