Langara College in Vancouver (Wikimedia Commons)

Langara College honours 49 alums and staff to mark 49 years

School received more than 200 nominations for the awards that recognize one’s community impact

Forty-nine people will be honoured at Vancouver’s Langara College on Wednesday night as the school celebrates the community contributions of its alumni and staff over the last 49 years.

The post-secondary institution received more than 200 nominations from the Langara community, and honourees were selected based on their impact at the school, in their field, or on the world.

Recipients include Lake Country Mayor James Baker, District of Stewart Mayor Galina Durant, president of the BC New Democratic Party Craig Keating, Musqueam First Nation Chief Wayne Sparrow, and Black Press Media publisher Mary Kemmis.

“Langarans are making important contributions to our community in so many different ways,” said Lisa Fisher, vice president of external development. “They are nurses, social workers, business leaders, childcare workers, journalists, actors, entrepreneurs, scientists and more.”

READ MORE: Handcrafted paper gowns made by Langara students on display

The school, which serves about 23,000 students a year, is marking its 49th year on West 49 Avenue.

A complete list of the “49 Langarans” is on the college’s website.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Fraser Valley gets a jump on the holiday season

Just Posted

WEATHER: A mainly sunny day in Langley

Environment Canada expects winds in the early evening

Westbound Highway 1 traffic crawling from early morning crash in Langley

Crash occurred just west of 264th Street, right lane blocked

Fraser Valley gets a jump on the holiday season

Langley businesses will make up many of the artisans and vendors at West Coast Christmas Show

‘Unloved’ textiles get a second life through recycling program

Shirts, sheets, and even shoes now accepted at Langley Return-It Depots

Pedestrians in Aldergrove urged to ‘be safe, be seen’

ICBC partners with Langley Township, fire deparment, RCMP, and volunteers

Protesters lock themselves to Washington port to block Trans Mountain pipeline shipment

Five demonstraters, supported by kayakers, have stopped the ship from docking

30% of minority Canadians experienced discrimination at work: survey

The percentage was higher for Indigenous respondents at 40 per cent

RCMP detectives at rural B.C. community of Anglemont after two bodies found

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey says the deaths are considered suspicious

Schwartz lifts Blues to 2-1 OT triumph over Canucks

Rookie Quinn Hughes nets Vancouver’s only goal

Actor denied role in Vancouver Island play because she is black, Human Rights Tribunal hears

Applications to dismiss racial discimination complaints against Victoria Theatre and director denied

First Nation, environmental groups seek leave to appeal Trans Mountain ruling

Tsleil-Waututh Nation, Ecojustice, Raincoast Conservation Foundation, Living Oceans Society seeking leave to appeal

Poppies from the First World War tour country as symbol of hope, resilience

The flowers are now part of a touring exhibit called War Flowers

Squamish firefighter charged with possession, distribution of child pornography

Charges stem from investigation by the Provincial Integrated Child Exploitation Unit

2 B.C. teachers slapped with suspensions for test leak

Students prepared using secure exams for provincial testing

Most Read