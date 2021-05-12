Langley 4-H members learn skills through public speaking

Chloe B,, Elly V., and Lily M. earned first in three different speaking categories this spring

Veronika P from Otter Lamb & Swine Club with her speech “Time to Abolish the Monarchy” placed 1st in Langley District and 3rd in the Fraser Valley Regional Competition. (Special to The Star)

Langley District 4-H Senior Council is congratulating all 4-H members that have participated in the district communications competitions this spring.

The 4-H program aims at developing the whole person and part of this development involves learning how to communicate effectively.

In the public speaking program, 4-H members deliver formal prepared speeches to an audience.

In addition to prepared speeches, 4-H public speaking may include impromptu speeches. Impromptu speeches are short speeches that are delivered off the cuff, with only a short time for preparation.

In junior speeches (aged nine to 12), Chloe B. from Glen Valley Club placed first with her speech “In One Ear and Out the Other” in the Fraser Valley Regional Competition.

Juliette D. from Woodland Hare & Hound Club placed second and Annabelle D. from Woodland Hare & Hound Club earned third.

For senior speeches (aged 13 to 18), Veronika P. from Otter Lamb & Swine Club won first for her speech “Time to Abolish the Monarchy.”

Elly V. from Otter Lamb & Swine Club earned second for “How Music Affects People” placed second, and third went to Ben S. from Langley Beef Club.

Speak and Show presentations can be either demonstrations or illustrated talks delivered by one 4-H member.

Speak and show topics must have agriculture or food themes so that members learn and teach about what makes the 4-H youth program unique, its connection to the agriculture industry.

The final result of a speak and show presentation can be a finished product, a learned skill, or increased understanding of the topic by the audience.

Junior Speak & Shows winners, aged nine to 12, included Lily M. from Glen Valley 4-H Club with her speak & show “Let Them Eat Cake Pops!” placed first.

Emily B. from Woodlands Hare & Hound Club with “Morsel, A Tiny Bit of Goodness” placed second.

