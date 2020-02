Langley Advance Times Community Calendar: Feb. 19, 2020 edition

Community calendar runs in the Wednesday print edition with full online

Thursday, Feb. 20

• Digital literacy for seniors: YMCA offers free course at the Langley Seniors Resource Centre, 20605 51B Ave., from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 20. Learn how to use a computer, online safety, online services, social media and more. Bring questions.

Friday, Feb. 21

• Medical cannabis workshop: Langley Seniors Professional Alliance free workshop is 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 21 at the Timms Community Centre. Topics include uses, myths and facts about medical cannabis. RSVP: Info@safecarehomesupport.ca or 604-945-5005.

Saturday, Feb. 22

• Coldest Night of the Year: Join in the walk fundraiser to help the homeless on Feb. 22. Registration starts at 4 p.m. at the Gateway of Hope, 5787 Langley Bypass. Info: cnoy.org/location/langley.

• Lions Canuck Place fundraiser: Burger and brew night is at the West Langley Hall on Feb. 22. 100 per cent of the funds raised go to Canuck Place Children’s Hospice in Abbotsford. Tickets: $20, includes burger (beef, chicken and veggie options), fries and caesar. Info: Wendy, 778-233-9283.

• Pub night: Hugabull Advocacy and Rescue Society fundraiser starts at 6 p.m. on Feb. 22 in Jimy Mac’s Pub, 19935 96th Ave. Auction, raffle, door prizes, 50/50, and swag for sale. No minors.

Monday, Feb. 24

• Cupcake Party and open house: Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS) fundraiser at the Patti Dale Animal Shelter, has cupcakes for sale 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 24 (National Cupcake Day). Meet the animals and tour the facility.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

• AGM: Murrayville Community Memorial Hall Association annual general meeting is Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.at 21667 48th Ave.

• Buy local workshop: Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce workshop is 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 26 at the Murrayville firehall, 22170 50th Ave. Free but registration required. Info: langleychamber.com or 604-371-3770.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

• Dog yoga: Well-behaved dogs can take part in people yoga 7 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 26 at the Tap Spirit, 9203C Glover Rd. $20 with proceeds to Little Paws Rescue Society. Tickets: eventbrite.ca (oga-with-your-dog-tickets-92384435333).

• Archery development camp: Indigenous youth ages 10 to 18 invited to archery camp 5 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 26 at H.D. Stafford Middle School. No experience required. Hosted by the Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity & Recreation Council – Fraser Region and Spirit of the Children Society. Equipment provided. Info: m.tobin@sotcs.ca or 604-441-3085.

Thursday, Feb. 27

• AGM: Derby Reach Brae Island Parks Association annual general meeting is Feb. 27 in Fort Langley Community Hall. Apple bake-off at 7 p.m. with the meeting at 7:30. Break and refreshments at 8 p.m. and guest speaker on the importance of wetlands at 8:30. Memberships: $10 annually.

March 9 to 14

• Open house: Langley Seniors Resource Centre, 20605 51B Ave.,open house runs March 9 to 14. Learn about the centre and try out programs and activities for free.

March 11

• Accessible transit for seniors: Free session starts at 1:30 p.m. on March 11 at the Langley Seniors Resource Centre, 20605 51B Ave. Get answers to questions on transit, Compass Cards, and more from TransLink rep. Bring mobile devices to learn about helpful programs/apps. RSVP in advance at leed@lsrs.ca or 604-530-3020.

Ongoing

• Climate change group: Climate Crisis Langley Action Partners is focused on gathering ideas and input on how to tackle the issue locally. Info: climatecrisislangley@gmail.com or check the Facebook page.

• RV enthusiasts: Local group looking for RV enthusiasts. Group camps at Orca Sams April to October, and enjoys potlucks and games. Info: Bill, 604-532-0180.

• Ongoing Conversations: Adults can improve English speaking skills at free biweekly sessions from January to May. Sessions are 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Grove Church, 20784 93rd Ave. Register: www.grovechurch.ca or phone 604-888-9391.

