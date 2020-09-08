Jack hopes for Giant donations for Langley Food Bank

Jack the Giant will be taking part in a food drive to help out the Langley Food Bank on Saturday, Sept. 18. (Langley Advance Times files)

Jack the Vancouver Giants mascot will be at the dentist next Friday but it’s not to get a checkup.

Jack joins the folks at Inspire Dental Group for a food drive to benefit the Langley Food Bank.

People can stop by 900-6339 200th St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18 as Jack and the gang collect donations of non-perishable, non-expired foods as well as cash donations.

The food bank located at 5768 203rd St. in Langley City and with an Aldergrove operation at the mall on Fraser Highway at 276th Street. The food bank is readying for back to school when families face extra financial burdens that impact their ability to buy food.

• READ MORE: New fundraiser, Langley4Langley, is encouraging people to sing up, get active, and help food bank

Check out the food bank website to find out the current needs list and how the organization distributes food to local residents.

