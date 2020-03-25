A customer sniffs a display sample of marijuana, in a tamper-proof container secured with a cable, sold at Evergreen Cannabis, a marijuana retail shop, in Vancouver, B.C. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Influx in medicinal marijuana sales has Langley clinic cautious about supply

Releaf Compassion Centre has noticed an increase in cannabis demand during COVID-19 closures

With COVID-19 closures limiting the access of most services, a run on everything from supermarkets to liquor stores have had stock supplies dwindling and lineups causing headaches for both consumers and store owners.

Uncertainty has also seemingly sent consumers straight for the door of recreational cannabis outlets, a product that has seen a spike in sales since social distancing measures and store shutdowns have taken place.

While Langley does not have a recreational cannabis store just yet, Releaf Compassion Centre on Fraser Highway is the only medicinal marijuana clinic in the city and township.

Tara Caine, executive director of Releaf, said she’s been seeing a major increase in clientele over the past weeks, describing her days as “busy, busy, busy.”

“Being a medicinal clinic, this is people’s medication. And they’re in a situation of not knowing what will be happening in a day, a week, or month,” Caine said.

She has noticed that clients have been purchasing more than usual in the past weeks, though she noted a decline seems to be starting now; but Caine felt that could be due to many of her clients living on a fixed income.

“They can only afford so much,” Caine noted.

The clinic is still open for business, but special precautions have been taken to keep the facility open, even amongst major business shutdowns to limit COVID-19 spread and exposure.

Caine noted that Releaf’s building was a former currency exchange office, and a glass barrier with a slot and speaker to protect employees handling money is now protecting Releaf employees from the virus.

“It forms a gated, closed area – so it makes a great partition,” Caine said.

Additionally, customers can only enter the facility one at a time to be helped with prescriptions.

“Many of them have been with us for five years now, so they understand the protocols in place,” Caine added.

READ MORE: White Rock cannabis dispensary implementing mandatory measures amid COVID-19

The executive director confirmed that while there has not been an influx of walk-ins, she’s been getting a few more inquires than normal on the benefits of medicinal marijuana and how to apply.

“During dire times, anxiety and stress affects the body,” Caine explained. “And the system takes that much longer due to closures to get approved.”

For people looking for more of a recreational use, she has been referring them to the nearest locations in Abbotsford.

“People are going to start using it more as a coping mechanism from stress,” she explained, adamant there is no danger in the increased use. “The issue is that the mass amounts being purchased leads to retailers and medical stores running out of product.”

Caine is worried about the potential increase in wait times between product replenishment, but noted Releaf deals with a craft grower who has been helping with the supply.

She doesn’t know going forward what that could mean for people who truly rely on the substance as a medicine, but hopes people understand there could be delays going forward.

“Everyone is just trying to do what they can, so please, be patient and be kind,” Caine said.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

cannabisCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Many Langley students could go hungry without school food programs during COVID-19 pandemic

Just Posted

Influx in medicinal marijuana sales has Langley clinic cautious about supply

Releaf Compassion Centre has noticed an increase in cannabis demand during COVID-19 closures

Aldergrove zoo closes to public due to COVID-19, extends current memberships

The Greater Vancouver facility hopes to ‘reopen shortly,’ though no date has been set

Suggested bridge jumper shuts down Langley highway

Mountie reports indicate a man was taken to hospital with minor injuries after lunch-time incident

Township told to tighten control of big projects by Auditor General for Local Government

Review found ‘gaps’ in handling of $35.38 million East Langley Water Supply (ELWS) project

Many Langley students could go hungry without school food programs during COVID-19 pandemic

School District Foundation to offer gift cards for hungry families during classroom closures

Canada now mandating all returning travellers to quarantine: Freeland

Travellers’ contact information will be collected when they enter Canada

B.C. budget heads into unknown deficit range preparing for COVID-19

Surpluses washed away by $5 billion spending, plummeting revenue

Trudeau unveils new $2,000 per month benefit to streamline COVID-19 aid

Aid will replace previously-announced benefits

#PlankTheCurve: B.C. celebrities urge Canadians to take COVID-19 seriously

Ryan Reynolds and Seth Rogen challenge Canadians

Canadians who have lost their jobs anxiously awaiting federal help

An unprecedented number of people have seen layoffs and job losses over the past week

Stars not aligned for astrologers during COVID-19, as horoscopes dish outdated advice

Longtime columnist says it’s important for readers to be “a little creative” when it comes to horoscope perception

Cleaning for COVID-19: Mixing products can create toxic gases

‘We’re not all chemists so keep it simple,’ Saanich fire chief says

Overdose prevention, safe injection sites take extra precautions to mitigate COVID-19

Enhanced cleaning protocol, changes in service delivery at sites

World COVID-19 update, 5 a.m., March 25: Prince Charles tests positive, $2 trillion in U.S. aid

Heir’s symptoms mild; world’s air quality improves

Most Read