Kimz Angels looking for donations of warm clothes and household linens

A local philanthropic group has teamed up with the Langley Advance Times to be a drop-off point

The pink trucks people see around the community are used by Kimberly Snow and others with Kimz Angels to provide goods and services to the local homeless and working poor. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

The seasonal temperature drop has people digging out the warmer clothing and linens.

For anyone with gently used clothing and linens they don’t need, there’s a local project that would welcome them.

Kimz Angels accepts clothing for all ages, particularly winter clothing this time of year, and household linens.

“We will be collecting gently used clothes for the homeless and working poor,” said founder Kimberly Snow. “Furniture is a no, no.”

Kimz Angels has partnered with the Langley Advance Times which will be a drop-off point for the goods.

"No one is profiting from it, other than the people in need getting items," she said.

Snow said the need is for clean, gently used goods, including blankets, toques, coats, socks, scarves – “anything that’s warm.”

“I just want people to know we don’t just need that at Christmas,” she said. “We need things all year long.”

Kimz Angels has a free clothing depot with space provided by the Langley Vineyard Church, 5708 Glover Rd., for anyone who needs items.

“Nothing is sold. Nothing is wasted,” Snow added. “Everything is used, and everything is appreciated.”

The free store is open Wednesdays for people to obtain items but donations are accepted there daily or they can be dropped off at the Langley Advance Times office, 20258 Fraser Hwy.

The depot has provided items for all ages.

“We do from babies to people in their 90s,” she said, noting that poverty among seniors is a troubling trend.

As well the need remains.

“We give out easily a couple hundred pieces in one day,” Snow said.

As well, Kimz Angels operates a mobile food unit that takes sandwiches and other food out to people on the streets.

The group started two decades ago with Snow and a few friends and now has more than 70 active members.

“I want to make a difference in this world,” she said.

She sees firsthand how the difficult economy is impacting her community.

“It’s getting worse,” she said of the level of poverty and need locally but she’s undeterred.

“I won’t give up,” Snow said.