Langley Advance Times Community Calendar: Nov. 13, 2019 edition

During the holidays, we also have our Christmas Fun calendar in print and online

Ongoing

• Climate change group Climate Crisis Langley Action Partners is focused on gathering ideas and input on how to tackle the issue locally. Info: climatecrisislangley@gmail.com or check the Facebook page.

• Volunteer fixers: Township hosting Repair Cafe 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 30. Looking for people willing to share their repair skills. Sign up at tol.ca/repaircafe.

Friday, Nov. 15

• Real Men, the mosaic of masculinity: Life+App presents a forum on healthy masculinity in the modern world. Starts at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 15 in the Chief Sepass Theatre. Free but must have a ticket through Eventbrite.ca.

Friday, Nov. 22

• Energy saving workshop in Mandarin: Learn how to save energy and money around the house in a free workshop Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. at the School District 25 office. Bring a copy of a BC Hydro or Fortis energy bill and receive a energy savings kit worth $90. Limited space. Register at empowermeprogram.com/bc or 604-598-8427.

Saturday, Nov. 23

• Bowling for the Food Bank: Bowl for free from 10 a.m. to noon on Nov. 23 at Aldor Alley, 27070 Fraser Hwy. Admission non-perishable food donation to the Langley Food Bank. Hosted by realtor Casey Duncan. Info: caseyduncan@macrealty.com.

Volunteers & Donations

• Pacific Riding for Developing Abilities- Volunteers needed for the therapeutic riding group in South Langley. Full training provided for various roles. Info: Becky or Karen, 604-530-8717.

• CARES cat shelter: Volunteers needed 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays for cleaning at the shelter’s pet adoption centre in the PetSmart. Info: info@carescatshelter.com or 604-532-5632.

• Volunteers needed: Langley Seniors Community Action Table (LSCAT) looking for a volunteer for greeting and registration at its meetings on the third Thursday of the month from 10 to 11 a.m. Meetings take place in various Langley locations. No meetings July and August. Info: Sherri, 604-780-3489.

• Langley Emergency Program manages volunteer teams – Emergency Support Services and Emergency Communications Support. Contact Ginger at 604-514-2820 or ep@langleycity.ca.

• Meals on Wheels – The non-profit society provides meals for those unable to cook for themselves whether due to age or infirmity. Available temporarily, such as post-surgery. Volunteer drivers are also wanted. Meal delivery takes place Monday to Friday 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. A route usually takes about 90 minutes. 20414 Douglas Cres. 604-533-1679.

• Pos-Abilities is in immediate need of used equipment. If you have any used wheelchairs, scooters,walkers, etc. please visit https://pos-abilities.org/assistive-devices/ or call 604-961-0117.

Libraries

Programs are free unless noted otherwise.

• Aldergrove Library, 26770 29th Ave., 604-856-6415

– Knit & Crochet Clinic: Tuesday Knitting and Crocheting group meets at 1 p.m. Learn how to master the basics.

– Knit & Crochet Clinic: Thursday Knitting and Crocheting group meets at 1 p.m. Learn how to master the basics.

– Virtual Reality: VR is intended for those ages 10 or older, or taller than 48 inches. Registration required. Nov. 16, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

– Throwback Thursday: Retro Tech Tryout is Nov. 21 at 3 to 5 p.m.

– Puzzle Contest: Teams will work on the same puzzle. Prizes. All ages welcome. Teams of four to six recommended. Registration required. Nov. 23, 1 to 3 p.m.

• Brookswood Library, 20045 40th Ave., 604-534-7055

– Babytimes: Help baby develop speech and language skills with fun, social bonding activities for babies and caregivers Thursdays, Nov. 14, 21 and 28 at 10:30 a.m.

– Baby and Tot Keva Plank Fun: Build and stack thing. Helps baby develop fine motor skills. Nov. 28 at 11 a.m.

– Storytime: For ages two to five, along with their parents and caregivers. Stories, songs, rhymes, and puppets. Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m.

– Birdwatching Back Packs: Come try out our new bird watching back packs, and then enter a contest to win a bird book. Nov. 16 at 2:30 p.m.

