Langley Advance Times Community Calendar: July 10, 2019, edition

Ongoing

• Salmon Saturdays – Langley Environmental Partners (LEPS) hosts community events and volunteer opportunities on the last Saturday of each month.

to Aug. 15

• Tickets on sale for 22nd annual Charity Golf Tournament benefiting Langley Memorial Hospital at Redwoods Golf Course, 22011 88th Ave. Expect sell-out – get tickets at https://lmhfoundation.com/.

to Sept. 8

• Our Living Languages exhibit, featuring First People’s Voices in B.C., runs at Langley Centennial Museum, 9135 King St.

to Sept. 10

• C.A.R.E.S. cat shelter fundraising raffle tickets, limited to 1,000, available for draw at 7 p.m. on Sept. 10. First prize seven-day Holland America cruise for two. For tickets, contact Carol Briner at 604-202-0713 and Clive Ellis at 604-533-4007 or fundraiser@carescatshelter.com.

Wednesday, July 10

• Youth Adventure Club – Stanley Park Walk & Swim, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ($20 per person), includes a 6.5 km light hike around the sea wall and swimming at Second Beach. Pre-registration is required through Timms Recreation Centre, 20399 Douglas Cres., 604-514-2940. Parental/ Guardian Consent form must be completed.

• Living Zero Waste – Make small, mindful changes from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Langley Demonstration Garden. Learn about eliminating or reducing to-go and unnecessary single-use plastics, and learn how to make your own reusable items. Participants will leave with a homemade beeswax wrap. Free, but RSVP by July 3: email garden@leps.bc.ca or call 604-546-0344 to reserve your spot.

• Learn about western toads and their fight for survival, at A Rocha, 1620 192nd St., 6:30 p.m. with the Langley Field Naturalists .Also, view and learn about on-site projects A Rocha is involved in. Learn about their work with a local western toad breeding colony. To participate: call 604 530-3257.

• Sounds of Summer Concert Series, McBurney Plaza, 20518 Fraser Hwy., from 7 to 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 11

• The Summer Festival Series runs every Thursday evening at the Amphitheatre in Willoughby Community Park, in the 7700 Block of 202A Street, next to the Langley Events Centre. All performances are free, suitable for all ages. Visit tol.ca/summerfest.

• Foreign Workers’ Rights and Responsibilities information meeting at the City of Langley Library, 20399 Douglas Cres. Beginning at 6 p.m. Do you have a work permit? Are you an international student working part time? Learn about your rights and responsibilities as a worker in B.C. Topics discussed will include: vacation, sick and overtime pay, safe working conditions, and more. Register online at: successbcsis.com/events, bcsis@success.bc.ca or by calling 236-808-2323.

Friday, July 12

• Aldergrove Active Youth Club at ACUCC – from 3 to 5 p.m. at the new Aldergrove community centre. A free active drop-in youth club after school on Fridays, including youth-only activities like sports, cooking, music, swimming, cards, and games.

• Party in the Park hosted by Southgate Church, Linwood Park, 201A Street and Linwood Crescent, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Dancing in the Park, Douglas Park, 20550 Douglas Cres., from 7 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 13

• Legendary Water Fight, Al Anderson Memorial Pool, 4949 207th St. From 1 to 4 p.m.

• Dueling Pianos in the Plaza is an adult-only event from 6 to 10 p.m. in McBurney Plaza, 20518 Fraser Hwy. Live entertainment, local craft beer and wine, and street food. Tickets required, through downtownlangley.com.

• Big Chill at the Canadian Museum of Flight from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Langley Regional Airport. Includes pre-flight walk around demo, an ask-the-piolot panel discussion, aircraft start-ups and flybys, plus ice cream treats for all. Admission by donation.

• Run with the Pack Langley Rugby Club’s 50th anniversary events continue with the BC Rugby Seawolves Summer Series youth rugby camp happening from 10a.m. to 1 p.m. For boys and girls Grades 1 to 8. $20/player. Info: atavus.co/vancouver.

Langley Minor Football fundraiser at Otter Co-op from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the club is celebrating its 50th year in the community by having a hotdog sale fundraiser and live registration event. Registrar will be on site.

• Bedford Channel Paddle Derby Reach-Brae Island Park Association is hosting the fifth annual paddle event on Brae Island from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A chance to try a voyageur canoe or kayak. Family-friendly free event. Info and registration: outreach@drbipa.org.

Sunday, July 14

• Mad Hatter Raspberry Tea Party, from noon to 3 p.m., at Driediger Farms, 23823 72nd Ave., in support of Langley Hospice Society. Info: 604-888-1665. www.langleyhospice.com/raspberrytea.

