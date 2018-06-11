Jaylene “pays back” Cassie and Friends

Truckloads of recyclable bottles and cans were collected by the Prime family and friends in Aldergrove on June 2.

The event brought in $4,159.47, with more donations yet to be counted, all for the Cassie and Friends Society for Children with Juvenile Arthritis and other Rheumatic Diseases.

“The bottle drive was fantastic. We surpassed last year’s total,” said Charlene Prime. “A great success and we will be doing it again next year.”

The funds are part of the family’s participation in the Scotiabank Charity Challenge Marathon coming up on Sunday, June 24.

Her daughter, Jaylene Prime, is in remission from juvenile arthritis thanks to treatment with a new drug called Canakinumab. The 11 year old is able to once again participate in school sports and activities, thanks to the treatment.

Jaylene and her parents, Charlene and Jamie, and siblings Anika and Claire, hosted the bottle drive and will participate at the Charity Marathon on June 24.

While Jaylene appears to be on the road to recovery her family hasn’t forgotten the plight of other children suffering juvenile arthritis, and the family continues to support and fundraise for the Cassie and Friends Society.

To support Jaylene at the Scotiabank Charity Challenge Marathon see: https://secure.e2rm.com/registrant/FundraisingPage.aspx?registrationID=4138583&langPref=en-CA#&panel1-1