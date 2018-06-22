July 14 tea will celebrate 70th anniversary of LMH

Visitors will enjoy live entertainment, viewing of museum artefacts and Michaud House garden tours

The 70th anniversary of Langley Memorial Hospital will be celebrated with a garden party on Saturday, July 14.

It will be held at Michaud House which houses the LMH archival museum. This is run by a group of volunteers, almost all of them former nurses, who are organizing the anniversary event.

A springtime tea launched this year’s museum opening and was emceed by local author and columnist, Jim McGregor, who will be the MC at the anniversary tea. McGregor sold copies of his book, Special Days Make Lasting Memories, a compilation of his columns which appeared in the Langley Times over the past decade.

The July tea runs from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Michaud House, 5202 204 St., in Langley City.

Since the museum opened last year, volunteers have hosted nursing students who have been astonished when they compare the instruments with which they are learning their vocation to those that are many decades old.

The anniversary tea will feature live entertainment, viewing of the museum artefacts and tours of Michaud House gardens. The museum is open by appointment only. This can be arranged by contacting volunteers Doris Riedweg at 604 534-3384 or Natasha at natashajones.write@gmail.com. Entrance to the museum is by donation.

Previous story
Air cadets: Future career aviators in the making in Langley

Just Posted

VIDEO: Langley school trustees approve pay hikes

Proposal to adjust compensation every year based on inflation index rejected

Man confessed to ‘Mr. Big’ that he killed his half-sister by suffocating her

Details heard in court about murder of Rachel Pernosky, 18, of Mission

115 new wildfires burning across B.C. due to 19,000 lightning strikes

More fires expected to start today, says BC Wildfire Service officials

Langley MP pledges support for stranded adopting families

Mark Warawa said he will pressure the minister of immigration on the issue.

Air cadets: Future career aviators in the making in Langley

A squadron review highlight accomplishments of several Langley cadets.

VIDEO: Aspiring Langley rancher plans to swap one saddle for another

Burklan Johnson has only ridden a horse once, but this unicyclist has big plans to become a cowboy.

Fiery crash closes Highway 5 near Barriere

The stretch of highway won’t be open until at least 10 a.m., DriveBC says

Fireworks and fires over a half-metre banned Friday in Kamloops centre

B.C. Wildfire Service banning to category 2 and 3 fires in Kamloops Fire Centre at noon Friday

Rescued Oregon family simply unprepared for adventure, RCMP say

Agencies now helping the group of four get to their destination in Alaska

Large B.C. tree dies after possible poisoning

Police and District investigate after large chestnut tree’s rapid decline

Canucks release 2018-19 season schedule

Vancouver to face Calgary Flames on Wednesday, Oct. 3, for home opener

VIDEO: Luxury Home and Design Show opens with Italian flare

Event set to run Friday to Sunday at BC Place in Vancouver

Small new charge on BC Hydro bills goes toward new crisis fund

The new fund aims to help customers who find themselves in financial emergencies

UPDATED: Crown appeals B.C. polygamous leader’s acquittal in child bride case

James Oler had been charged with taking his underage daughter to the U.S. to marry her off

Most Read