James Hill students given chance to try on a disability

A Langley non-profit reaches out to schools with a special obstacle course and education program.

Helping the younger generations to understand the hurdles that people living with disabilities face on a daily basis is the motivation behind TOAD.

Try on a Disability is an initiative by Langley Pos-Abilities Society, and while the program has been offered in past at local community events, Friday will be the first time the program is being taken into a local school, announced founder Zosia Ettenberg.

James Hill Elementary is hosting TOAD, and students at the Murrayville school will have a chance to literally try on a disability, or two.

“We are really excited about taking the TOAD program to the schools in Langley,” Ettenberg said.

The new school program includes a short talk called “person first, disability last,” Ettenberg said.

That’s followed by a chance for the kids to try on disabilities, including various forms of sight impairment, arthritis, and stroke.

They’ll even be given a chance to manoeuvre through a wheelchair obstacle course, she elaborated.

“James Hill Elementary is the first school who has invited us and we hope that it will be the first of many,” Ettenberg said.

“We believe that if you can understand the challenges that people face living with a disability, you can accept and include them in your circle of friends. If you start when you are young it will gradually change our community.”

Pos-Abilitites is a non-profit organization started in town eight years ago to help Langley residents change disabilities into possibilties, she explained. It’s intentions are to help local people living with disabilities by providing quality assistive devices for those who could not otherwise afford them, serve as a liaison with other organizations and programs that can help people further their independence, and – the biggest objective for Ettenberg – focus on public education.

“We are so excited because we are hoping to be visiting all the schools in Langley with this program, as well as businesses, to work with their staff,” she said.

To book a TOAD event or find out more about the local organization, people can go online to www.pos-abilities.org.

 

Previous story
Pink the colour of kindness across Canada
Next story
Cruise-In returns to Aldergrove Sept. 8

Just Posted

Cruise-In returns to Aldergrove Sept. 8

2018 Cruise-In will be on Saturday, Sept. 8 and the Swap Meet and Car Corral on Sunday, Sept. 9

James Hill students given chance to try on a disability

A Langley non-profit reaches out to schools with a special obstacle course and education program.

Clearbrook water once again named best in the world

Water supply in Abbotsford wins fifth gold medal in international event

Powerful firearms and ammo stolen from north Langley home

A semi-automatic and pump action shotgun among rifles stolen in Feb. 27 break-in

Pink the colour of kindness across Canada

Students took stand against bullying on Pink Shirt Day

VIDEO: The Village community for dementia patients about to take shape

Groundbreaking celebration held for what will be first-of-its-kind project in Canada

WHL Rookie of the Month Bowen Byram, 16, a Giant on Vancouver’s blue-line

Barely old enough to drive, young rearguard already a Western Hockey League force

Jail sentence for Indigenous woman seems wrong: B.C. judge

24-year-old woman gets four years behind bars for manslaughter

Seattle NHL group says it got over 25,000 deposits for season tickets

Oak View Group said it hit initial goal of 10,000 deposits in 12 minutes

Semi destroyed in violent crash on Coquihalla

Three semi-trucks and at least two vehicles were involved in a collision on Highway 5 near Kamloops

Cellphone catches fire, delays takeoff of Vancouver-bound flight

Plane was in Toronto, about to depart to Vancouver International Airport

BC WHL player signs with Canucks

Kelowna Rockets top scorer this season, Kole Lind, signs NHL entry level deal with Vancouver

B.C. filmmaker brings life with autistic son to the small screen

Hundreds of hours of home video, turned documentary, to air on major network this month

BCHL Today: Do the Merritt Centennials and Chilliwack Chiefs have a chance?

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Most Read