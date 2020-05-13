‘Keeper of Brydon Lagoon’ Rhys Griffiths honoured with memorial rock

Langley Field Naturalists are planning to hold a dedication ceremony at a later date

A memorial has been installed at Brydon Lagoon to honour the late Rhys Griffiths. (Lilianne Fuller/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

The Langley Field Naturalists have announced, in conjunction with the City of Langley Parks Department, and the Langley Parks Foundation – a memorial has been installed at Brydon Lagoon to honour the late Rhys Griffith.

Griffiths was a dedicated volunteer and guardian of Brydon Lagoon. He passed away on February 3, 2018 at 92 years old.

Griffiths was born in England. With his wife, Annabel, he came to Canada in 1958, and dedicated his later years to the many environmental causes that were close to his heart.

Lilianne Fuller, the memorial stone project leader, called Griffiths an extraordinary man.

“He was involved in many community endeavours but he was primarily a conservationist and an environmentalist. Rhys loved Brydon Lagoon and from his home on the north west side of it he kept watch for many years,” Fuller explained.

“If something was amiss or needed attention, Rhys was in immediate and constant contact with the City of Langley until the situation was rectified. He truly was the guardian of Brydon Lagoon,” she continued.

From his Langley City home overlooking Brydon Pond — which he described as a jewel in Langley’s park system — he took an active role in helping to ensure the reclaimed lagoon stayed healthy enough to support the fish and bird life that depend on it.

That effort included taking a leading role in a five-year campaign to eliminate purple loosestrife, an invasive weed that, while beautiful, was spreading rapidly and choking the life out of the lagoon.

Along with fellow LFN member Anthea Farr, he led a walk around the pond to draw attention to the plight of the lagoon and brainstorm ideas about how to return the pond to health.

In the late 1990s Mr. Griffiths was instrumental in helping to revitalize the Langley Field Naturalists, serving as president for 10 years.

Due to the pandemic, Fuller said the Langley Field Naturalists plan to hold a dedication ceremony at a later date.