• Christmas in July organized by Club Chemo at the Oak & Thorne Pub, from 3 to 6 p.m., is raising funds for the Langley School District Foundation’s Food for Thought Campaign, which provides meals to more than 3,000 Langley students who come to school hungry every day. Tickets for $20 available at www.langleyschooldistrictfoundation.com or contact scairns@sd35.bc.ca, include hamburger or vegetarian sandwich and drink, plus chances to win prizes and cash.

• A Community BBQ is being hosted by Cloverdale-Langley City MP JohnAldag at Douglas Park, 20550 Douglas Cres., from noon to 3 p.m. A ceremony will be held for Community Leadership Awards in Arts & Culture, Diversity & Inclusion, Environment, Heritage, Seniors/Youth Advocacy, and Unsung Heroes categories.

Wednesday, July 17

• Join the Langley Field Naturalists for a bio-inventory around Brydon Lagoon. It’s a fun, low-key opportunity to collect data, and all ages can join in to see how many living things they can identify. Meet at the parking lot at 53rd Avenue and 198A Street at 6:30 p.m. Phone 604-219-2043 or 604 532-0081 for information or to attend.

• Birding in the Lower Mainland Muriel Arnason Library hosts birder and photographer John Gordon. He offers a one-hour slideshow and discussion about birds and where to find them. Learn more about this inexpensive hobby for all ages. All that’s needed: binoculars and guide book. Free session 7 to 8 p.m. Pre-registration required at 604-532-3590.

• Sounds of Summer Concert Series, McBurney Plaza, 20518 Fraser Hwy., from 7 to 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 18

• The Summer Festival Series runs every Thursday evening at the Amphitheatre in Willoughby Community Park, in the 7700 Block of 202A Street, next to the Langley Events Centre. All performances are free, suitable for all ages. Visit tol.ca/summerfest.This week features the Black String Korean contemporary improvisational music group.

July 18-21

• Bard in the Valley presents Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream in Douglas Park Spirit Square, 20550 Douglas Cres. Curtain at 7 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Friday, July 19

• Aldergrove Active Youth Club at ACUCC – from 3 to 5 p.m. at the new Aldergrove community centre. A free active drop-in youth club after school on Fridays, including youth-only activities like sports, cooking, music, swimming, cards ,and games.

• Movie in the Park, City Park, 4949 207th St. Film starts at dusk.

Saturday, July 20

• Legends in the Plaza, McBurney Plaza, 20518 Fraser Hwy., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday, July 24

• Youth Adventure Club – Buntzen Lake Hike & Swim, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ($20 per person), includes a 10 km light hike around the lake and swimming at North Beach. Pre-registration is required through Timms Recreation Centre, 20399 Douglas Cres., 604-514-2940. Parental/ Guardian Consent form must be completed.

• Sounds of Summer Concert Series, McBurney Plaza, 20518 Fraser Hwy., from 7 to 8 p.m.

• Join the Langley Field Naturalisgt for a Bat Walk – a chance to see large numbers of bats emerging from their day-time roost. Meet at 53rd Avenue and 184th Street at 8:30 p.m. Parking on 53rd Avenue. Bring chairs if you wish, there is an easy walk on a paved road to the viewing area. There may be the endangered little brown bats and Yuma bats as well. The bats should begin flying at around 9:10 p.m. Expect to see several hundred. Phone 604-512-4631 for info or to participate.

Thursday, July 25

• The Summer Festival Series runs every Thursday evening at the Amphitheatre in Willoughby Community Park, in the 7700 Block of 202A Street, next to the Langley Events Centre. All performances are free, suitable for all ages. Visit tol.ca/summerfest.

• Butterfly Release Chartwell Langley Gardens hosts its 5th annual release to benefit Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation. Starting at 2 p.m. Free to attend. Butterflies $10/each. To reserve butterflies, call 604-888-0228.

July 25-28

• Bard in the Valley presents Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream in Douglas Park Spirit Square, 20550 Douglas Cres. Curtain at 7 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.

July 26-28

• Jazz in the Fort provides free non-stop jazz at Fort Langley Community Hall, from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Friday night festival kick-off with all-star blues show, Saturday night tribute to Frank Sinatra. Sunday night gospel choral concert. Sunday morning pancake breakfast by Fort Langley Lions.

July 29

• Hominum: The Hominum Fraser Valley chapter is a support and discussion group to help gay, bi- or questioning men. It meets the last Monday of each month. Info: Art, email aapearson@shaw.ca, or call 604-462-9813 (and after July 15 – 604-477-9553).