• City of Langley Library, 20399 Douglas Cres., 604-514-2850

– Babytime, Mondays, 2 to 2:30 p.m.

– Storytime, Thursdays, 10:30 to 11:00 a.m.

– LEGO Club, Mondays, 4 to 5:30 p.m.

– Close Knit Langley, Tuesdays, 2:30 to 5 p.m.

– Scrabble Club, Wednesdays, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

• Fort Langley Library, 9167 Glover Rd., 604-888-0722

– Storytime: Interactive songs, stories and rhymes. Ages two to six, drop in on Thursdays, 10 a.m.

• Muriel Arnason Library, #130 20338 65th Ave., 604-532-3590

– Cubetto PJ Storytime: Join Cubetto the friendly wooden robot. Kids can wear their pyjamas and bring a stuffie. Ages two to six, drop in format. 7to 8 p.m., Nov. 13.

– Keep Talking: Documentary film on indigenous languages is shows at 7 p.m., Nov. 20.

– After SchoolAPALOOZA: Each Tuesday has brain challenging activities, board games, Sphero Maze, Magformers, Keva Planks. All ages, drop in from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

– Storytime: Interactive songs, stories and rhymes. Ages two to six, drop in on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.

– Babytime: Enjoy bounces, songs and rhymes with your baby. Ages birth to 18 months, drop in on Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

• Murrayville Library, 22071 48th Ave., 604-533-0339

– Cribbage Club: Casual cribbage play on some of our vintage, jumbo cribbage boards. Drop in format from 6:30 to 8 p.m Mondays.

• Walnut Grove Library, 8889 Walnut Grove Dr., 604-882-0410

– Conversation Circles: Thursdays 1:45 to 2:45 p.m. on Thursdays.

– Babytime: Wednesdays, 9:30 to 10 a.m.

– Storytime: Thursdays, 11:30 a.m. to noon.

Honouring history

• Aldergrove Telephone Museum, 3190 271 St., 604-857-0555, www.telephonemuseum.ca

• B.C. Farm Museum, 9131 King St., 604-888-2273, www.bcfma.com

• Canadian Museum of Flight, 5333 216th St. hangar 3, 604-888-3992, www.canadianflight.org

• Langley Centennial Museum, 9135 King St., 604-888-3922

• Fort Langley National Historic Site 23433 Mavis Ave., 604-513-4777

• Heritage CN Station: See the 1915 station, the heritage gardens, and vintage rail cars from noon to 4 p.m. weekends. Info: www.langleyheritage.ca. Volunteers needed Saturday and Sunday.

• Langley Memorial Hospital Museum: in Michaud House, 5202 204th St.

• Surrey Museum 17710 56A Ave., 604-592-6956 surrey.ca/heritage

Blood clinics

Book at a mobile clinic listed below or the permanent site in Surrey (15285 101st Ave.). Info: blood.ca or 1-888-236-6283 (1-888-2-DONATE)

• Blacklock Fine Arts Elementary 5100 206th St., 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

• Cloverdale Catholic Parish 17475 59th Ave., 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Trinity Western University Reimer Student Centre, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.,

• Walnut Grove Lutheran Church 20530 88th Ave., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Church in the Valley 23589 Old Yale Rd., 1 to 8 p.m.

• Aldergrove Kinsmen Community Hall 26770 29th Ave., 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.,

• Aldergrove Community Secondary 26850 29th Ave., 9:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Get thrifty

• Penny Pincher thrift store The store, 20550 Fraser Hwy., accepts donation from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Saturday. The shop is operated by the Langley Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and raises funds for hospital equipment.

• Fibromyalgia Well Spring Foundation – The thrift shoppe and offices are now in Aldergrove, 2978 272nd St., and raise money for the organization’s work. Info: 778-278-3697.

• Tuk Shop – The public can pick up gently used items at the Langley Seniors’ Resource Centre, 20605 51B Ave., Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Proceeds support the non-profit seniors’ centre. Open to the public. Donations of clothing, jewelry, accessories, shoes, knick knacks, dishware and other small items accepted. Info: 604-530-3020, ext. 312.