• WGSS Dry Grad fundraiser: Until Feb. 21, order gardening seeds to support the school’s dry grad Contact Janice Robertson or Shelley Petrovich, seeds4drygrad2020wgss@gmail.com. Cash, cheque or etransfer available.

• Women and Leadership Workshops: PacificSport Fraser Valley workshops include Leading with Confidence, Feb. 18 from 6 to 9 p.m.; Effective Networking on March 9 from 5 to 9 p.m.; and Conflict Management on April 6 from 6 to 9 p.m. $50 for three. Info: sfournier@pacificsports.com. Register: psfv-caaws-workshops.eventbrite.ca.

• Blackberry control: Help the Glen Valley Watershed Society remove invasives in West Creek Wetlands, not open to the public. Sessions are 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 25, March 10, 24, and April 7 and 21. Info: Lisa, stewardship@leps.bc.ca.

Volunteers & donations

• Seniors centre volunteers: Training is offered Thursdays, Feb. 6, 13, 20 and 27 (attendance required) to volunteer at the Langley Seniors Resource Centre. Sessions run 9 a.m. to noon. Register: Janice, janicem@lsrs.ca.

• Adult literacy tutors: Langley Literacy Network offers training for volunteers who can help adults one to two hours per week with reading and writing. Training starts this month. Info: kclarson@encompasssupposrts.com or 604-217-2642.

• Volunteer cancer driver: Volunteer Cancer Drivers Society welcomes good drivers 21 to 78 who can get patients to and from surgeries, and treatments. Info: www.volunteercancerdrivers.ca/volunteer/volunteering-info.

• Pacific Riding for Developing Abilities: Volunteers needed for the therapeutic riding group in South Langley. Full training provided for various roles. Info: Becky or Karen, 604-530-8717.

• CARES cat shelter: Volunteers needed 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays for cleaning at the shelter’s pet adoption centre in the PetSmart. Info: info@carescatshelter.com or 604-532-5632.

• Volunteers needed: Langley Seniors Community Action Table (LSCAT) looking for a volunteer for greeting and registration at its meetings on the third Thursday of the month from 10 to 11 a.m. Meetings take place in various Langley locations. No meetings July and August. Info: Sherri, 604-780-3489.

• Boutique Finds: Volunteers run the boutique thrift shop in support of Langley Meals on Wheels at 20410 Douglas Cres. Open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

• Langley Emergency Program: Manages volunteer teams – Emergency Support Services and Emergency Communications Support. Contact Ginger at 604-514-2820 or ep@langleycity.ca.

• Meals on Wheels: The non-profit society provides meals for those unable to cook for themselves whether due to age or infirmity. Available temporarily, such as post-surgery. Volunteer drivers are also wanted. Meal delivery takes place Monday to Friday 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. A route usually takes about 90 minutes. 20414 Douglas Cres. 604-533-1679.

• Pos-Abilities: Needs of used equipment. If you have any used wheelchairs, scooters,walkers, etc. visit https://pos-abilities.org/assistive-devices/ or call 604-961-0117. Society benefits from can and bottle donations to Return-It Depots. Use account 711.

Libraries

Programs are free unless noted otherwise.

• Aldergrove Library, 26770 29th Ave., 604-856-6415

– Knit & Crochet Clinic: Tuesday Knitting and Crocheting group meets at 1 p.m. Learn how to master the basics.

– Knit & Crochet Clinic: Thursday Knitting and Crocheting group meets at 1 p.m. Learn how to master the basics.

• Brookswood Library, 20045 40th Ave., 604-534-7055

– Reading Buddies: pairs students in Grade 10 to 12 with kids in Grades 1 to 4. Sign-up for spring session. Application at library. Students earn volunteer hours for grad.

– Storytime: For ages two to five, along with their parents and caregivers. Stories, songs, rhymes, and puppets. Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m.

– Knit and Crochet Nights: For knitters and crocheters of all abilities and ages. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.

• City of Langley Library, 20399 Douglas Cres., 604-514-2850

– Philosophers’ Corner: Lively moderated discussions on various topics onthe first Thursday of the month at 12:30 p.m.

– Babytime: Mondays, 2 to 2:30 p.m.

