Kittens Sneaky and Hidey slip through Aldergrove border crossing

Hidey and Sneaky are two stowaways from the U.S. that ended up at Langley Animal Protection Society. (Special to The Star)

Border closures apparently mean nothing to Sneaky and Hidey – Langley Animal Protection Society’s (LAPS) newest residents.

Earlier this month, Sneaky and her sister, Hidey, were discovered as tiny stowaways on a commercial truck that was travelling north from Washington.

LAPS staff believe their mother tucked them away on the vehicle for safety but unfortunately, she did not make the trip with them.

They have been bottle-fed for the past couple of weeks and have just started to eat soft food; both are very healthy and happy.

“Caring for kittens like Sneaky and Hidey takes an incredible amount of time and resources,” noted staff in a recent newsletter. “Kitten milk replacer is not cheap. Regardless of the cost, we are committed to providing these beautiful little girls with the second chance they so deserve.”

Kitten season, as staff call it, comes with many added expenses to LAPS. If people are able and interested in donating, they can do so at www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/m/2513/donation.

The LAPS Dream Vacation Lottery is also earlier than ever this year with the draw deadline at 2 p.m. on July 17.

This year, people have two choices – be entered to win a $5,000 travel voucher that can be used for any vacation or take the money option and bring home $5,000 cash.

People can purchase their tickets at laps.rafflenexus.com.

The draw to raise money for LAPS, which was established in 2003, will happen the same day as the deadline.

LAPS staff and volunteers use a progressive and humane approach to care for more than 1,400 dogs, cats and large animals each year at the Patti Dale Shelter in Aldergrove.

The lottery is just one of the way people can support LAPS, which is in frequent need of donations to feed and care for animals. LAPS is also contracted by Langley Township and Langley City to provide animal control and pound services.