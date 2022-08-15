Know someone who needs a new furnace? Feel the Love may be able to help

Gandy Installations plans to install new HVAC equipment, for free, in a deserving home

Lily, Hazel, and Charlotte are encouraging online suggestions for the next beneficiary of the 'Feel The Love' program that installs new HAVC equipment in a deserving Langley home.

Once again, Feel The Love is looking for a Langley home in need of a new HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) installation.

Shannon Gandy with Gandy Installations is currently searching for homeowner nominations.

“Send us the story of a loved one or unsung hero in need for the chance to give them perfectly comfortable air,” Gandy said.

“The Feel The Love program is here to lend a helping hand to people in our community who have lost their job, are struggling veterans, disabled, ill, elderly, were adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, or on a limited income,” Gandy said.

“Although someone in this position may own a home, they cannot always afford to replace old HVAC equipment.

Through the Feel The Love program, Lennox donates free, high-efficiency, HVAC gear, installed for free by the team at Gandy Installations.

Since the program began in 2009, it has installed more than 1,500 furnaces for deserving families throughout the U.S. and Canada, including several in Langley.

Anyone can nominate a household in need by simply completing a nomination form at https://gandyinstallations.net/feel-the-love.

Nominations must be received by August 31, and the furnace will be installed Oct. 15.

Lennox provides the furnace free of charge, and Gandy will donate all the time and materials associated with installation.

Last year, in 2021, a Langley family of four had their broken-down forced-air furnace replaced with a new state-of-the-art one, free of charge.

In 2018, the first time Gandy Installations had a nominee accepted by the Lennox Feel the Love committee, the beneficiary was an Aldergrove pensioner named Sam, who’d been getting by with electric space heaters after his furnace packed it in several years previously.

Gandy Installations is a family-operated business started by Charlie Gandy and Ken Atwell in 1957.