Wednesday, July 31

• Sounds of Summer Concert Series, McBurney Plaza, 20518 Fraser Hwy., from 7 to 8 p.m.

• Join the Langley Field Naturalists at Derek Doubleday Arboretum on Fraser Highway at 6:30 p.m. It is the home of the LEPS demonstration garden and the new trails that connect the Arboretum and McLeod Athletic Park. Meet in the parking lot in the 21200 block of Fraser Highway. Phone 604-427-3725 for information or to attend.

Thursday, Aug. 1

• The Summer Festival Series runs every Thursday evening at the Amphitheatre in Willoughby Community Park, in the 7700 Block of 202A Street, next to the Langley Events Centre. All performances are free, suitable for all ages. Visit tol.ca/summerfest.

Friday, Aug. 2

• Boppin’ in the Plaza, McBurney Plaza, 20518 Fraser Hwy., from 7 to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 7

• Youth Adventure Club – Albert Dyck Lake Beach & Swim, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. ($20 per person), includes beach games and swimming. Pre-registration is required through Timms Recreation Centre, 20399 Douglas Cres., 604-514-2940. Parental/ Guardian Consent form must be completed.

• Sounds of Summer Concert Series, McBurney Plaza, 20518 Fraser Hwy., from 7 to 8 p.m.

• On Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 6:30 p.m., join the Langley Field Naturalists to visit the West Creek Wetlands, on the south side of 72nd Avenue approximately 400 metres west of 264th Street, at 6:30 p.m. Usually there are beavers.Park on the north side of 72nd Avenue. Phone 604-532-0081 for information or to attend.

Thursday, Aug. 8

• The Summer Festival Series runs every Thursday evening at the Amphitheatre in Willoughby Community Park, in the 7700 Block of 202A Street, next to the Langley Events Centre. All performances are free, suitable for all ages. Visit tol.ca/summerfest.

Friday, Aug. 9

• Dancing in the Park, Douglas Park, 20550 Douglas Cres., from 7 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10

• Langley Hospice Society’s Annual Butterfly Release at Krause Berry Farms, from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Order painted lady butterflies for release, $25 each, at www.langleyhospice.com/butterflyrelease or www.langleylodge.org/butterflies.

• Day of Pos-Abilities, Douglas Park, 20550 Douglas Cres., from 11a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Magic in the Plaza, McBurney Plaza, 20518 Fraser Hwy., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Dive-in Movie, Al Anderson Memorial Pool, 4949 207th St. Film starts at dusk.

Wednesday, Aug. 14

• Sounds of Summer Concert Series, McBurney Plaza, 20518 Fraser Hwy., from 7 to 8 p.m.

• Join the Langley Field Naturalists in Williams Park. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., the group will walk around the rural park with open spaces, forested areas and the river trail. Phone 604-455-0116 for information or to attend.

Thursday, Aug. 15

• The Summer Festival Series runs every Thursday evening at the Amphitheatre in Willoughby Community Park, in the 7700 Block of 202A Street, next to the Langley Events Centre. All performances are free, suitable for all ages. Visit tol.ca/summerfest.

• 22nd annual Charity Golf Tournament benefiting Langley Memorial Hospital at Redwoods Golf Course, 22011 88th Ave. Tailgater brunch at 10:30 a.m., shotgun start at noon, BBQ sirloin steak dinner at 5:30 p.m., and prizes. Expect sell-out – get tickets at https://lmhfoundation.com/.

Friday, Aug. 16

• Spirit Square Concert, Douglas Park, 20550 Douglas Cres., starts 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17

• Arts Alive! festival throughout Downtown Langley City, Fraser Highway from 204th to 206th Streets, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

• Youth Adventure Club – Rolley Lake Hike & Swim, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. ($20 per person), includes a light hike through the trails and swimming. Pre-registration is required through Timms Recreation Centre, 20399 Douglas Cres., 604-514-2940. Parental/ Guardian Consent form must be completed.

• Sounds of Summer Concert Series, McBurney Plaza, 20518 Fraser Hwy., from 7 to 8 p.m.

• 32nd Annual Golf For Kids Sake Tournament will be held on Aug. 21, in support of Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Langley. Tailgate party 10:30 a.m., shotgun start at noon, at Redwoods Golf Course, 22011 88th Ave.

• Visit the Forslund-Watson Property, 2705 232nd St., at 6:30 p.m. Langley Field Naturalists co-manages the area with the B.C. Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource and Rural Development. Wear sturdy footwear for walking in open fields and natural woodland trails. Phone 604-530-3257 for information or to attend.

Thursday, Aug. 22

• The Summer Festival Series runs every Thursday evening at the Amphitheatre in Willoughby Community Park, in the 7700 Block of 202A Street, next to the Langley Events Centre. All performances are free, suitable for all ages. Visit tol.ca/summerfest.

