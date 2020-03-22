A candlelight vigil was presented by Soroptimist International of the Langleys and Ishtar Women’s Resource Society last November. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

Ishtar Women’s Resource Society keeps essential lifelines open

Organization said a women’s safety from gender-based violence is further compromised by the pandemic

Ishtar Women’s Resource Society’s (IWRS) crisis line remains open – providing emotional support and safe housing to women experiencing gender-based violence or uncertainty during difficult times.

Although social isolation may help reduce the spread of COVID-19, for many survivors, staying home is not a safe option.

North American case studies and first-hand accounts indicate that violence against women is likely to increase after a disaster – meaning a women’s safety from gender-based violence is further compromised by the pandemic.

IWRS wants to assure women experiencing gender-based violence that they are not alone during this unprecedented crisis.

People are free to call the IWRS Crisis Line at 604-530-9442. Phone lines are open 24/7.

Laurie Parsons, IWRS Executive Director said women who experience gender-based violence are in isolation with their violent partners during this pandemic.

“Men who use violence against women have more control than ever in these circumstances and may be home 24 hours per day. These are especially dangerous times for women in violent relationships,” she said. “I’m so very proud of IWRS’s incredibly dedicated staff who will continue to provide services throughout the pandemic as best they can.”

READ MORE: Langley stands with victims of domestic violence

To minimize risk of COVID-19 exposure to supported women, children, staff and volunteers, IWRS’s free-store has been closed but essentials such as food, coats, and hygiene products are still available at reception.

Support workers and counsellors are available on-site and if a woman is ill, services can be offered by phone and email.

Transition House is available for women and children fleeing violence.

Isolation plans are in place for women who are ill or confirmed with the COVID-19 virus.

The transition houses are running very low on disinfectant wipes, paper towels, hand sanitizer and other cleaning products.

If anyone can help with donations, people can call 604-534-1011.

For more information, people can visit www.ishtarsociety.org.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Chalk it up to positivity

Just Posted

Langley Memorial Hospital restricts visits to reduce COVID-19 spread

Essential visits for end of life and critical illness patients will still continue

Ishtar Women’s Resource Society keeps essential lifelines open

Organization said a women’s safety from gender-based violence is further compromised by the pandemic

LETTER: Save and sound – and isolated – in Yuma

Langley couple reluctantly coming home from Arizona, fearing COVID-19 panic they’ll find

#Caremongering comes to Langley

A Canadian movement aims to bring people together during the COVID-19 outbreak

Langley golfers shine at first game of Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour season

Tour now on hold during COVID-19 outbreak

Not time for state of emergency, Trudeau says, but Parliament asked to pass COVID-19 aid

The $82-billion package would pause student loans, allow homeowners to defer mortgages

All B.C. distillers now authorized to make hand sanitizer as COVID-19 leads to shortages

Product must still meet federal regulations

Doctors of B.C. urged to stand behind official messaging, as some say response is lacking

Social distancing measures are key, CEO Dr. Kathleen Ross says

Nearly 1,000 B.C. tenants ‘personally at risk’ of eviction due to COVID-19: tenants union

Petition calls on province to ban evictions amid COVID-19 crisis

B.C. VIEWS: The good, bad and the ugly of COVID-19

Hoarding doesn’t help anyone – it is unnecessary, selfish, and promotes fear

Researchers study how pandemic affecting people’s mental health

Dr. Anita DeLongis, a UBC health psychologist, wants to hear from public online

B.C. lays out guidelines for construction industry, but keeps sites open

Rules include staying two metres apart ‘where possible’

Forestry giant Interfor curtails operations in the face of COVID-19

Forestry giant set to reduce production by 60 per cent for at least two weeks.

B.C. to allow restaurants to hire laid-off servers to deliver alcohol

Restaurants are allowed to use unemployed servers to deliver liquor products

Most Read