Bill and Arlene Pike are Langley pioneers, having lived most of their lives here, and found out on May 25 that they are Seniors of the Year for their contributions to the community. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Bill and Arlene Pike are Langley pioneers, having lived most of their lives here, and found out on May 25 that they are Seniors of the Year for their contributions to the community. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Langely senior of the year honours come on birthday

Arlene and Bill Pike were selected year’s winners for all the way they give back

It’s not uncommon for people to get phone calls on their birthdays, but Arlene Pike answered the phone Tuesday, she learned she and her husband, Bill, were named Langley Seniors of the Year.

Janice McTaggart with volunteer services at the Langley Senior Resources Society (LSRS) contacted Arlene with the news.

“It’s my birthday today, so that was a really nice surprise on my birthday,” Arlene laughed.

Arlene, whose family moved to Langley when she was 12, was modest about the honour, convinced she and her beau of nearly 55 years weren’t worthy of the recognition.

“I don’t think we had done enough to deserve that,” she said.

“I just feel so honoured. I was just really amazed,” she said about the recognition.

Unsurprising, Bill was volunteering at the Sources Langley Food Bank Tuesday morning when he heard the news from McTaggart, who was visiting there on another errand.

“I’m just awe,” he said.

“I’ve been a resident of a Langley since I was four months old and being able to give back to the community is one way I feel we can serve,” the 76-year-old Bill told the Langley Advance Times.

Sponsored by LSRS, senior of the year is an honour that goes to one man and one woman each year. Local seniors aged 65 and over are nominated for the honour for their notable contributions to the community. The pair, who met when he was working at a local bowling alley and she was a patron, was nominated by long-time friend Alice Kennedy.

“Bill and Arlene have been my friends for more than 60 years. During this time we have shared many experiences,” she said.

“Arlene and I taught school together for half of the 25 years she taught in Langley,” Kennedy noted. “Bill’s career was with Canada Post, until he retired in 1999 after 35 years.”

She recalls celebrating numerous milestones with the Pikes, including the birth of their children and giving back to the community.

Bill and Arlene also competed in the BC Senior Games alongside Kennedy.

“We competed and won medals in table tennis,” Kennedy recalled.

“We also enjoyed opportunities to do volunteer work together in Langley.”

Bill, a member of the Frontiersman of Langley, was a member of the Probus Club and held the office of president, and he also answers Santa letters each year as a member of the Canada Post Heritage Club.

As he was doing Tuesday morning, Bill volunteers as a driver and works on site at the Sources Langley Food Bank, and provides lawn care for Langley Lawn Bowling, where he served as a past president and director.

As a longtime member of Langley United Church and now United Churches of Langley he has served as an usher, greeter, at the givings counter, on the financial committee and was on the Langley United board, where he helped with drop in breakfast and parking assistance during funerals and other special events.

Similarly, Arlene’s list of volunteer service is just as lengthy.

Arlene served as a Friends of the Library volunteer that included helping with the Langley Christmas Bureau, she is also a member of the Probus Club, the LSRS, the seniors’ centre Mellow Yellow Table Tennis club, and the Langley Retired Teachers’ Association.

As a quilter she has made several items to donate. Nearly 10 years ago, Arlene and some other women sewed miniature flannelette quilts to fit in the incubators in BC Air Ambulance helicopters that transport ill babies. The tiny quilts shielded the babies inside the AirEvac helicopters, and once the babies were released from the hospital, the quilts would go home with them.

Arlene also volunteered at the Langley Lodge, with the Douglas Park Community School reading program, and the Nicomekl Elementary breakfast program for 20 years before stepping back last year.

And as a long time member of the Langley United Church, now United Churches of Langley, Arlene serves as a church historian for both churches, and is a member of the worship committee where she leads services for Harrison Pointe and Langley Gardens. As a member of the United Churches she served as president, usher, greeter, hostess, at the givings counter, as well as a banner maker and caretaker.

“I’m looking forward to get back to that when the time comes,” Arlene said about leading church services. Many of the volunteer opportunities have been suspended during the past year and a half due to the pandemic.