– Storytime: Thursdays, 10:30 to 11:00 a.m.

– LEGO Club, Mondays, 4 to 5:30 p.m.

– Close Knit Langley, Tuesdays, 2:30 to 5 p.m.

– Scrabble Club, Wednesdays, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

– Wednesday Wonders: Adults and teens with developmental challenges and their caregivers can drop in for songs, stories, crafts, and other entertaining activities 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays.

– English conversation: Practice and improve in a supportive setting. Registrants encouraged to attend all sessions. Free sessions are 10:30 to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 4 to March 24. Register: SUCCESS, 236-808-2323 or bcsis@success.bc.ca.

– Langley Weavers and Spinners Guild: New members and all skill levels welcome. Meets 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., first Thursday of the month.

• Fort Langley Library, 9167 Glover Rd., 604-888-0722

Muriel Arnason Library, #130 20338 65th Ave., 604-532-3590

– After SchoolAPALOOZA: Each Tuesday has brain challenging activities, board games, Sphero Maze, Magformers, Keva Planks. All ages, drop in from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

– Storytime: Interactive songs, stories and rhymes. Ages two to six, drop in on Mondays at 10:30 a.m.

– Babytime: Enjoy bounces, songs and rhymes with your baby. Ages birth to 18 months, drop in on Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

– Income tax clinics: Low income households can get help with straightforward tax returns and free e-filing. Appointments required and are available 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from March 7 to April 25.

• Murrayville Library, 22071 48th Ave., 604-533-0339

– Cribbage Club: Casual cribbage play on some of our vintage, jumbo cribbage boards. Drop in format from 6:30 to 8 p.m Mondays.

– Collector Club: Meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month (except in July and August). Chat with other collectors of items new and old. Learn about community resources and more. Free.

– Tween Tuesday: For Grades 5 to 8. Learn about the FVRL Playground and other creative projects. From 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

– Art Club: Bring current art projects and supplies, and join other artists in a fun, supportive environment. Meets Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m.

• Walnut Grove Library, 8889 Walnut Grove Dr., 604-882-0410

– Conversation Circles: Thursdays 1:45 to 2:45 p.m. on Thursdays.

– Babytime: Wednesdays, 9:30 to 10 a.m.

– Storytime: Thursdays, 11:30 a.m. to noon.

Honouring history

• Aldergrove Telephone Museum, 3190 271 St., 604-857-0555, www.telephonemuseum.ca.

– Society meets on the second Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Aldergrove White Spot. New members welcome.

• B.C. Farm Museum, 9131 King St., 604-888-2273, www.bcfma.com

• Canadian Museum of Flight, 5333 216th St. hangar 3, 604-888-3992, www.canadianflight.org

• Langley Centennial Museum, 9135 King St., 604-888-3922

• Fort Langley National Historic Site, 23433 Mavis Ave., 604-513-4777

• Heritage CN Station: See the 1915 station, the heritage gardens, and vintage rail cars from noon to 4 p.m. weekends. Info: www.langleyheritage.ca. Volunteers needed Saturday and Sunday.

• Langley Memorial Hospital Museum: in Michaud House, 5202 204th St.

• Surrey Museum, 17710 56A Ave., 604-592-6956 surrey.ca/heritage

Get thrifty

• Boutique Finds – Volunteers run the boutique thrift shop in support of Langley Meals on Wheels at 20410 Douglas Cres. Open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

• Penny Pincher thrift store: The store, 20550 Fraser Hwy., accepts donation from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Saturday. The shop is operated by the Langley Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and raises funds for hospital equipment.

• Fibromyalgia Well Spring Foundation: The thrift shoppe and offices are now in Aldergrove, 2978 272nd St., and raise money for the organization’s work. Info: 778-278-3697.

• Tuk Shop: The public can pick up gently used items at the Langley Seniors’ Resource Centre, 20605 51B Ave., Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Proceeds support the non-profit seniors’ centre. Open to the public. Donations of clothing, jewelry, accessories, shoes, knick knacks, dishware and other small items accepted. Info: 604-530-3020, ext. 312.

