In y’er face: Langley grocery staff fundraise for BC Children’s Hospital (video)

Jamie Rhodes giggled as he picked up the cream pie and bounded towards the four Save-On-Foods managers in their plastic ponchos before planting the sticky, sweet mess onto the face of Kevin Young.

Courtney Young also took great delight in planting a cream pie on her dad, Kevin Young.

Four members of the Save-On-Foods Langley City management team agreed to pies in the face in the latest staff-run fundraiser for BC Children’s Hospital.

[Story continues below video]

Staff member Brenda Clarke explained that the management team were willing to be targets for pies if $1,000 was raised.

Lisa Bodaly, Kevin Young, Mitchell Mobley and Joshua McComb made the sacrifice, to the delight of the store staff and customers.

Customers during Thursday afternoon’s pie throwing could also buy spins on a prize wheel. In the two weeks leading up to the pie-ings, donations were accepted. About $55 was raised on site to add to the $1,185 contributed by customers at the cash registers.

The staff hold fundraisers throughout the year, explained Brenda Clarke

The Round Up campaign allows customers to round up their total to the nearest dollar and all those funds will go to BC Children’s. Then the staff will do an Easter Lotto which runs until April 21 with the prize being $200 of lotto tickets. Entries will be sold at the store.

The various campaigns are about bringing in more funds for the provincial hospital for sick and injured children.

“Our goal for the year is $20,000, which we’re pretty close to,” Clarke said.

Jamie Rhodes delighted in planting a pie on the face of Kevin Young at a special fundraiser Thursday, March 14 at the Save-On-Foods in Langley City. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
Lisa Bodaly and Joshua McComb, part of the store’s management team, agreed to be targets of pie throwers for a BC Children’s Hospital fundraiser on Thursday, March 14. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
Lisa Bodaly and Joshua McComb, part of the store’s management team, agreed to be targets of pie throwers for a BC Children’s Hospital fundraiser on Thursday, March 14. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
Maddox Ferreira was among those who bought spins on a prize wheel to help the fundraiser for BC Children’s Hospital on March 14. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
Lisa Bodaly and Joshua McComb, part of the store’s management team, agreed to be targets of pie throwers for a BC Children’s Hospital fundraiser on Thursday, March 14. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
Jamie Rhodes delighted in planting a pie on the face of Kevin Young at a special fundraiser Thursday, March 14 at the Save-On-Foods in Langley City. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
PHOTOS: Aldergrove pig sanctuary offers haven from the slaughterhouse

Just Posted

Langley Mountie charged with 2013 knife attack in Edmonton

The officer’s employment is under review

EXCLUSIVE: Aldergrove Town Centre includes 28-storey tower and community parkade

The open house visualized the transformation of the central site in three distinct phases.

Abbotsford Police arrest 14, including one related to commercial break-in

Arrests take place throughout Wednesday, including after search of Downes Road property

Lori Loughlin loses starring roles on Langley-based Hallmark Channel films

Loughlin has not yet entered a plea in case accusing her of U.S. college bribery scam

Public invited to check out new Langley Arts Council location

The Langley Arts Council is hosting an open house on Thursday, March 14.

In y’er face: Langley grocery staff fundraise for BC Children’s Hospital (video)

Pies in the face helped raise more than $1,200 in a staff-led campaign at a Save-On-Foods.

Book returned to B.C. library 42 years overdue

If it weren’t for the library’s $10 cap, the person would have owed $4599 in overdue fines

Victoria woman charged after dog dies in her hot car

Boston terrier died while left in vehicle for seven hours in 30 degree weather

Vancouver businessman accused in U.S. college bribe scam takes leave as CEO

David Sidoo, 59, is taking a temporary leave from his positions at two energy companies

B.C. RCMP officer acquitted of 2013 assault of a man murdered days ago

One time Solicitor General John Les says officer deserves an apology from former RCMP superintendent

30 dead Canada geese found floating in B.C. ditch

Conservation officers are investigating after the birds were spotted in Pitt Meadows

Memorial playground planned for B.C. RCMP officer killed by drunk driver

Victoria-area Rotarians raise $200,000 to honour Const. Sarah Beckett

B.C.’s engineered wood construction leadership years in the making

Cross-laminated timber is more than just high-rise material

UPDATE: Dozen sex charges filed against Maple Ridge youth care worker

Daniel Jon Olson, 52, faces eight counts of sexual interference.

Most Read