Kids learn to code and program robots at Trinity

Students in grades 6-9 will learn how to code and program a robot at a one-day camp hosted by Trinity Western University in Langley. (TWU)

Trinity Western’s ReBoot coding camp for young learners is back for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

Hosted at Trinity Western’s Langley campus on Saturday, October 16, 2021, the full-day camp teaches students in grades 6-9 how to code and program a robot.

Dr. Herbert Tsang, Professor of Computing Science and Mathematics at TWU remembers the most recent coding camp, which was held almost two years ago.

“It was very popular, and we had twice the people wanting to come than we had room,” he said.

READ ALSO: Trinity Western introduces new president

Now back for the first time since the start of the pandemic, this weekend’s camp is proving to be just as popular. On Saturday, October 16, camp participants will spend the day at TWU learning basic coding skills. They will also try their hand at building a robot.

The camp ends with a robotics showdown.

“At the end of the day, they will have a competition to try to control and program their robot to do some tasks,” Dr. Tsang explains. “This is usually the most fun part of the day, and you can really feel the excitement.”

The final competition is open for parents to watch, “so it is a lot of fun,” Dr. Tsang said.

Dr. Tsang believes it is important to encourage interest in the sciences among younger learners.

READ ALSO: Trinity Western University aims to help new students manage stress

“STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) education is very important for the next generation,” he said. “Students need to learn to be creative, and be critical thinkers.”

ReBoot coding camp is organized by TWU’s Computing Science program.

For information on upcoming ReBoot camps and coding events, contact TWU’s Computing Science department: cs@twu.ca.

LangleyTrinity Western University