• Second Story Treasures – The store at 20349 88th Ave. raises funds for the Langley Hospice Society. Donations needed.

Out and about

• Rental housing for seniors: Trained counsellor provides information Wednesdays 1 to 3 p.m. at the Langley Seniors Resource Centre, 20605 51B Ave. Bookings: 604-530-3020, ext. 306 or 305. Learn about rentals, applications, BC Housing, Shelter Aid for Elderly Renters, independent and assisted living, and more. Counsellor can help fill out forms.

• Aldergrove Veterans and Seniors 55+ Drop In Centre – at 27247 Fraser Hwy. , 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Full, hot, home-cooked meal including tea or coffee and dessert, followed by games.

• Heartfulness Meditation free masterclass has weekly sessions. Info: Judith, 604-533-1172 or divinetraveller@gmail.com.

• Glen Valley Watershed Society – a group of passionate people looking to protect waterways to ensure a healthy environment. Info: stewardship@leps.bc.ca

• Langley Hospice Society – Hospice centre is at 20660 48th Ave. Society offers programs for all ages. Info: 604-530-1115 or info@langleyhospice.com. Nov. 14 workshop: True Blue Best practices for dealing with grieving children and teens is at noon in H.D. Stafford Middle School. Free but must register. Nov. 14 workshop: Navigating the Family Blueprint: Engaging children when a family member has a serious illness is 4 to 6 p.m. in H.D. Stafford Middle School. $20. For professionals.

• CARES – The no-kill cat shelter in Milner need volunteers for Sundays at its pet adoption centre in PetSmart. Noon to 2 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. shifts available. Help is also needed Thursday mornings for cleaning at the adoption centre Info: 604-532-5632 (leave a message) or info@carescatshelter.com.

• Brookswood Senior Centre – The centre, 19899 36th Ave., offers lots of activities:

– Chess club, Mondays, 7 to 10 p.m.

– Cribbage (five-card), Tuesdays, 12 to 2 p.m. tea and goodies included.

– Square and Round Dancing, Tuesday (plus) 7 to 9:30 p.m. and Wednesday (beginner/mainstream) 7 to 9:30 p.m. (September to May)

– Zumba Gold, Monday and Thursday, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

– Pool/snooker, Tuesday and Thursday, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

– Beginner line dancing, Thursday 1:45 to 2:45 p.m.

– Beginner Plus, Thursday, 2:45 to 4 p.m.

– Intermediate line dancing, Thursday 4 to 5:45 p.m.

– Bridge, Wednesday and Friday, 12 to 4 p.m.

– Synergy advanced line dancing, Sunday, 12:30 to 3:45 p.m., and Thursday, 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. High improver intermediate class, Thursday 8 to 10 p.m.

– Mexican Train Dominoes and more. Play games on the second and fourth Thursday of each month 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• You’ve Gotta Have Friends: The local initiative to foster a sense of community and belonging is located at 20510 Fraser Hwy. Contact: 604-533-6546. Info: youvegottahavefriends.ca.

• TOPS: Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a non-profit weight loss support group. For a nighttime chapter near you, phone Jacquie, 604-556-0535. For a daytime chapter, phone Linda, 604-462-9326.

• Health Equipment Loan Program HELP: Canadian Red Cross program, provides short-term loans of medical equipment. 106 – 20530 Langley Bypass. Info: 604-532-2282.

• Tai chi: For people with health problems, chronic illnesses, mobility challenges, or the consequences of an injury. Movements are adapted for people with reduced mobility and the program is open to all. Thursdays, Douglas Recreation Centre, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Info: 604-507-0700.

• Food and Friends Langley: Meals on Wheels has a program for seniors (55+) to share a nutritious lunch along with socializing and guest speakers. Lunch costs $5 to $7. RSVP in advance to the number listed. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Aldergrove

– Fox & Hounds Pub, 26444 32nd Ave.: 1st and 3rd Monday of the month. RSVP: 604-533-1679. $7.

– Otter Co-Op: 3600 248 St.: 2nd Monday of the month. RSVP: 604-857-7725.