Friday, Aug. 23

• AAMP Got Talent, Al Anderson Memorial Pool, 4949 207th St. from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Prospera Cinema Under the Stars, City Park, 4949 207th St. Film starts at dusk.

Saturday, Aug. 24

• Fork & Finger, McBurney Plaza, 20518 Fraser Hwy., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 28

• 14th Annual Langley School District Foundation Golf Tournament will be held on Aug. 28. Registration at 10 a.m., shotgun start 11:30 a.m., dinner at 5:30 p.m. at Redwoods Golf Course, 22011 88th Ave. To register: bit.ly/2GhSRVO

• Sounds of Summer Concert Series, McBurney Plaza, 20518 Fraser Hwy., from 7 to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 29

• The Summer Festival Series runs every Thursday evening at the Amphitheatre in Willoughby Community Park, in the 7700 Block of 202A Street, next to the Langley Events Centre. All performances are free, suitable for all ages. Visit tol.ca/summerfest.

Friday, Aug. 30

• Movie in the Park, City Park, 4949 207th St. Film starts at dusk.

Saturday, Sept. 14

• 2nd Annual Mayor’s Gala with the Township of Langley Firefighters Charitable Association being held at Standard Aero, Langley. Tickets on sale at: https://tlfcs.org/mayors-gala-tickets/

Sept. 20-22

• West Fine Art Show at Glass House Estate Winery, 23449 0 Ave. Info at: www.westart.ca

.

Volunteers & Donations

• Boutique Finds – Volunteers run the boutique thrift shop in support of Langley Meals on Wheels at 20410 Douglas Cres. Open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

• Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival needs volunteers of all ages and skill levels for the event July 26 to 28. Minimum four-hour shift. T-shirt and volunteer appreciation event for those who help out. Info and registration: www.fortlangleyjazzfest.com/volunteer.

• Inclusion Langley Society requires two volunteers to help with their Child & Youth Program over spring break. Contact Shirley @ 604-992-5039 or syamashita@inclusionlangley.com.

• Langley Emergency Program manages volunteer teams – Emergency Support Services and Emergency Communications Support. Contact Ginger at 604-514-2820 or ep@langleycity.ca.

• Meals on Wheels – The non-profit society provides meals for those unable to cook for themselves whether due to age or infirmity. Available temporarily, such as post-surgery. Volunteer drivers are also wanted. Meal delivery takes place Monday to Friday 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. A route usually takes about 90 minutes. 20414 Douglas Cres. 604-533-1679.

• Penny Pincher thrift store The store, 20550 Fraser Hwy., accepts donation from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Saturday. The shop is operated by the Langley Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and raises funds for hospital equipment.

• Fibromyalgia Well Spring Foundation – The thrift shoppe and offices are now in Aldergrove, 2978 272nd St., and raise money for the organization’s work. Info: 778-278-3697.

• Tuk Shop – The public can pick up gently used items at the Langley Seniors’ Resource Centre, 20605 51B Ave., Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Proceeds support the non-profit seniors’ centre. Open to the public. Donations of clothing, jewelry, accessories, shoes, knick knacks, dishware and other small items accepted. Info: 604-530-3020, ext. 312.

• Second Story Treasures – The store at 20349 88th Ave. raises funds for the Langley Hospice Society. Donations needed.

• Pos-Abilities is in immediate need of used equipment. If you have any used wheelchairs, scooters,walkers, etc. please visit https://pos-abilities.org/assistive-devices/ or call 604-961-0117.

.

Libraries

Programs are free unless noted otherwise.

• Aldergrove Library, 26770 29th Ave., 604-856-6415

– The Great Gordini and his assistant Otto the Skunky Munky bring a show filled with magic tricks, wacky fun, and opportunities to participate on July 10, from 11 to 11:45 a.m.

– Poet Tiffany Stone present poems and rhymes about flaming flamingos, baa-a-ad animals, and rainbow coloured clothes on July 19, from 2 to 2:45 p.m.

• Brookswood Library, 20045 40th Ave., 604-534-7055

– Poet Tiffany Stone present poems and rhymes about flaming flamingos, baa-a-ad animals, and rainbow coloured clothes on July 18, from 11 to 11:45 a.m.

• City of Langley Library, 20399 Douglas Cres., 604-514-2850

– Babytime, Mondays, 2 to 2:30 p.m.

– Storytime, Thursdays, 10:30 to 11:00 a.m.

– LEGO Club, Mondays, 4 to 5:30 p.m.

