A team of Alberta students pitched in to make an older Langley City couple’s dream a reality. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Kindness of Alberta students fulfills dream for older Langley couple

A new roof and fence enable a Langley City couple to stay in their home.

One lone day of sunshine out of seven was enough for an army of students from Alberta to change a Langley couple’s life.

A team of 17 students from Burman University wanted to spend their holiday giving back.

They did just that coming to the aid of Langley City residents Al and Sonia Peters.

“Their health is so not good, and finance is always a struggle,” Dauncey said of the couple’s circumstances.

The couple had been nominated, by their granddaughter Katelyn, for the annual Extreme Home Repair (EHR) offered through the Church of the Valley’s Acts of Kindness ministry.

While the Peters were not the big EHR “winners,” this year, it turns out they were still recipients of some “serious kindness” that came in the form of a new roof and fence, said AOK pastor Michael Dauncey.

While half of the Burman group spent their spring break worked with youngster, the rest teamed up with some AOK volunteers and a few professional roofers to donate their time.

Together, the students from the Lacombe-based Seventh-Day Adventist university spent their spring break helping the Peters.

Even though much of the area around them is being bought up by developers for multi-family housing, this couple just want to remain in the single-family home on 199A Street they’ve owned for more than 35 years.

“They just love where they live,” Dauncey said, noting the couple was “so thrilled” with the job that was done and the kindness and generosity they received.

• Related story about the upcoming 2018 Extreme Home Repair

 

A team of Alberta students pitched in to make an older Langley City couple’s dream a reality. (Special to the Langley Advance)

A team of Alberta students pitched in to make an older Langley City couple’s dream a reality. (Special to the Langley Advance)

A team of Alberta students pitched in to make an older Langley City couple’s dream a reality. (Special to the Langley Advance)

A team of Alberta students pitched in to make an older Langley City couple’s dream a reality. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Previous story
VIDEO: Largest LEGO exhibition in British Columbia held at River Rock Casino
Next story
Langley’s AOK team need help repairing homes, restoring lives

Just Posted

Langley’s AOK team need help repairing homes, restoring lives

An Aldergrove family will get help retrofitting their house in May, thanks to volunteers.

Kindness of Alberta students fulfills dream for older Langley couple

A new roof and fence enable a Langley City couple to stay in their home.

Calgary trampled Stealth at Langley Events Centre Saturday night

Pro Langley lacrosse players are off to Georgia for the last game of the season.

LETTER: Shrink dependence on fossil fuels, not expand

A Langley letter writer is critical of MLA Rich Coleman’s position on Kinder Morgan.

PHOTOS: Christy Fraser Memorial underway in Langley

Over 700 athletes from across the province are attending

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Final week for ALR input

Public consultation process closes April 30

‘When everybody leaves: Counselling key to help Humboldt move on after bus crash

Dealing with life after a tragedy can be the worst part following a loss

One person arrested after man killed in Vancouver

Police say this is Vancouver’s seventh murder of 2018

Half-naked shooter guns down four, runs away in Nashville Waffle House shooting

Nashville police say they are looking for Travis Reinking in connection with the shooting

Downtown roads closed for Vancouver Sun Run

Thousands of runners participate in the annual event

Child’s body found in river downstream from where boy went missing during flood

Three-year-old Kaden Young was swept out of his mother’s arms in February

B.C. VIEWS: Eliminating efficiency for farm workers

Don’t worry, NDP says, the B.C. economy’s booming

B.C. student makes short-list for autism advocacy award

Brody Butts honoured for his role as a mentor and self-advocate

Most Read