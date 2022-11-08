Kitties up for adoption in Langley

Just a month after wrapping up their second cat adoption event of the year, Langley’s Canadian Animal Rescue and Extended Shelter (CARES) cat shelter is back with another ‘adoptathon.’

With 100 plus mature cats and 30 plus kittens currently under the protection of CARES, the animal rescue shelter has reached its capacity, shared Clive Ellis of CARES. The shelter home has a no kill policy, and hence there is an urgent need to relocate some animals as the cost of food, vet care, medicines, etc. “are on the rise.”

The two day adoption event on Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13 is expected to take some burden off the shoulders of volunteers working round the clock to provide care to rescued cats.

Although adoption rates at CARES have improved since July, Ellis shared there are still “a lot of” people surrendering their cats. He believes inflation and the rising cost of living are the reason behind it.

At the upcoming event, the shelter plans on focusing on kitties, which would be up for adoption at $350 each. The price includes all necessary shots, spayed or neutered, and a full vet check, Ellis explained.

The adoption event will take place at the local PetSmart facility, located at 20015 Langley Bypass. The even runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both the days.

The shelter home is also getting ready for its upcoming Christmas auction for which they are looking for donations. Those interested in donating gift cards or any item for the onlince auction can email at info@carescatshelter.com. The deadline for the donation is Monday, Nov. 14.

For more information, people can visit carescatshelter.com.

RELATED: CARES invite people to meet shelter cats

READ MORE: Second escaped B.C. serval cat recovered after killing several ducks

.

AdoptionAnimal Sheltersanimal welfareAnimalsCatsLangley

CARES cat shelter is seeing rising pet surrender rates this summer – invites public to attend upcoming adoption event. (Langley Advance Times files)