– Close Knit Langley, Tuesdays, 2:30 to 5 p.m.

– Scrabble Club, Wednesdays, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

– The Great Gordini and his assistant Otto the Skunky Munky bring a show filled with magic tricks, wacky fun, and opportunities to participate on July 13, from 2 to 2:45 p.m.

– Poet Tiffany Stone present poems and rhymes about flaming flamingos, baa-a-ad animals, and rainbow coloured clothes on July 20, from 2 to 2:45 p.m.

• Fort Langley Library, 9167 Glover Rd., 604-888-0722

– The Great Gordini and his assistant Otto the Skunky Munky bring a show filled with magic tricks, wacky fun, and opportunities to participate on July 10, from 2 to 2:45 p.m.

• Muriel Arnason Library, #130 20338 65th Ave., 604-532-3590

– Poet Tiffany Stone present poems and rhymes about flaming flamingos, baa-a-ad animals, and rainbow coloured clothes on July 18, from 2 to 2:45 p.m.

• Murrayville Library, 22071 48th Ave., 604-533-0339

– Poet Tiffany Stone present poems and rhymes about flaming flamingos, baa-a-ad animals, and rainbow coloured clothes on July 17, from 2 to 2:45 p.m.

• Walnut Grove Library, 8889 Walnut Grove Dr., 604-882-0410

– The Great Gordini and his assistant Otto the Skunky Munky bring a show filled with magic tricks, wacky fun, and opportunities to participate on July 13, from 11 to 11:45 p.m.

– Poet Tiffany Stone present poems and rhymes about flaming flamingos, baa-a-ad animals, and rainbow coloured clothes on July 20, from 11 to 11:45 a.m.

.

Honouring history

• Aldergrove Telephone Museum, 3190 271 St., 604-857-0555, www.telephonemuseum.ca

• B.C. Farm Museum, 9131 King St., 604-888-2273, www.bcfma.com

• Canadian Museum of Flight, 5333 216th St. hangar 3, 604-888-3992, www.canadianflight.org

• Langley Centennial Museum, 9135 King St., 604-888-3922

• Fort Langley National Historic Site 23433 Mavis Ave., 604-513-4777

• Heritage CN Station: See the 1915 station, the heritage gardens, and vintage rail cars from noon to 4 p.m. weekends. Info: www.langleyheritage.ca. Volunteers needed Saturday and Sunday.

• Langley Memorial Hospital Museum: in Michaud House, 5202 204th St.

• Surrey Museum 17710 56A Ave., 604-592-6956 surrey.ca/heritage

.

Blood clinics

Book at a mobile clinic listed below or the permanent site in Surrey (15285 101st Ave.). Info: blood.ca or 1-888-236-6283 (1-888-2-DONATE)

• Blacklock Fine Arts Elementary 5100 206th St., 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

• Cloverdale Catholic Parish 17475 59th Ave., 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Trinity Western University Reimer Student Centre, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.,

• Walnut Grove Lutheran Church 20530 88th Ave., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Church in the Valley 23589 Old Yale Rd., 1 to 8 p.m.

• Aldergrove Kinsmen Community Hall 26770 29th Ave., 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.,

• Aldergrove Community Secondary 26850 29th Ave., 9:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.,

.

.

Out and about

• Aldergrove Veterans and Seniors 55+ Drop In Centre – at 27247 Fraser Hwy. , 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Full, hot, home-cooked meal including tea or coffee and dessert, followed by games.

• Heartfulness Meditation free masterclass has weekly sessions. Info: Judith, 604-533-1172 or divinetraveller@gmail.com.

• Glen Valley Watershed Society – a group of passionate people looking to protect waterways to ensure a healthy environment. Info: stewardship@leps.bc.ca

• Langley Hospice Society – Hospice centre is at 20660 48th Ave. Society offers programs for all ages. Info: 604-530-1115 or info@langleyhospice.com.

• CARES – The no-kill cat shelter in Milner need volunteers for Sundays at its pet adoption centre in PetSmart. Noon to 2 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. shifts available. Help is also needed Thursday mornings for cleaning at the adoption centre Info: 604-532-5632 (leave a message) or info@carescatshelter.com.

• Brookswood Senior Centre – The centre, 19899 36th Ave., offers lots of activities:

– Chess club, Mondays, 7 to 10 p.m.

– Cribbage (five-card), Tuesdays, 12 to 2 p.m. tea and goodies included.

– Square and Round Dancing, Tuesday (plus) 7 to 9:30 p.m. and Wednesday (beginner/mainstream) 7 to 9:30 p.m. (September to May)

– Zumba Gold, Monday and Thursday, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

– Pool/snooker, Tuesday and Thursday, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

– Beginner line dancing, Thursday 1:45 to 2:45 p.m.

