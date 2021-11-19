Hope the golden retriever puppy is surrounded by volunteers at Hope Secondary School. The adorable guest was renamed as a way of saying thank you to the many volunteers who helped hundreds of people during the floods in Hope. (Photo/Hope Secondary School)

Hope the golden retriever puppy is surrounded by volunteers at Hope Secondary School. The adorable guest was renamed as a way of saying thank you to the many volunteers who helped hundreds of people during the floods in Hope. (Photo/Hope Secondary School)

‘It’s a mascot!’: Rescued puppy renamed as salute to flood aid volunteers in Hope

“Hope” sheltered at HSS for three days with their family

Many furry friends were saved during the floods in the Hope area, but one pup really captured the hearts of local volunteers.

Volunteers at Hope Secondary School left a lasting impression on one stranded family who stayed in Hope for three days; some much so, they renamed their golden retriever puppy Hope.

A photo posted on the school’s Facebook page on has garnered plenty of attention with the adorable Hope at centre stage, surrounded by volunteers.

“A mascot!” exclaimed Terry Fines Flexhaug. “Awesome. A huge thank you to all of the volunteers!! You are all amazing and helped an incredible amount of people.”

According to school superintendent Balan Moorthy, as of Tuesday, Nov. 16, more than 1,000 people were welcomed to the school, which gave them a place to rest, warm up and recover as they waited out the floods.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodHope

Previous story
Langley Christmas Bureau ‘elves’ bring holiday spirit to needy kids

Just Posted

It was 2009 when Dawnelle Guenther first learned of Hattie McBride, and visited her grave in Coalmont, B.C. (Tony Guenther/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Century-old crime inspires author’s debut novel

Langley-Aldergrove MP Tako van Popta (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley MP joins shadow cabinet

Some drivers ignored warning signs and headed through flooded areas, like this one at 272nd Street north of Aldergrove on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Langley resident lauds municipal workers for keeping public safer

Judy Hutmacher is a volunteer with the Langley Christmas Bureau and has taken on the role of bureau co-ordinator with Patty Lester for the 2021 holiday season. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley Christmas Bureau ‘elves’ bring holiday spirit to needy kids