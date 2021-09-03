Korean businesses donate masks and sanitizer to Langley’s vulnerable

Safety gear being distributed to homeless and more through Kimz Angels and Langley Vineyard Church

The donation of masks and sanitizer was given to Langley Vineyard Church and will be handed out to those in need through Kimz Angels. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

They’re on the frontlines, dealing with Langley’s most vulnerable every day on the streets.

But thanks to a Korean Trade-Investment Agency (KOTRA) in Vancouver and a South Korean-base enterprise known as Ara EPS Co. LTD., they’re a little better equipped to help safeguard some in Langley against COVID.

A donation of masks and hand sanitizer was recently made to Kimz Angels and the Langley Vineyard Church.

LAST FALL: Korean county donates masks to Langley

The personal protective gear will be sorted and distributed by Kimz Angels to individuals experiencing homelessness, as well as people with disabilities and those in need, said Michael Chang, a member of the city’s multicultural advisory council.

He and City Mayor Val van den Broek were on hand for the presentation.

“This donation will be great help in protecting the safety of the people in the Langley area,” Chang said, expressing his gratitude.

Sung-Joon Ahn, a director general of KOTRA Vancouver, said: “I hope this donation event will help the local community and provide an opportunity to promote the excellency of K-quarantine products.”

CoronavirusLangley