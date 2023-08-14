Kindred farm sanctuary moves to Aldergrove

Thanks to community support, Kindred Community Farm Sanctuary finally has a permanent home in Aldergrove.
The farm was founded by Keryn Denroche in 2008, originally named Semiahmoo Animal League, to host a place for rescued farm animals and offer therapeutic programs for youth.
By 2011, the farm began its first program for at-risk children at its horse stable in Fort Langley, at the time.
A few years later, the farm moved to a property in Cloverdale, which its resided in since.
“The farm is completely run by volunteers,” Denroche said. “Some come from South Surrey, Burnaby, Vancouver, Coquitam, and lots from Langley. Most are determined to follow us.”
Through fundraising efforts and community support, Kindred was able to secure a $1.15 million downpayment and qualified for a mortgage.
Denroche explained they did a unique offer for the community to buy a part of the land and are now co-owners of the sanctuary.
The new land has some existing structures that, with upgrades and repainting, can be used for the sanctuary’s animals including, goats, horse, cows, and rabbits.
Denroche said they need help building new fences, pond maintenance, and someone who is an arborist and someone with knowledge on evasive plants to help care for the environment on the five-acre property.
Kindred is in the process of moving until the end of August.
Anyone who is able to volunteer their time is asked to contact the farm at info@sali.ca.
For more information about the farm, people can visit kindredfarm.ca.
