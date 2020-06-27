Among a host of other scholarships and accolades for her Grade 12 year at Aldergrove Community Secondary, teenager Lexi Kowalewski, was chosen by faculty as the kindest in her graduating class. For this, she’s been granted a $1,000 scholarship for her applied biology studies at UBC this fall. (Sarah Grochowski/Aldergrove Star)

Kindness pays off for Aldergrove graduate

Lexi Kowalewski is part of the grad Class of 2020

She went from a young child who saw a place for kindness within her family, to a graduate that recognized the need for earnestness within the halls of high school.

Lexi Kowalewski of Aldergrove Community Secondary was chosen by faculty this year as “the kindest Grade 12,” and graduate of the year by a majority of her peers.

Business association president Jodi Steeves put up a $1,000 scholarship for the kindest student in this year’s graduating class.

RELATED: Aldergrove grads ‘make history’ by being first class to launch their futures amid pandemic

“I didn’t want it to be about grades,” Steeves emphasized.

Kowalewski’s mother, Miesha, was not surprised by the news that her daughter was selected to receive the award.

Mom recalls how her daughter noticed her little sister, Lola, had not been visited by the Tooth Fairy one year.

“I forgot about the tooth she had just lost,” Mom admitted. “Lexi noticed and wrote a really sweet note from the Tooth Fairy and left some of her own money.”

With that same sense of charity, Kowalewski has managed to maintain a Grade A average while serving on student council as president throughout the difficulties COVID-19 has presented this year, elaborated principal Jeremy Lyndon.

“She’s been an active participant in fundraising and gift wrapping for the Langley Youth Hub, and helped organize a district-wide mental health night,” Lyndon said, “Her academic prowess is only surpassed by her gentle spirit.”

Kowalewski intends to study applied biology at UBC in fall.

Aldergrove

Kindness pays off for Aldergrove graduate

Lexi Kowalewski is part of the grad Class of 2020