– Beginner Plus, Thursday, 2:45 to 4 p.m.

– Intermediate line dancing, Thursday 4 to 5:45 p.m.

– Bridge, Wednesday and Friday, 12 to 4 p.m.

– Synergy advanced line dancing, Sunday, 12:30 to 3:45 p.m., and Thursday, 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. High improver intermediate class, Thursday 8 to 10 p.m.

– Mexican Train Dominoes and more. Play games on the second and fourth Thursday of each month 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• You’ve Gotta Have Friends: The local initiative to foster a sense of community and belonging is located at 20510 Fraser Hwy. Contact: 604-533-6546. Info: youvegottahavefriends.ca.

• TOPS: Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a non-profit weight loss support group. For a nighttime chapter near you, phone Jacquie, 604-556-0535. For a daytime chapter, phone Linda, 604-462-9326.

• Health Equipment Loan Program HELP: Canadian Red Cross program, provides short-term loans of medical equipment. 106 – 20530 Langley Bypass. Info: 604-532-2282.

• Tai chi: For people with health problems, chronic illnesses, mobility challenges, or the consequences of an injury. Movements are adapted for people with reduced mobility and the program is open to all. Thursdays, Douglas Recreation Centre, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Info: 604-507-0700.

• Meals on Wheels – The non-profit society provides meals for those unable to cook for themselves whether due to age or infirmity. Available temporarily, such as post-surgery. Volunteer drivers are also wanted. Meal delivery takes place Monday to Friday 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. A route usually takes about 90 minutes. 20414 Douglas Cres. 604-533-1679.

• Food and Friends Langley: Meals on Wheels has a program for seniors (55+) to share a nutritious lunch along with socializing and guest speakers. Lunch costs $5 to $7. RSVP in advance to the number listed. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Aldergrove

– Fox & Hounds Pub, 26444 32nd Ave.: 1st and 3rd Monday of the month. RSVP: 604-533-1679. $7.

– Otter Co-Op: 3600 248 St.: 2nd Monday of the month. RSVP: 604-857-7725.

Brookswood

– Brookswood Seniors Centre, 19899 36th Ave.: 1st and 3rd Thursday of the month. RSVP: 604-590-3888.

Fort Langley

– Parish of St. George Church, 9160 Church St.: 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month. RSVP: 604-888-7782.

Langley City

– Douglas Recreation Centre, 20550 Douglas Cres.: 1st and 3rd Monday of the month. RSVP: 604-514-2940.

– Flourishing Chinese Restaurant, 20472 Fraser Hwy.: 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month. RSVP: 604-514-2940. $6.

North Langley

– Walnut Grove Community Centre, 8889 Walnut Grove Dr. 2nd and 4th Thursdays of the month. RSVP: 604-882-0408. $6.

Willoughby

– Langley Seniors Village, 20365 65th Ave. 1st and 3rd Wednesday. RSVP: 604-533-1679.

Volunteers needed. A commitment of twice a month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (days of week and locations vary). Contact Langley Meals on Wheels, 604-533-1679 or ashley@lmow.ca.

• Al-Anon Family Groups: If someone else’s drinking is affecting you, AFG can help. Local meetings are Tuesdays, 7:30-8:30 p.m. at the Douglas Recreation Centre. Info: 604-688-1716, langleyafg@shaw.ca or www.bcyukon-al-anon.org.

• Alano Club of Langley: A social club for people in recovery, open 365 days a year, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 7 to 10 p.m. Drop in for a cup of coffee or a game of pool at 20473 Douglas Cres. Info: 604-532-9280.

• Alateen: The group supports young people recovering from the effects of living with problem drinking in a family member or friend. Ages 10 and up. The group meets at the Township Civic Facility, 20338 65th Ave. Info: 604-688-1716.

• Alcoholics Anonymous: Call Alcoholics Anonymous at the Langley intergroup office, 604-533-2600. Answering machine after hours. Tues. eves. at George Preston Recreation Centre, 20699 42nd Ave., 8:30 p.m. Info: 604-434-3933 or 604-533-2600.

• Healthy Living Bag – City residents can pick up a bag of fruits and vegetables for $5 on the first Tuesday of the month. Pick up is six days later. Order through the Douglas Recreation Centre, 604-514-2865, City recreation services, 604-514-2940, or the Langley Seniors’ Resource Centre, 604-530-3020. Pick up at the Douglas Centre or the seniors centre.

• Home educators – The Langley Home Educators Association holds monthly meetings in the Walnut Grove Lutheran Church, 20530 88th Ave. Non-members welcome. Info: Lisa, lheagroup@gmail.com.