So what is it about volunteering that has kept the pair dedicated to the community?

“I love being around people. It’s a group of like-minded people you can bond with,” Bill, who is also a long-time member of the church.

“It’s just to keep yourself young,” he continued, noting he feels 18 when his knees don’t remind him of his age after an afternoon gardening.

“I love gardening,” Bill said.

Have a story tip? Email: joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleySeniors

Previous story
Re-opening plan presents open road for Langley Good Times Cruise-In

Just Posted

Bill and Arlene Pike are Langley pioneers, having lived most of their lives here, and found out on May 25 that they are Seniors of the Year for their contributions to the community. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
Langely senior of the year honours come on birthday

Arlene and Bill Pike were selected year’s winners for all the way they give back

Indigenous leaders and elders held a ceremony to pray for the safety of the salmon, ecosystems and cultural heritage affected by Trans Mountain’s plans to drill under the Fraser River on May 29, 2021. (Contributed)
Indigenous leaders hold ceremony for Fraser River salmon as Trans Mountain prepares to drill

“Any leak or spill at any time from the pipeline would be devastating to wild salmon” :Matriarch

Sunday, Jaime Dickson and some friends will go for a walk in the Aldergrove Regional Park as part of a Canada-wide virtual event to raise money for MS research. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Aldergrove mom with MS walks to raise funds for research

This year, the annual event is a 50K virtual fitness and fundraising challenge

The pandemic has reduced the demand for new planes from manufacturers but what will happen when international travel restrictions allow people to vacation abroad? (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
LETTER: COVID shone spotlight on impact of international travel, Langley writer notes

Will people rethink travel when the pandemic is over, a local resident wonders

COVID cases in the Bella Coola Valley have dropped to just four active cases (file photo)
Painful Truth: End of pandemic means end of roller coaster of punditry

There’s no one cause, one villain, one hero, in this worldwide catastrophe

Logging industry supporters gather in Mesachie Lake on Saturday, May 29. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
VIDEO: Vancouver Island loggers rally against Fairy Creek blockades

‘We’re not here to protest anybody or do anything illegal,’ says Lake Cowichan logger Brock Harrison

Luke Hengen with Logan, his diabetes alert dog, under his right arm. (Photo courtesy of Luke Hengen)
‘Perfect pairing’: Former B.C. man’s diabetic alert dog helps him get back to life

Luke Hengen’s confidence, sense of adventure restored by service dog Logan

Splatsin Chief Wayne Christian responded to the discovery of the remains of more than 200 Indigenous children at the former site of a Kamloops residential school Friday, May 28, 2021. (Splatsin photo)
Survivor support needed in wake of ‘unimaginable’ mass burial discovery: Okanagan chief

“It really is about you — you survived that horror, and it’s important that you get what you need,” Splatsin Chief Wayne Christian said

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 22, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Health Canada extends expiry of thousands of AstraZeneca shots by another month

A Health Canada spokesman says there are 49,000 doses across Canada that were previously set to expire Monday

Megan DePew, co-owner of Sequim Bee Farm. (File photo)
B.C. creates buzz by declaring May 29 the day of the honey bee

B.C.’s minister of agriculture, food and fisheries said the insects are an integral part of B.C.

Prince Rupert Community Paramedic Jessica Friesen during Paramedic Service Week from May 23 to 29 said it is the toughest day of a person’s life when they have to call 911. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
B.C. paramedics service more than half a million calls per year

Paramedic Jessica Friesen says it’s the toughest day of a person’s life when they have to call 911

The individuals were detained for investigation when CFSEU officers located a loaded handgun on their persons Friday, May 21. (CFSEU)
Couple with Lower Mainland gang ties arrested in Richmond with loaded handgun

Officers recognized the male suspect exiting an establishment the night of May 21

A cyclist heads west on Industrial Way in Chilliwack soaking up the springtime sun on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Thursday, June 3, 2021 is World Bicycle Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 30 to June 5

World Bicycle Day, Hug Your Cat Day and Hole In My Bucket Day are all coming up this week

Most Read