Brookswood

– Brookswood Seniors Centre, 19899 36th Ave.: 1st and 3rd Thursday of the month. RSVP: 604-590-3888.

Fort Langley

– Parish of St. George Church, 9160 Church St.: 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month. RSVP: 604-888-7782.

Langley City

– Douglas Recreation Centre, 20550 Douglas Cres.: 1st and 3rd Monday of the month. RSVP: 604-514-2940.

– Flourishing Chinese Restaurant, 20472 Fraser Hwy.: 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month. RSVP: 604-514-2940. $6.

North Langley

– Walnut Grove Community Centre, 8889 Walnut Grove Dr. 2nd and 4th Thursdays of the month. RSVP: 604-882-0408. $6.

Willoughby

– Langley Seniors Village, 20365 65th Ave. 1st and 3rd Wednesday. RSVP: 604-533-1679.

Volunteers needed. A commitment of twice a month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (days of week and locations vary). Contact Langley Meals on Wheels, 604-533-1679 or ashley@lmow.ca.

• Al-Anon Family Groups: If someone else’s drinking is affecting you, AFG can help. Local meetings are Tuesdays, 7:30-8:30 p.m. at the Douglas Recreation Centre. Info: 604-688-1716, langleyafg@shaw.ca or www.bcyukon-al-anon.org.

• Alano Club of Langley: A social club for people in recovery, open 365 days a year, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 7 to 10 p.m. Drop in for a cup of coffee or a game of pool at 20473 Douglas Cres. Info: 604-532-9280.

• Alateen: The group supports young people recovering from the effects of living with problem drinking in a family member or friend. Ages 10 and up. The group meets at the Township Civic Facility, 20338 65th Ave. Info: 604-688-1716.

• Alcoholics Anonymous: Call Alcoholics Anonymous at the Langley intergroup office, 604-533-2600. Answering machine after hours. Tues. eves. at George Preston Recreation Centre, 20699 42nd Ave., 8:30 p.m. Info: 604-434-3933 or 604-533-2600.

• Gamblers Anonymous: Call the 24-hour help line at 1-855-222-5542, or online at www.gabc.ca. People can also get help for problem gambling by contacting friend@gabc.ca.

• Healthy Living Bag – City residents can pick up a bag of fruits and vegetables for $5 on the first Tuesday of the month. Pick up is six days later. Order through the Douglas Recreation Centre, 604-514-2865, City recreation services, 604-514-2940, or the Langley Seniors’ Resource Centre, 604-530-3020. Pick up at the Douglas Centre or the seniors centre.

• Home educators – The Langley Home Educators Association holds monthly meetings in the Walnut Grove Lutheran Church, 20530 88th Ave. Non-members welcome. Info: Lisa, lheagroup@gmail.com.

Mondays

• Aldergrove Toastmasters Leaders Club meets first and third Monday each month, 6:45-8 p.m., in upstairs room on the far right, 26245 – 28th Ave. Info: president Millie McConnell, 604-825-3334.

• Chess Club: All ages are invited to play Mondays 7 to 10 p.m. at the Brookswood Seniors Centre, 19899 36th Ave. Info: 604-530-4232.

• Hominum: The Hominum Fraser Valley chapter is a support and discussion group to help gay, bi- or questioning men. It meets the last Monday of each month (Nov. 25). Info: Art, email aapearson@shaw.ca, or call 604-477-9553.

• Osteoporosis Canada: The Langley branch is no longer meeting.

• Heartfulness Group Meditation: free every Monday at Douglas Rec Centre, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Masterclasses also available. Info: Judith, 604-533-1172, or email divinetraveller@gmail.com.

Tuesdays

• Mood Disorders Association of B.C.: Peer-led support group meets 4 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday. For teens and adults. Facilitated by trained volunteers. Not intended as a substitution for professional therapy. Meets until Dec. 17.