• Second Story Treasures: The store at 20349 88th Ave. raises funds for the Langley Hospice Society. Donations needed.

Out and about

• Rental housing for seniors: Trained counsellor provides information Wednesdays 1 to 3 p.m. at the Langley Seniors Resource Centre, 20605 51B Ave. Bookings: 604-530-3020, ext. 306 or 305. Learn about rentals, applications, BC Housing, Shelter Aid for Elderly Renters, independent and assisted living, and more. Counsellor can help fill out forms.

• Aldergrove Veterans and Seniors 55+ Drop In Centre – at 27247 Fraser Hwy. , 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Full, hot, home-cooked meal including tea or coffee and dessert, followed by games.

• Glen Valley Watershed Society: A group of passionate people looking to protect waterways to ensure a healthy environment. Info: stewardship@leps.bc.ca

• Langley Hospice Society: Hospice centre is at 20660 48th Ave. Society offers programs for all ages. Info: 604-530-1115 or info@langleyhospice.com.

• CARES: The no-kill cat shelter in Milner need volunteers for Sundays at its pet adoption centre in PetSmart. Noon to 2 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. shifts available. Help is also needed Thursday mornings for cleaning at the adoption centre Info: 604-532-5632 (leave a message) or info@carescatshelter.com.

• Brookswood Senior Centre – The centre, 19899 36th Ave., offers lots of activities:

– Chess club, Mondays, 7 to 10 p.m.

– Cribbage (five-card), Tuesdays, 12 to 2 p.m. tea and goodies included.

– Square and Round Dancing, Tuesday (plus) 7 to 9:30 p.m. and Wednesday (beginner/mainstream) 7 to 9:30 p.m. (September to May)

– Zumba Gold, Monday and Thursday, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

– Pool/snooker, Tuesday and Thursday, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

– Beginner line dancing, Thursday 1:45 to 2:45 p.m.

– Beginner Plus, Thursday, 2:45 to 4 p.m.

– Intermediate line dancing, Thursday 4 to 5:45 p.m.

– Bridge, Wednesday and Friday, 12 to 4 p.m.

– Synergy advanced line dancing, Sunday, 12:30 to 3:45 p.m., and Thursday, 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. High improver intermediate class, Thursday 8 to 10 p.m.

– Mexican Train Dominoes and more. Play games on the second and fourth Thursday of each month 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• You’ve Gotta Have Friends: The local initiative to foster a sense of community and belonging is located at 20510 Fraser Hwy. Contact: 604-533-6546. Info: youvegottahavefriends.ca.

• TOPS: Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a non-profit weight loss support group. For a nighttime chapter near you, phone Jacquie, 604-556-0535. For a daytime chapter, phone Linda, 604-462-9326.

• Health Equipment Loan Program HELP: Canadian Red Cross program, provides short-term loans of medical equipment. 106 – 20530 Langley Bypass. Info: 604-532-2282.

• Tai chi: For people with health problems, chronic illnesses, mobility challenges, or the consequences of an injury. Movements are adapted for people with reduced mobility and the program is open to all. Thursdays, Douglas Recreation Centre, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Info: 604-507-0700.

• Meals on Wheels: The non-profit society provides meals for those unable to cook for themselves whether due to age or infirmity. Available temporarily, such as post-surgery. Volunteer drivers are also wanted. Meal delivery takes place Monday to Friday 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. A route usually takes about 90 minutes. 20414 Douglas Cres. 604-533-1679.

• Food and Friends Langley: Meals on Wheels has a program for seniors (55+) to share a nutritious lunch along with socializing and guest speakers. Lunch costs $5 to $7. RSVP in advance to the number listed. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Aldergrove

– Fox & Hounds Pub, 26444 32nd Ave.: 1st and 3rd Monday of the month. RSVP: 604-533-1679. $7.

– Otter Co-Op: 3600 248 St.: 2nd Monday of the month. RSVP: 604-857-7725.

Brookswood

– Brookswood Seniors Centre, 19899 36th Ave.: 1st and 3rd Thursday of the month. RSVP: 604-590-3888.

Fort Langley

– Parish of St. George Church, 9160 Church St.: 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month. RSVP: 604-888-7782.

