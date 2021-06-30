In-person Rotary lottery draw ticket sales will happen weekends around Langley

As of June’s end, the jackpot has reached $46,060

Rotary Lottery ticket sales were done in person throughout the summer of 2020 with COVID-19 restrictions in place. (Aldergrove Star files)

Volunteers from the four Langley Rotary clubs are now able to sell Langley Rotary 50/50 MEGA Draw tickets in person at various locations around Langley.

In-person sales will take place every weekend until the winner is announced on Aug. 18 at noon.

Jennifer Roy, chair of Rotary, confirmed that Fraser Health has given the clubs’ request for in-person ticket sales the go ahead – providing all COVID-19 safety guidelines are followed.

“All our volunteers will be diligently sanitizing, doing health checks, and maintaining social distancing,” Roy explained. “In addition, our volunteers will not allow anyone to congregate at our ticket-selling tables. And needless to say, masks are a must.”

To purchase tickets, visit www.langleyrotarymegadraw.com or the following locations:

Saturday, July 3 and Sunday July 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., volunteers will be selling tickets at Lee’s Market (23320 Mavis Ave), Langley Ralph’s Farm Market (22728 Fraser Hwy), and Langley IGA Walnut Grove (20159 88 Ave)

Tickets are one for $2, three for $50, and eight for $100.

As of Monday, June 28, the jackpot had reached $46,060