• 2277 Seaforth Highlanders – The Royal Canadian Army Cadets is for ages 12 to 18 to learn leadership, citizenship, fitness and communications. Activities include sports, band, field training exercises, first aid, camps, exchange programs, music, travel, and more at no cost to the parents. The group meets Tuesdays, 6:20 to 9 p.m. at Blacklock Elementary, 5100 206th St. Info: www.2277rcacc.com/.

• Bladder cancer support group: Regional group meets on the third Tuesday of the month in the Bonsor Recreation Complex second floor board room, 6550 Bonsor Ave. in Burnaby at 7:30 p.m. Info: bladdercancercanada.org.

• ESL Classes – Free English as a second language classes every Tuesday, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at St. Dunstan’s Anglican Church, 2035 264th St. All are welcome, no charge. Info: 604-856-5393.

• FLCC Silver Dragons dragon boat team meet in Fort Langley (parking lot behind the Fort Pub) every Tuesday. The recreational group of senior women in their 70s paddle on the Bedford Channel for fun and exercise. New members welcomed: for info call Gay at 604-833-1798 or Lynda at 604-536-7433.

• Fort Langley Community Association: Meets on the third Tuesday of the month in the community hall, 9167 Glover Rd., at 7:30 p.m. Info: info@fortlangleycommunity.com.

• Langley Amateur Radio Association meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at Douglas Recreation Centre, 20550 Douglas Cres. See website www.lngara.com for info.

• Langley Elks Lodge 259: Check out the service club with an emphasis on helping children. Meetings are on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 8 p.m. RSVP: 604-200-8569 or langleyelks@gmail.com. Info: www.fb.com/LangleyElks or www.elks-canada.org.

• Langley Newcomers and Friends – a non-profit, community-minded organization for women. Meet first Tuesday of every month, Sept. to June, at Southwinds Estate clubhouse, 21164 88th Ave. Info: Felicity 604-427-4009 or Langleynewcomers@gmail.com.

• People in Pain Network: A peer-led support group meets on the third Tuesday of the month at 10:30 a.m. in the Church of the Valley, 23589 Old Yale Rd. Find out about resources and support in the community to help chronic pain sufferers. Info: fraservalley@pipain.com, 1844-747-7246 or www.pipain.com.

• Toastmasters Langley 2743: Meets Tuesdays, 6:50 to 9 p.m. at the Timms Community Centre multipurpose room 2. Free drop in for three meetings to learn about the public speaking group. for 19 and older. Info: langleytoastmasters2743@gmail.com.

• Small Animal Rescue Society: Mature, reliable volunteers needed to help at the rabbit shelter in Aldergrove Saturdays 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or alternate Tuesdays 5 to 7 p.m. Own transportation required. Info: Muriel, 604-530-3297.

• Valley Women’s Network: The evening chapter meets on the second Tuesday of the month at the Sunrise Banquet Centre, 188th Street and Highway 10 at 6:30 p.m. The group involves business networking, business practices, health, safety and more. Reservations and info: Eleanor, 604-530-7304 or vwmeveningchapter@gmail.com.

• Vintage Riders Equestrian Club: The club for horse enthusiasts meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month in St. Andrew’s Church, 9025 Glover Rd. First meeting free. Membership: $56/year. Info: vintage-equestrian.ca.

Wednesdays

• Aldergrove Art Club meets every Wednesday, 1-4 p.m., at the OAP Hall, 3015 – 273rd St.

• Classics Book Club – Join the lively discussion and get acquainted with the great books of world literature. Meets on the first Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., at Murrayville Library. Coffee provided.

• CN Pensioners Association meets in the Kinsmen Community Centre, 26770 29th Ave., on the first Wednesday of each month at 1 p.m. Info: Jonn Hanlen, 604-824-0531.

• Connect Now Aldergrove – A business networking group meets the fourth Wednesday of every month from 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Aldergrove’s White Spot restaurant, 3070 264th St. Reservations required through their website: https://www.connectnowbusinessnetwork.com/events/#!event/2016/3/23/connect-now-aldergrove.

• Fraser South Rhodo Society: Meet 3rd Wed./month, Sept. to May., 7:30-9 p.m., at Langley Mennonite Church hall, 20997 – 40th Ave. No initial cost. Membership small fee. Monthly Speaker followed by shared desserts and coffee; plant sales and raffles. Info: call Ginny at 604-857-4136 or email vfearing@fearing.ca.

