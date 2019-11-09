The pink trucks people see around the community are used by Kimberly Snow and others with Kimz Angels to provide goods and services to the local homeless and working poor. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Kimz Angels looking for donations of warm clothes and household linens

A local philanthropic group has teamed up with the Langley Advance Times to be a drop-off point

The seasonal temperature drop has people digging out the warmer clothing and linens.

For anyone with gently used clothing and linens they don’t need, there’s a local project that would welcome them.

Kimz Angels accepts clothing for all ages, particularly winter clothing this time of year, and household linens.

“We will be collecting gently used clothes for the homeless and working poor,” said founder Kimberly Snow. “Furniture is a no, no.”

Kimz Angels has partnered with the Langley Advance Times which will be a drop-off point for the goods.

[Story continues below Facebook post]

“No one is profiting from it, other than the people in need getting items,” she said.“No one is profiting from it, other than the people in need getting items,” she said.

Snow said the need is for clean, gently used goods, including blankets, toques, coats, socks, scarves – “anything that’s warm.”

“I just want people to know we don’t just need that at Christmas,” she said. “We need things all year long.”

Kimz Angels has a free clothing depot with space provided by the Langley Vineyard Church, 5708 Glover Rd., for anyone who needs items.

“Nothing is sold. Nothing is wasted,” Snow added. “Everything is used, and everything is appreciated.”

The free store is open Wednesdays for people to obtain items but donations are accepted there daily or they can be dropped off at the Langley Advance Times office, 20258 Fraser Hwy.

The depot has provided items for all ages.

“We do from babies to people in their 90s,” she said, noting that poverty among seniors is a troubling trend.

As well the need remains.

“We give out easily a couple hundred pieces in one day,” Snow said.

As well, Kimz Angels operates a mobile food unit that takes sandwiches and other food out to people on the streets.

The group started two decades ago with Snow and a few friends and now has more than 70 active members.

“I want to make a difference in this world,” she said.

She sees firsthand how the difficult economy is impacting her community.

“It’s getting worse,” she said of the level of poverty and need locally but she’s undeterred.

“I won’t give up,” Snow said.

 

Kimz Angels founder Kimberly Snow has boxes of non-perishable food donations and ready to eat foods in her truck for distribution to people in need in the community. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
Cloverdale and Port Kells host Remembrance Day services

Just Posted

Poppy bin bandits arrested in Langley

A man and woman were both taken into custody after a video of donation box thefts were released

Odd Thoughts: Text to death for Erwin’s Fluffy

If you don’t want to be fined for texting while driving, it’s easy: don’t text while driving.

VIDEO: Giants down Winterhawks to earn 3rd straight victory

Giants record 3-1 victory Friday in Langley, then play the team again Saturday in Portland

BCTF rejects mediator’s recommendations for settlement

Negotiations between B.C. teachers and the province will continue

Transit job action begins to impact Langley

The 555 route from Carvolth to the Lougheed SkyTrain station was affected

Metis veterans get long-awaited recognition ahead of Remembrance Day

Ottawa is compensating Metis veterans for not receiving proper benefits and support after WWII

U.S. bound drivers suffering heavy delays at Lower Mainland border crossings

Shortest estimated wait time is 40 minutes at the Aldergrove Crossing

Mercury putting on rare show Monday, parading across the sun

Unlike its 2016 transit, Mercury will score a near bull’s-eye this time,

Young man stabbed at Abbotsford house party

18-year-old transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries

Tourists allegedly take dog from Tofino, owner pleads for help getting it back

“I just want his picture spread everywhere so that hopefully he can come back to me.”

Gas prices continue to drop in the Lower Mainland

Prices in Metro Vancouver dropped more than 10 cents since Wednesday

Scientists breathe easier as marine heat wave off west coast weakens

Area of exceptionally warm water is substantially smaller now than it was earlier this year

Okanagan students win big after innovative idea impresses CBC’s Dragons

Rutland Senior Secondary students in Kelowna turn trash into treasure with Operation Take Two

Canadian patients 90% more likely to face avoidable post-surgery complications: report

New numbers from the Canadian Institute for Health Information show dismal stats for patient safety

Most Read