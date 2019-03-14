In y’er face: Langley grocery staff fundraise for BC Children’s Hospital (video)

Jamie Rhodes giggled as he picked up the cream pie and bounded towards the four Save-On-Foods managers in their plastic ponchos before planting the sticky, sweet mess onto the face of Kevin Young.

Courtney Young also took great delight in planting a cream pie on her dad, Kevin Young.

Four members of the Save-On-Foods Langley City management team agreed to pies in the face in the latest staff-run fundraiser for BC Children’s Hospital.

[Story continues below video]

Staff member Brenda Clarke explained that the management team were willing to be targets for pies if $1,000 was raised.

Lisa Bodaly, Kevin Young, Mitchell Mobley and Joshua McComb made the sacrifice, to the delight of the store staff and customers.

Customers during Thursday afternoon’s pie throwing could also buy spins on a prize wheel. In the two weeks leading up to the pie-ings, donations were accepted. About $55 was raised on site to add to the $1,185 contributed by customers at the cash registers.

The staff hold fundraisers throughout the year, explained Brenda Clarke

The Round Up campaign allows customers to round up their total to the nearest dollar and all those funds will go to BC Children’s. Then the staff will do an Easter Lotto which runs until April 21 with the prize being $200 of lotto tickets. Entries will be sold at the store.

The various campaigns are about bringing in more funds for the provincial hospital for sick and injured children.

“Our goal for the year is $20,000, which we’re pretty close to,” Clarke said.