.

Mondays

• Aldergrove Toastmasters Leaders Club meets first and third Monday each month, 6:45-8 p.m., in upstairs room on the far right, 26245 – 28th Ave. Info: president Millie McConnell, 604-825-3334.

• Chess Club: All ages are invited to play Mondays 7 to 10 p.m. at the Brookswood Seniors Centre, 19899 36th Ave. Info: 604-530-4232.

• Hominum: The Hominum Fraser Valley chapter is a support and discussion group to help gay, bi- or questioning men. It meets the last Monday of each month. Info: Art, email aapearson@shaw.ca, or call 604-462-9813 (and after July 15 – 604-477-9553).

• Osteoporosis Canada: The Langley branch meets on the second Monday of the month (third on holiday weekends) from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Langley Seniors’ Resource Centre, 20605 51B Ave. Everyone welcome. Info: 604-533-4187.

• Heartfulness Group Meditation: free every Monday at Douglas Rec Centre, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Masterclasses also available. Info: Judith, 604-533-1172, or email divinetraveller@gmail.com.

.

Tuesdays

• 2277 Seaforth Highlanders – The Royal Canadian Army Cadets is for ages 12 to 18 to learn leadership, citizenship, fitness and communications. Activities include sports, band, field training exercises, first aid, camps, exchange programs, music, travel, and more at no cost to the parents. The group meets Tuesdays, 6:20 to 9 p.m. at Blacklock Elementary, 5100 206th St. Info: www.2277rcacc.com/.

• Bladder cancer support group: Regional group meets on the third Tuesday of the month in the Bonsor Recreation Complex second floor board room, 6550 Bonsor Ave. in Burnaby at 7:30 p.m. Info: bladdercancercanada.org.

• ESL Classes – Free English as a second language classes every Tuesday, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at St. Dunstan’s Anglican Church, 2035 264th St. All are welcome, no charge. Info: 604-856-5393.

• FLCC Silver Dragons dragon boat team meet in Ft. Langley (parking lot behind the Fort Pub) every Tuesday. The recreational group of senior women in their 70s paddle on the Bedford Channel for fun and exercise. New members welcomed: for info call Gay at 604-833-1798 or Lynda at 604-536-7433.

• Fort Langley Community Association: Meets on the third Tuesday of the month in the community hall, 9167 Glover Rd., at 7:30 p.m. Info: info@fortlangleycommunity.com.

• Langley Amateur Radio Association meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at Douglas Recreation Centre, 20550 Douglas Cres. See website www.lngara.com for info.

• Langley Elks Lodge 259: Check out the service club with an emphasis on helping children. Meetings are on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 8 p.m. RSVP: 604-200-8569 or langleyelks@gmail.com. Info: www.fb.com/LangleyElks or www.elks-canada.org.

• Langley Newcomers and Friends – a non-profit, community-minded organization for women. Meet first Tuesday of every month, Sept. to June, at Southwinds Estate clubhouse, 21164 88th Ave. Info: Felicity 604-427-4009 or Langleynewcomers@gmail.com.

• Langley Senior Ladies Golf – weather permitting, tee time is 8:30 a.m. at Langley Golf Centre, 4343 – 216th St., to Sept. 24. Registration forms at the pro shop. Info: Marie at marie7dianna@gmail.com or Gurin at gurin.d54@gmail.com

• People in Pain Network: A peer-led support group meets on the third Tuesday of the month at the Church of the Valley, 23589 Old Yale Rd. Find out about resources and support in the community to help chronic pain sufferers. Info: fraservalley@pipain.com, 1844-747-7246 or www.pipain.com.

• Toastmasters Langley 2743: Meets Tuesdays, 6:50 to 9 p.m. at the Timms Community Centre multipurpose room 2. Free drop in for three meetings to learn about the public speaking group. for 19 and older. Info: langleytoastmasters2743@gmail.com.

• Small Animal Rescue Society: Mature, reliable volunteers needed to help at the rabbit shelter in Aldergrove Saturdays 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or alternate Tuesdays 5 to 7 p.m. Own transportation required. Info: Muriel, 604-530-3297.

• Valley Women’s Network: The evening chapter meets on the second Tuesday of the month at the Sunrise Banquet Centre, 188th Street and Highway 10 at 6:30 p.m. The group involves business networking, business practices, health, safety and more. Reservations and info: Eleanor, 604-530-7304 or vwmeveningchapter@gmail.com.

• Vintage Riders Equestrian Club: The club for horse enthusiasts meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month in St. Andrew’s Church, 9025 Glover Rd. First meeting free. Membership: $56/year. Info: vintage-equestrian.ca.