Langley City

– Douglas Recreation Centre, 20550 Douglas Cres.: 1st and 3rd Monday of the month. RSVP: 604-514-2940.

– Flourishing Chinese Restaurant, 20472 Fraser Hwy.: 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month. RSVP: 604-514-2940. $6.

North Langley

– Walnut Grove Community Centre, 8889 Walnut Grove Dr. 2nd and 4th Thursdays of the month. RSVP: 604-882-0408. $6.

Willoughby

– Langley Seniors Village, 20365 65th Ave. 1st and 3rd Wednesday. RSVP: 604-533-1679.

Volunteers needed. A commitment of twice a month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (days of week and locations vary). Contact Langley Meals on Wheels, 604-533-1679 or ashley@lmow.ca.

• Al-Anon Family Groups: If someone else’s drinking is affecting you, AFG can help. Local meetings are Tuesdays, 7:30-8:30 p.m. at the Douglas Recreation Centre. Info: 604-688-1716, langleyafg@shaw.ca or www.bcyukon-al-anon.org.

• Alano Club of Langley: A social club for people in recovery, open 365 days a year, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 7 to 10 p.m. Drop in for a cup of coffee or a game of pool at 20473 Douglas Cres. Info: 604-532-9280.

• Alateen: The group supports young people recovering from the effects of living with problem drinking in a family member or friend. Ages 10 and up. The group meets at the Township Civic Facility, 20338 65th Ave. Info: 604-688-1716.

• Alcoholics Anonymous: Call Alcoholics Anonymous at the Langley intergroup office, 604-533-2600. Answering machine after hours. Tues. eves. at George Preston Recreation Centre, 20699 42nd Ave., 8:30 p.m. Info: 604-434-3933 or 604-533-2600.

• Gamblers Anonymous: Call the 24-hour help line at 1-855-222-5542, or online at www.gabc.ca. People can also get help for problem gambling by contacting friend@gabc.ca.

• Healthy Living Bag: City residents can pick up a bag of fruits and vegetables for $5 on the first Tuesday of the month. Pick up is six days later. Order through the Douglas Recreation Centre, 604-514-2865, City recreation services, 604-514-2940, or the Langley Seniors’ Resource Centre, 604-530-3020. Pick up at the Douglas Centre or the seniors centre.

• Home educators: Langley Home Educators Association holds monthly meetings in the Walnut Grove Lutheran Church, 20530 88th Ave. Non-members welcome. Info: Lisa, lheagroup@gmail.com.

Mondays

• Aldergrove Toastmasters: Leaders Club meets first and third Monday each month, 6:45-8 p.m., in upstairs room on the far right, 26245 – 28th Ave. Info: president Millie McConnell, 604-825-3334.

• Chess Club: All ages are invited to play Mondays 7 to 10 p.m. at the Brookswood Seniors Centre, 19899 36th Ave. Info: 604-530-4232.

• Hominum: The Hominum Fraser Valley chapter is a support and discussion group to help gay, bi- or questioning men. It meets the last Monday of each month (Feb. 24). Info: Art, email aapearson@shaw.ca, or call 604-477-9553.

• Osteoporosis Canada: Langley branch is no longer meeting.

• Heartfulness Group Meditation: free every Monday at Douglas Rec Centre, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Masterclasses also available. Info: Judith, 604-533-1172, or email divinetraveller@gmail.com.

Tuesdays

• Mood Disorders Association of B.C.: Peer-led support group meets 4 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday. For teens and adults. Facilitated by trained volunteers. Not intended as a substitution for professional therapy. Meets until Dec. 17.

• 2277 Seaforth Highlanders: The Royal Canadian Army Cadets is for ages 12 to 18 to learn leadership, citizenship, fitness and communications. Activities include sports, band, field training exercises, first aid, camps, exchange programs, music, travel, and more at no cost to the parents. The group meets Tuesdays, 6:20 to 9 p.m. at Blacklock Elementary, 5100 206th St. Info: www.2277rcacc.com/.

