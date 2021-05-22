Kimz Angels virtual gala raises $50,000

Founder Kim Snow says this year’s event saw the largest dollar amount raised

Kimz Angels annual gala fundraiser raised $50,000 last month – more than double what the group hoped to garner.

“It is amazing – amazing how supportive this community is,” said founder Kim Snow, noting it was the largest dollar amount the gala has raised.

“Whatever we get goes back into the community,” she added.

The dollars will help insure some of the vehicles used to help the needy, purchase meals and school lunches, and 1,000 blankets.

“People don’t get hungry just at Christmas,” Snow said. “Hungry is not on occasion, especially now with the pandemic.”

The April 17 event saw people who purchased tickets to the “Angels Working Together” virtual gala came together online with a bottle of wine and a Kimz Angels engraved charcuterie board with meats and cheeses, all delivered to their door on the day of the event.

The evening was hosted by Marco Iannuzzi and Steve Darling, with opening comments from Township of Langley Mayor Jack Froese and Langley City Mayor Val Van den Broek.

Award-winning Langley artist Karen Lee Batten also performed.

“We had great community speakers,” Snow said.

Although many of the homeless the Angelz’s support have been provided temporary accommodation during the pandemic at provincially-funded hotels around the community, Snow said there have been many new clients.

“We’re growing, it’s not something I’m happy about,” she said. “Thank God we’re able to keep up with the demand. We need our government to step up, we need our leaders to step up.”

“It’s great to have them in hotels, but what happens when the pandemic is up?” Snow asked.

The founder of the outreach group said the event wouldn’t have been the success it was without the support of sponsors.

Snow specifically wanted to thank BH Woodturning, JD Farms, Barb and Phil Jackman, Bonetti Meats, Grimm’s Fine Foods, Focus West Logistics, and Syber Concrete.

For more about the community group visit kimzangels.com.

