Brandon Gabriel, the new artist-in-residence has a long history with KPU and will now join the university as an artist-in-residence. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Brandon Gabriel, the new artist-in-residence has a long history with KPU and will now join the university as an artist-in-residence. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

KPU welcomes new Indigenous artist and writer in residence for the Spring semester

Langley’s Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU) is welcoming Brandi Bird and Brandon Gabriel as new Indigenous writer- and artist-in-residence respectively. They join Molly Cross-Blanchard and Á’a:líya Warbus, who have been at KPU since the Fall semester.

“This spring 2023 semester promises to be dynamic with four established and emerging Indigenous artists and writers in residence at KPU,” said Shelley Boyd, dean in the Faculty of Arts at KPU.

“Brandon Gabriel, Brandi Bird, Molly Cross-Blanchard, and Á’a:líya Warbus will have opportunities to inspire, to share, to connect, and to create – all of which leads to positive transformations for KPU and the communities we serve.”

Bird’s work has been published in Room Magazine, Brick Magazine, Prism International and more. They are Indigiqueer Saulteaux, Cree and Métis from Treaty One territory.

“Being the Indigenous writer-in-residence at KPU is a gift. This appointment and the spaciousness of it has allowed me the privilege of generation and consultation. I’m excited to start a new project, a new book of poetry about desire, disability and Indigeneity while also engaging with other people’s work,” said Bird.

As a poet who also writes fiction, creative non-fiction, and poetry comics, they say they want to ignite that passion of creativity in all forms in people they will get to meet.

“I hope to reach as many people as I possibly can in this position. I want to read work by students, staff and faculty no matter where they are in their writing journey. I am an emerging writer and I wouldn’t be here without the help and mentorship of other people including teachers, writers and friends.”

Brandon Gabriel, too has a long history with KPU and will now join the university as an artist-in-residence.

“Kwantlen Polytechnic University has a lifelong connection to my family. My late grandfather, grand chief Joe Gabriel of the Kwantlen First Nation, gave permission to the founding post-secondary school ministerial authority to use our nation’s namesake when I was just a small child.”

Gabriel is also the artist behind KPU’s coat of arms and he was a student for four years, studying fine arts, anthropology, and some marketing.

“I feel like I was born into the institution through my family’s legacy. It grew, then I eventually became part of its student-body. Now, as an alumnus, I feel like the connection has strengthened over the years with my family’s continuous relationship with KPU. So, this appointment means a lot to me in so many holistic ways,” he added.

Gabriel described his art as a fusion of Western and Coast Salish art styles. He said he uses Western colour theory while striving for Indigenous-centric social narratives and themes.

“KPU has a diverse range of students and staff, with exceptional skills and knowledge base, and interest in deep diving into complex social and political issues. I would like to spend some time working on a project that allows me time to work on these more mature themes, that I would not have an opportunity to work on elsewhere.”

.

RELATED: Kwantlen First Nation artists bring traditional murals to Langley Fine Arts School

READ MORE: Medicines from the land: Indigenous collection at KPU Langley

.

Is there more to the story? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Artart exhibitauthorIndigenousIndigenous peoples

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Dealing with cancer: Aldergrove family holds poker night fundraiser Feb. 18 at legion
Next story
VIDEO: Winner of Langley Arts Council B.C. wide portrait competition surprised and pleased

Just Posted

Brandi Bird’s is. the new writer-in-residence at KPU. Their work has been published in Room Magazine, Brick Magazine, Prism International and more. They are Indigiqueer Saulteaux, Cree and Métis from Treaty One territory. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
KPU welcomes new Indigenous artist and writer in residence for the Spring semester

LOSC membe Aidan Erikson in action at the Lower Mainland Regional Championship East meet hosted by the club at the Walnut Grove Community Centre pool during the last weekend in January. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Two Langley swimmers win three times each in strong showing at regionals

Nine artists had four hours to create portraits of three sitters at the Aldergrove Kinsmen hall gallery on Sunday, Feb 5, with the second B.C. Wide Portrait Competition hosted by the Langley Arts Council. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Winner of Langley Arts Council B.C. wide portrait competition surprised and pleased

Lisa Dreves pours out a sample of water from Bertrand Creek as part of a coliform testing program running on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Water sampling tracks down bacteria sources along Langley, Aldergrove rivers

Pop-up banner image