Inaugural Langley golf tournament raises more than 123,000 meals for local food banks

The first annual Swing FORE The Full Cupboard golf tournament at Redwoods Golf Course in Langley raised $41,085 which equates to 123,255 meals local food banks are able to provide.

The June 27 event was organized by volunteer staff at Envision Financial to raise foods, funds and awareness for the Full Cupboard, a community program that supports food banks in the communities where Envision operates.

“Our local food banks are such an important pillar in our communities and we were thrilled to see our employees, members and community partners come together to support our inaugural tournament,” says Dave Lanphear, President of Envision Financial.

Don Armstrong, Food Bank Coordinator for the Chilliwack Salvation Army Care and Share Centre told the participants the single largest group served at their facility is single moms with young children.

“We couldn’t provide for these families without the generosity, creativity, and community engagement of organizations like Envision Financial,” Armstrong said.

Last year, it’s estimated more than 103,464 British Columbians accessed their local food bank, one third of them children.

The Full Cupboard has a goal to raise $1 million and 100,000 pounds of food by 2023.

Since being launched in 2013, the campaign has helped raise over $589,232 and 74,335 pounds of food for 11 food banks throughout the Fraser Valley, North Fraser and Kitimat.

Envision Financial is a division of First West Credit Union, B.C.’s third-largest credit union with 53 branches and 38 insurance offices.