July 14 tea will celebrate 70th anniversary of LMH

The 70th anniversary of Langley Memorial Hospital will be celebrated with a garden party on Saturday, July 14.

It will be held at Michaud House which houses the LMH archival museum. This is run by a group of volunteers, almost all of them former nurses, who are organizing the anniversary event.

A springtime tea launched this year’s museum opening and was emceed by local author and columnist, Jim McGregor, who will be the MC at the anniversary tea. McGregor sold copies of his book, Special Days Make Lasting Memories, a compilation of his columns which appeared in the Langley Times over the past decade.

The July tea runs from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Michaud House, 5202 204 St., in Langley City.

Since the museum opened last year, volunteers have hosted nursing students who have been astonished when they compare the instruments with which they are learning their vocation to those that are many decades old.

The anniversary tea will feature live entertainment, viewing of the museum artefacts and tours of Michaud House gardens. The museum is open by appointment only. This can be arranged by contacting volunteers Doris Riedweg at 604 534-3384 or Natasha at natashajones.write@gmail.com. Entrance to the museum is by donation.