Kindness of Alberta students fulfills dream for older Langley couple

A new roof and fence enable a Langley City couple to stay in their home.

A team of Alberta students pitched in to make an older Langley City couple’s dream a reality. (Special to the Langley Advance)

One lone day of sunshine out of seven was enough for an army of students from Alberta to change a Langley couple’s life.

A team of 17 students from Burman University wanted to spend their holiday giving back.

They did just that coming to the aid of Langley City residents Al and Sonia Peters.

“Their health is so not good, and finance is always a struggle,” Dauncey said of the couple’s circumstances.

The couple had been nominated, by their granddaughter Katelyn, for the annual Extreme Home Repair (EHR) offered through the Church of the Valley’s Acts of Kindness ministry.

While the Peters were not the big EHR “winners,” this year, it turns out they were still recipients of some “serious kindness” that came in the form of a new roof and fence, said AOK pastor Michael Dauncey.

While half of the Burman group spent their spring break worked with youngster, the rest teamed up with some AOK volunteers and a few professional roofers to donate their time.

Together, the students from the Lacombe-based Seventh-Day Adventist university spent their spring break helping the Peters.

Even though much of the area around them is being bought up by developers for multi-family housing, this couple just want to remain in the single-family home on 199A Street they’ve owned for more than 35 years.

“They just love where they live,” Dauncey said, noting the couple was “so thrilled” with the job that was done and the kindness and generosity they received.

