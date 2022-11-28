Kimz Angels doubles up on donation drives for the needy

Citing increased need, the Langley nonprofit outreach agency will hold two events in December

A volunteer loads donations into an ambulance at the Murrayville IGA in 2019, before the pandemic forced the Langley nonprofit to switch to drive-boy donations at a different location, a Walnut Grove warehouse. This year, there will be two weekend collection dates, one at the Walnut Grove site on Dec. 10-11, and a second at the Murrayville IGA on Dec. 17-18. (Langley Advance times file)

Rising demand for Kimz Angels help will require two fill-the-ambulance donation drives in December, said Kim Snow, founder of the Langley nonprofit outreach agency.

“We just can’t do it with one,” Snow told the Langley Advance Times.

More clients than ever, more than 400, depend on Kimz for everything from hot soup to clothing, Snow explained, adding they are people who are not served by other agencies.

Those growing numbers include “homeless people, the working poor, seniors and [kids in] schools.”

“They’re just everywhere,” Snow commented.

As the cost of living climbs, the choice for some is food versus rent, ”eating, or do I have a roof over my head,” Snow remarked.

There are lineups every week for Kimz free clothing and grocery store, she said.

“When we’re growing it’s not a good thing,” Snow remarked.

During the height of the pandemic, the nonprofit was forced to switch from its regular December collection site at the Murrayville IGA to drive-by donations at a different location, Focus West Logistics’ Walnut Grove warehouse.

This year, there will be two weekend collection dates where a former ambulance will be used to collect donated goods — one at the Walnut Grove site at 9347 200A St. on Dec. 10-11, and a second back at the Murrayville IGA at 22259 48 Ave. on Dec. 17-18, both from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kimz is looking for items like peanut butter, pasta, canned food, jam, salmon and tuna, soups, and granola bars as well as toiletries, clothing and baby supplies, such as diapers, baby food, and baby wipes.

Anything with an immediate expiry date like bread or milk, however, is not usable.

Last year, donations of actual goods were down, but donations of gift cards were way up.

About $3,000 worth of goods was dropped off, and Focus West matched the contributions, to bring the total value to $6,000. Gift cards for food and other necessities totalled $9,700, including $5,000 worth provided by Kimz sponsors Phil and Barb Jackman.

People who can’t make it to the weekend events can make contributions by emailing info@kimzangels.com or by phoning 604-838-6579.

“Now, we need it more than ever,” Snow said.

