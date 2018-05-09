Investment advisor excited by role in Langley hospital drive

Looking out over the Cascades Casino ballroom Saturday night, Michael Laurin was filled with a sense of pride knowing he helped make the night possible.

It was an evening the Langley man won’t soon forget – and not just because his wife, Leanne, suffered a major allergic reaction and had to unexpectedly leave the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Denim & Diamonds gala.

Moreover, it was because – as head of Laurin Financial Group (part of CIBC Wood Gundy) – he chose, for the first time, to be the presenting sponsor for the 26th annual hospital fundraiser.

“We couldn’t be more proud to share the room with all of you tonight,” he said to the sold-out gala crowd.

The team at Langley Memorial Hospital (LMH) has been there for his family, since they moved here a decade ago.

For instance, the past 10 days of his mother-in-law’s life were spent at LMH, and he reflected on the high quality of care she received.

“I think we can all agree that the hospital touches everyone in our community, at whatever stage you are in life,” he said.

“Whether it’s a new baby, a growing family, an ailing parent or spouse, or just facing your own health crisis, it’s comforting to know that we have this excellent health care right here at home,” Laurin added.

For the Laurins, who are raising their three boys in this community, it has been reassuring to know that Langley boasts a hospital of this “high calibre.”

“Between the hockey and football, we get our fair use of the facilities,” he said.

Always encouraging his clients to consider estate planning and philanthropy, the investment advisor said he strives to lead by example.

“If you have the opportunity to do something for others, step up,” Laurin added, explaining how he and Leanne endeavour to teach their boys to give and help wherever possible.

So, that ingrained mindset and the recognition of the “great work” that’s done at LMH was all the motivation he needed to step up and offer to be the presenting sponsor for this year’s Denim & Diamonds.

It’s his family’s way of supporting the event, and through the event, ultimately the hospital and this community.

“It’s just such a great cause,” Laurin said. “The ultimate goal is to raise as much money as possible for the hospital, and I think we all helped do that.”

Pleased with the evening’s outcome, he’s already in discussions with event organizers about continuing as the title sponsor for 2019.

“I’m really excited about next year,” he said, expecting the emergency room expansion to be a huge part of that gala.

It’s sponsorships, like that from Laurin, that ensure all the money raised at this past weekend’s gala goes directly to the hospital and patient care, said Terra Scheer, the communication person for the foundation.

“Because of the generous support from our sponsors, all donations made through the event, as well as money raised through fundraising activities at the gala, will go straight to work supporting the purchase of urgently needed medical equipment,” Scheer said.

She noted more than $80,000 in sponsorships this year covered all the costs of putting on the event, and then some.

“We’re honoured to have such an overwhelming response from sponsors,” Scheer concluded.