• Langley Quilters’ Guild: Meets on the fourth Wednesday, except in December, at the George Preston Recreation Centre. The day meeting is 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The evening meeting is 7:15 to 9 p.m. Info: Kim, 778-840-0322, or www.langleyquiltersguild.com.

• Toastmasters Murrayville: Meets twice a month at the new Seventh-day Adventist Church, 23589 Old Yale Rd. (no affiliation), at 7 p.m. Learn public speaking and communication skills. Info: www.murrayvilletoastmasters.org or murrayvilletoastmasters@gmail.com.

• Better Breathers Group: The group meets on the second Wednesday of the month at the Timms Community Centre from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Guest speakers on various health topics and support for those with COPD. Info: betterbreathers@bc.lung.ca.

Thursdays

• 746 Lightning Hawk Air Cadets: Youth between ages 12-18 are welcome to join the squadron. Training is Thursdays from 6:30-9:15 p.m. at the cadets Hangar 5 at the Langley Regional Airport, September to June. Info: www.746lightninghawk.com.

• Collectors Club – Meets first Thursday each month, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Do you have a historical object that has special meaning to you, or are you a collector? Share your interest and latest finds. Contact Dennis at the library, or email dneumann@fvrl.bc.ca.

• Conversation Circles – At Aldergrove Library. Weekly discussions for those who are learning English and want to practice speaking with other people. Held in partnership with Langley Community Services Society. Please pre-register. From 10 a.m. to noon.

• GRASP: Peer-to-peer bereavement support group for individuals who have lost a loved one to substance use. Group meets first Thursday of each month, 6 p.m. in the Cloverdale Recreation Centre room 206, 6188 176th St. Info: Heather, 604-616-4800 or grasphelp.org. Starts March 1.

• Langley Field Naturalists: The non-profit ecological group meets on the third Thursday of the month at the Langley Community Music School, 4899 207th St., at 7:15 p.m. Info: langleyfieldnaturalists.org.

• Langley Lions Club Meets on the 1st and 3rd Thursdays at West Langley Hall, 9402 208th St. Info: 604-888-1434 or westlangleyhall@gmail.com. Learn about the service club that helps locally and internationally.

• Langley Amateur Radio Association – Meets first Thursday of month, 7 p.m., at Brookswood firehall #5-20355 32nd Ave. Coffee and sweets provided. Info, email: Don dondee@shaw.ca.

• SMART Recover Family and Friends Group: Meets on the first and third Thursday of each month in the United Churches of Langley, 21562 Old Yale Rd. (formerly Sharon United) Meetings run 7 to 8:30 p.m. For those who are affected by the substance abuse, alcohol abuse, or other addictions of a loved one. 19 and older. Free. Info: langleySMARTgroup@gmail.com or www.smartrecovery.org. Dates: March 7, March 21.

• Caregivers Suppor Group: Make connections with others facing similar caregiving challenges at the meetings for 19 and older. They are at 1:15 p.m. every Thursday at the Langley Seniors Resource Centre, 20605 51B Ave. Info: Sylvia, sylviac@lsrc.ca.

Fridays

• Partners Bridge – Every Friday (except the second Friday of each month) at 7 p.m. at Aldergrove’s OAP hall.The cost is $2.

Saturdays

• Prostate cancer support: The regional support group meets on the last Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. at Valley View Memorial Gardens, 14644 72nd Ave.. Open to men diagnosed and treated for prostate cancer, spouses and guests. Info: pccnsurrey.ca or 604-594-5257.

• Old Time Dances: at OAP Hall, 3015 273rd St., 1-4 p.m. Cost $6. Includes coffee/tea and snacks.

Sundays

• Guys ’N’ Gals Square Dance Club – Classes 1-4 p.m. at Aldergrove OAP #71 Hall, 3015 273rd St. First three classes free to new dancers or $7 at door. Tickets $35 at www.bluefrogstudios.ca.