.

Wednesdays

• Aldergrove Art Club meets every Wednesday, 1-4 p.m., at the OAP Hall, 3015 – 273rd St.

• Classics Book Club – Join the lively discussion and get acquainted with the great books of world literature. Meets on the first Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., at Murrayville Library. Coffee provided.

• CN Pensioners Association meets in the Kinsmen Community Centre, 26770 29th Ave., on the first Wednesday of each month at 1 p.m. Info: Jonn Hanlen, 604-824-0531.

• Connect Now Aldergrove – A business networking group meets the fourth Wednesday of every month from 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Aldergrove’s White Spot restaurant, 3070 264th St. Reservations required through their website: https://www.connectnowbusinessnetwork.com/events/#!event/2016/3/23/connect-now-aldergrove.

• Fraser South Rhodo Society – meet 3rd Wed./month, Sept. to May., 7:30-9 p.m., at Langley Mennonite Church hall, 20997 – 40th Ave. No initial cost. Membership small fee. Monthly Speaker followed by shared desserts and coffee; plant sales and raffles. Info: call Ginny at 604-857-4136 or email vfearing@fearing.ca.

• Langley Quilters’ Guild meets on the fourth Wednesday, except in December, at the George Preston Recreation Centre. The day meeting is 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The evening meeting is 7:15 to 9 p.m. Info: Kathleen, 604-597-6414, or www.langleyquiltersguild.com.

• Toastmasters Murrayville meets twice a month at the new Seventh-day Adventist Church, 23589 Old Yale Rd. (no affiliation), at 7 p.m. Learn public speaking and communication skills. Info: www.murrayvilletoastmasters.org or murrayvilletoastmasters@gmail.com.

.

Thursdays

• 746 Lightning Hawk Air Cadets: Youth between ages 12-18 are welcome to join the squadron. Training is Thursdays from 6:30-9:15 p.m. at the cadets Hangar 5 at the Langley Regional Airport, September to June. Info: www.746lightninghawk.com.

• Collectors Club – Meets first Thursday each month, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Do you have a historical object that has special meaning to you, or are you a collector? Share your interest and latest finds. Contact Dennis at the library, or email dneumann@fvrl.bc.ca.

• Conversation Circles – At Aldergrove Library. Weekly discussions for those who are learning English and want to practice speaking with other people. Held in partnership with Langley Community Services Society. Please pre-register. From 10 a.m. to noon.

• GRASP: Peer-to-peer bereavement support group for individuals who have lost a loved one to substance use meets first Thursday of each month, 6 p.m. in the Cloverdale Recreation Centre room 206, 6188 176th St. Info: Heather, 604-616-4800 or grasphelp.org. Starts March 1.

• Langley Field Naturalists: The non-profit ecological group meets on the third Thursday of the month at the Langley Community Music School, 4899 207th St., at 7:15 p.m. Info: langleyfieldnaturalists.org.

• Langley Lions Club Meets on the 1st and 3rd Thursdays at West Langley Hall, 9402 208th St. Info: 604-888-1434 or westlangleyhall@gmail.com. Learn about the service club that helps locally and internationally.

• Langley Amateur Radio Association – Meets first Thursday of month, 7 p.m., at Brookswood firehall #5-20355 32nd Ave. Coffee and sweets provided. Info, email: Don dondee@shaw.ca.

• SMART Recover Family and Friends Group: Meets on the first and third Thursday of each month in the United Churches of Langley, 21562 Old Yale Rd. (formerly Sharon United) Meetings run 7 to 8:30 p.m. For those who are affected by the substance abuse, alcohol abuse, or other addictions of a loved one. 19 and older. Free. Info: langleySMARTgroup@gmail.com or www.smartrecovery.org. Dates: March 7, March 21.

.

Fridays

• Partners Bridge – Every Friday (except the second Friday of each month) at 7 p.m. at Aldergrove’s OAP hall.The cost is $2.

.

Saturdays

• Prostate cancer support: The regional support group meets on the last Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. at Valley View Memorial Gardens, 14644 72nd Ave.. Open to men diagnosed and treated for prostate cancer, spouses and guests. Info: pccnsurrey.ca or 604-594-5257.

• Old Time Dances: at OAP Hall, 3015 273rd St., 1-4 p.m. Cost $6. Includes coffee/tea and snacks.

.

Sundays

• Guys ’N’ Gals Square Dance Club – Classes 1-4 p.m. at Aldergrove OAP #71 Hall, 3015 273rd St. First three classes free to new dancers or $7 at door. Tickets $35 at www.bluefrogstudios.ca.