• Bladder cancer support group: Regional group meets on the third Tuesday of the month in the Bonsor Recreation Complex second floor board room, 6550 Bonsor Ave. in Burnaby at 7:30 p.m. Info: bladdercancercanada.org.

• ESL Classes: Free English as a second language classes every Tuesday, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at St. Dunstan’s Anglican Church, 2035 264th St. All are welcome, no charge. Info: 604-856-5393.

• FLCC Silver Dragons: Dragon boat team meet in Fort Langley (parking lot behind the Fort Pub) every Tuesday. The recreational group of senior women in their 70s paddle on the Bedford Channel for fun and exercise. New members welcomed: for info call Gay at 604-833-1798 or Lynda at 604-536-7433.

• Fort Langley Community Association: Meets on the third Tuesday of the month in the community hall, 9167 Glover Rd., at 7:30 p.m. Info: info@fortlangleycommunity.com.

• Langley Amateur Radio Association: Meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at Douglas Recreation Centre, 20550 Douglas Cres. See website www.lngara.com for info.

• Langley Elks Lodge 259: Check out the service club with an emphasis on helping children. Meetings are on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 8 p.m. RSVP: 604-200-8569 or langleyelks@gmail.com. Info: www.fb.com/LangleyElks or www.elks-canada.org.

• Langley Newcomers and Friends: a non-profit, community-minded organization for women. Meet first Tuesday of every month, Sept. to June, at Southwinds Estate clubhouse, 21164 88th Ave. Info: Felicity 604-427-4009 or Langleynewcomers@gmail.com.

• People in Pain Network: A peer-led support group meets on the third Tuesday of the month at 10:30 a.m. in the Church of the Valley, 23589 Old Yale Rd. Find out about resources and support in the community to help chronic pain sufferers. Info: fraservalley@pipain.com, 1844-747-7246 or www.pipain.com.

• Toastmasters Langley 2743: Meets Tuesdays, 6:50 to 9 p.m. at the Timms Community Centre multipurpose room 2. Free drop in for three meetings to learn about the public speaking group. for 19 and older. Info: langleytoastmasters2743@gmail.com.

• Small Animal Rescue Society: Mature, reliable volunteers needed to help at the rabbit shelter in Aldergrove Saturdays 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or alternate Tuesdays 5 to 7 p.m. Own transportation required. Info: Muriel, 604-530-3297.

• Valley Women’s Network: The evening chapter meets on the second Tuesday of the month at the Sunrise Banquet Centre, 188th Street and Highway 10 at 6:30 p.m. The group involves business networking, business practices, health, safety and more. Reservations and info: Eleanor, 604-530-7304 or vwmeveningchapter@gmail.com.

• Vintage Riders Equestrian Club: The club for horse enthusiasts meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month in St. Andrew’s Church, 9025 Glover Rd. First meeting free. Membership: $56/year. Info: vintage-equestrian.ca.

Wednesdays

• Duplicate bridge for seniors: Drop in with or without a partner for Bridge 11:45 a.m,. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Timms Community Centre. Lessons every second Friday, 10:30 a.m. to noon. Book lessons or info: aliceb7@shaw.ca.

• Langley Seniors Community Action Table: Everyone welcome at meetings on the third Wednesday of the month at the Langley Seniors Resource Centre, 20605 51B Ave. 10 a.m. to noon. Provide input on local seniors issues. Info: llyscat@gmail.com.

• Aldergrove Art Club: Meets every Wednesday, 1-4 p.m., at the OAP Hall, 3015 – 273rd St.

• Classics Book Club: Join the lively discussion and get acquainted with the great books of world literature. Meets on the first Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., at Murrayville Library. Coffee provided.

• CN Pensioners Association: Meets in the Kinsmen Community Centre, 26770 29th Ave., on the first Wednesday of each month at 1 p.m. Info: Jonn Hanlen, 604-824-0531.

• Connect Now Aldergrove: A business networking group meets the fourth Wednesday of every month from 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Aldergrove’s White Spot restaurant, 3070 264th St. Reservations required through their website: https://www.connectnowbusinessnetwork.com/events/#!event/2016/3/23/connect-now-aldergrove.

