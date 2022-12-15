Kimz Angels’ first weekend collects $8K for needy

Second planned at Murrayville IGA Dec. 17 and 18

At the first of two donations drives to help the needy, Kimz Angels founder Kim Snow said her non-profit outreach agency has seen demand nearly double. A second Kimz Angels collection will take place at the Murrayville IGA on Dec. 17-18. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Kim Snow, founder of the Kimz Angels Langley non-profit outreach agency, was encouraged by the response to the first of two fill-the-ambulance events in Langley.

Held at Focus logistics in Walnut Grove on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10 and 11, Snow estimated the total donations at about $8,000, about half cash and half donations of food and other items for the needy.

“Amazing,” she commented.

Snow said rising demand for Kimz Angels help has required two fill-the-ambulance donation drives.

“It’s really sad out there and its really getting bad,” Snow told the Langley Advance Times, estimating demand has roughly doubled as people struggle with the rising cost of living.

“It is really getting worse,” Snow said.

“We really need your help.”

Molson wore his own, tiny, Santa hat to greet donors at the first weekend Kimz Angels donatio drive in Walnut Grove on on Dec. 10. A second collection will take place at the Murrayville IGA on Dec. 17-18. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

More than 400 clients depend on Kimz for everything from hot soup to clothing, people who are not served by other agencies, a number that included homeless people, the working poor, seniors, and kids in school.

There are lineups every week for Kimz free clothing and grocery store.

During the height of the pandemic, the non-profit was forced to switch from its regular December collection site at the Murrayville IGA to drive-by donations at Focus West Logistics’ Walnut Grove warehouse.

This year, following the Walnut Grove event, Kimz will return to the Murrayville IGA at 22259 48th Ave., this coming Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17 and 18, both from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Items needed include peanut butter, pasta, canned food, jam, salmon and tuna, soups, and granola bars as well as toiletries, clothing and baby supplies, such as diapers, baby food, and baby wipes.

Anything with an immediate expiry date like bread or milk, however, is not usable.

People who can’t make it to the weekend events can make contributions by emailing info@kimzangels.com or by phoning 604-838-6579.

More photos from the Walnut Grove event can viewed online at the Langley Advance Times Facebook page.

