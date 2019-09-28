Sky Sutherland, four, (centre) checks out the winner of the “best-looking pumpkin” category while older brother Kashen, six, (right) peers over the top during the 2016 Pumpkin Weigh in Festival at Krause Berry Farms. (Langley Times file photo)

Jumbo pumpkins aplenty at annual Krause Berry Farms Weigh-Off

Saturday, Oct. 5 sees annual competition of gargauntuan gords and fattened fruits

Giant gord growers will be making their way from all across the Pacific Northwest to take part in the B.C. Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off at Krause Berry Farms, Saturday, Oct. 5.

Officiated by the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth and certified as a world recognized giant pumpkin weigh-off event, hundreds come every fall to see contestants compare their sizable veggies; this will be Krause Farm’s fifth year hosting.

Weigh-off time is at 11 a.m., with giant squashes, tomatoes, and watermelons also competing in their own categories.

It can be hours until a winner is crowned as the process tries to ensure pumpkins are weighed as carefully and delicately as possible – the order goes from lightest to heaviest with the event expected to wrap up at 3 p.m.

READ MORE: Butterflies set to soar once again at Krause Berry Farms

Sponsors will be providing cash and prizes for first to 10th place, plus raffle draw prizes for guests.

The Great Pumpkin Commonwealth (GPC) will be providing official plaques and ribbons for the following categories:

• First Place Engraved Plaque for Heaviest Giant Pumpkin

• First Place Engraved Plaque for Heaviest Giant Squash

• First Place Engraved Plaque for Howard Dill Award (prettiest pumpkin)

• Rosette Ribbons for 2nd to 10th Place Giant Pumpkins

• Rosette for Longest Gourd (first place only)

• Rosette for Giant Tomato (first place only)

• Rosette for Largest Watermelon (first place only)

• Rosette for Largest Field (Regular) Pumpkin (first place only)

Admission if free; all of Krause’s yearly attractions including their waffle bar, winery, and gift store will be open at 6179 248 St.

People can also pick their very own pumpkin from Krause’s fields while tasting many of their pumpkin flavored treats. Face-painting, live music, and an appearance by Cinderella will also be happening throughout the day.

Last year, Langley’s own Scott Carley placed first in B.C. with his giant pumpkin that weighed in at 1,436 pounds.