• Fraser South Rhodo Society: Meet 3rd Wed./month, Sept. to May., 7:30-9 p.m., at Langley Mennonite Church hall, 20997 – 40th Ave. No initial cost. Membership small fee. Monthly Speaker followed by shared desserts and coffee; plant sales and raffles. Info: call Ginny at 604-857-4136 or email vfearing@fearing.ca.

• Langley Quilters’ Guild: Meets on the fourth Wednesday, except in December, at the George Preston Recreation Centre. The day meeting is 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The evening meeting is 7:15 to 9 p.m. Info: Kim, 778-840-0322, or www.langleyquiltersguild.com.

• Toastmasters Murrayville: Meets twice a month at the new Seventh-day Adventist Church, 23589 Old Yale Rd. (no affiliation), at 7 p.m. Learn public speaking and communication skills. Info: www.murrayvilletoastmasters.org or murrayvilletoastmasters@gmail.com.

• Better Breathers Group: The group meets on the second Wednesday of the month at the Timms Community Centre from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Guest speakers on various health topics and support for those with COPD. Info: betterbreathers@bc.lung.ca.

Thursdays

• 746 Lightning Hawk Air Cadets: Youth between ages 12-18 are welcome to join the squadron. Training is Thursdays from 6:30-9:15 p.m. at the cadets Hangar 5 at the Langley Regional Airport, September to June. Info: www.746lightninghawk.com.

• GRASP: Peer-to-peer bereavement support group for individuals who have lost a loved one to substance use. Group meets first Thursday of each month, 6 p.m. in the Cloverdale Recreation Centre room 206, 6188 176th St. Info: Heather, 604-616-4800 or grasphelp.org. Starts March 1.

• Langley Field Naturalists: The non-profit ecological group meets on the third Thursday of the month at the Langley Community Music School, 4899 207th St., at 7:15 p.m. Info: langleyfieldnaturalists.org.

Field trip: Feb. 19, Lichen Walk, 9 a.m. to noon. Al Grass leads the walk and describe the various types and species of lichen. Meet at the 16th Avenue parking lot and bring a hand lens if you have one. Info or RSVP: 604-219-2043.

• Langley Lions Club: Meets on the 1st and 3rd Thursdays at West Langley Hall, 9402 208th St. Info: 604-888-1434 or westlangleyhall@gmail.com. Learn about the service club that helps locally and internationally.

• Langley Amateur Radio Association: Meets first Thursday of month, 7 p.m., at Brookswood firehall #5-20355 32nd Ave. Coffee and sweets provided. Info, email: Don dondee@shaw.ca.

• SMART Recover Family and Friends Group: Meets on the first and third Thursday of each month in the United Churches of Langley, 21562 Old Yale Rd. (formerly Sharon United) Meetings run 7 to 8:30 p.m. For those who are affected by the substance abuse, alcohol abuse, or other addictions of a loved one. 19 and older. Free. Info: langleySMARTgroup@gmail.com or www.smartrecovery.org. Dates: March 7, March 21.

• Caregivers Suppor Group: Make connections with others facing similar caregiving challenges at the meetings for 19 and older. They are at 1:15 p.m. every Thursday at the Langley Seniors Resource Centre, 20605 51B Ave. Info: Sylvia, sylviac@lsrc.ca.

Fridays

• Partners Bridge: Every Friday (except the second Friday of each month) at 7 p.m. at Aldergrove’s OAP hall.The cost is $2.

Saturdays

• Prostate cancer support: The regional support group meets on the last Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. at Valley View Memorial Gardens, 14644 72nd Ave.. Open to men diagnosed and treated for prostate cancer, spouses and guests. Info: pccnsurrey.ca or 604-594-5257.

• Old Time Dances: at OAP Hall, 3015 273rd St., 1-4 p.m. Cost $6. Includes coffee/tea and snacks.

Sundays

• Guys ’N’ Gals Square Dance Club: Classes 1 to 4 p.m. at Aldergrove OAP #71 Hall, 3015 273rd St. First three classes free to new dancers or $7 at door. Tickets $35 at www.bluefrogstudios.ca.

community calendar