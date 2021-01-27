Sources Community Resource Society received $70,777 from SurreyCares Community Foundation in July. From left: Denise Darrell, executive director of Women, Seniors & Community Services of Sources; David Young, chief executive officer of Sources; Christine Buttkus, executive director of SurreyCares; and Linda Annis, director with SurreyCares. (Submitted photo: SurreyCares) Sources Community Resource Society received $70,777 from SurreyCares Community Foundation in July. From left: Denise Darrell, executive director of Women, Seniors & Community Services of Sources; David Young, chief executive officer of Sources; Christine Buttkus, executive director of SurreyCares; and Linda Annis, director with SurreyCares. (Submitted photo: SurreyCares)

Sources Community Resource Society received $70,777 from SurreyCares Community Foundation in July. From left: Denise Darrell, executive director of Women, Seniors & Community Services of Sources; David Young, chief executive officer of Sources; Christine Buttkus, executive director of SurreyCares; and Linda Annis, director with SurreyCares. (Submitted photo: SurreyCares) Sources Community Resource Society received $70,777 from SurreyCares Community Foundation in July. From left: Denise Darrell, executive director of Women, Seniors & Community Services of Sources; David Young, chief executive officer of Sources; Christine Buttkus, executive director of SurreyCares; and Linda Annis, director with SurreyCares. (Submitted photo: SurreyCares)

Langley agencies share more than $100,000 in COVID-related grants

Money will allow adding staff and expanding services during the pandemic

More than $100,000 in COVID-related grants are being distributed to Langley agencies that work with temporary foreign workers, indigenous artists, and people with physical and metal challenges.

On Wednesday, Jan. 27, SurreyCares Community Foundation announced funding from the federal Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF) would be distributed to Options Community Services, Coast Salish Arts & Cultural Society, Langley Pos-abilities Society, Encompass Support and Inclusion Langley Society.

The $350 million ECSF was set up to help community organizations serve vulnerable Canadians during the COVID-19 crisis.

Distribution of the ECSF is being handled by the Community Foundations of Canada, United Way Centraide Canada and the Canadian Red Cross.

Since Langley doesn’t have a community foundation that is participating in the program, SurreyCares handled the distribution, explained Christine Buttkus, foundation executive director.

“We’re really glad to be able to support other communities,” Buttkus told the Langley Advance Times.

The grants are the second round of funding, following the first round in July that saw more than $70,00 donated to Sources Community Resources Society, which operates in White Rock, Surrey and Langley.

READ ALSO: Sources receives $70K from SurreyCares

Here’s how $107,000 in funds were distributed in Langley:

A $14,470 grant went to Options Community Services Society for their Township of Langley Outreach for their Vulnerable Temporary Foreign Workers (TFW) Project.

The project is to support vulnerable TFWs as they manage the impacts of COVID-19 by disseminating information on rights and responsibilities and resources through community and volunteer outreach and engagement.

Iris Solorzano, Program Manager at Options Community Services Society, said many of the recent arrivals of Temporary Foreign Workers are young males who are away from their families for the first time.

“The mandatory quarantine of two weeks was emotionally challenging for many, followed by the learning curve post-quarantine,” Solorzano said.

“We experienced a high volume of TFWs reaching out for mental health support, health information, resources or just the need to connect with someone in their own language at all hours of the day and night.”

Options will now be able to increase the number of hours of their current staff, from part-time with 17 hours per week to 35 hours per week.

Options has also partnered with Fraser Health Authority (FHA) to provide extra support and guidance for TFWs in accessing COVID-19 resources.

Coast Salish Arts & Cultural Society has received $19,100 to support virtual programs that aim to expand the communication reach of all indigenous people living within Coast Salish territories, to assemble and impart their knowledge via mentoring by sharing cultural teachings and protocols through social media platforms.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Wheelchair maze a test of skill at Day Of Pos-Abilities in Langley City

Langley Pos-abilities Society has received $42,250 for the COVID – 19 Rescue Project to reorganize and reinstate their organization’s operational structure to achieve their objective of providing support to people with disabilities while adhering to the Social Distancing and COVID regulations. As well, the funding will enhance and expand the organization’s outreach, especially during these trying times.

Encompass Support received $25,190 for their “Reducing Barriers for Mental Health Support for Children During COVID” project, funding that will help in expanding counselling services during the pandemic.

“Through this program, vulnerable individuals going through mental stress due to increased isolation, confronting illness, and facing difficulties in coping with changes brought on by COVID will receive appropriate counselling; children will have faster access to therapy,” the announcement said.

Inclusion Langley Society received $6,000 for its Safe Services and Supports program to ensure access to required personal protective equipment (PPE) and to reorganize operational procedures to guarantee the maintenance of social distancing regulations.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

charityCoronavirusLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Co-op Community Spaces is investing $1 million to fund community projects

Just Posted

Sources Community Resource Society received $70,777 from SurreyCares Community Foundation in July. From left: Denise Darrell, executive director of Women, Seniors & Community Services of Sources; David Young, chief executive officer of Sources; Christine Buttkus, executive director of SurreyCares; and Linda Annis, director with SurreyCares. (Submitted photo: SurreyCares) Sources Community Resource Society received $70,777 from SurreyCares Community Foundation in July. From left: Denise Darrell, executive director of Women, Seniors & Community Services of Sources; David Young, chief executive officer of Sources; Christine Buttkus, executive director of SurreyCares; and Linda Annis, director with SurreyCares. (Submitted photo: SurreyCares)
Langley agencies share more than $100,000 in COVID-related grants

Money will allow adding staff and expanding services during the pandemic

Some of the fake gold sold by con artists in B.C. RCMP said there have been reports of the scam in Richmond, Coquitlam, Burnaby, Langley and New Westminster from Jan. 17 through Jan. 22 (RCMP)
‘Dubai gold’ scam is back in Langley and the Lower Mainland

If someone offers to sell gold jewelry at a bargain, it’s probably fake, police warn

Investigators placed dozens of yellow evidence markers on the ground near the site of a fatal shooting in Langley City early Wednesday morning. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
UPDATE: 22-year-old man killed in targeted shooting in Langley

South Surrey vehicle fire may be linked to homicide: police

Jack Nicholson (left) presented a cheque in 2020 for the Co-op Community Spaces Grants for local community projects across Western Canada/ (Sean Weatherly/Special to The Star)
Co-op Community Spaces is investing $1 million to fund community projects

Non-profits and registered charities can apply between Feb. 1 and March 1 for funding opportunities

Abbotsford Police is investigating after bullet casings were found following a shots fired call at the intersection of Purcell Avenue and Wells Gray Avenue on Tuesday night. (File photo)
Bullet casings found after shots-fired call in Abbotsford on Tuesday

Abbotsford Police Department seeking witnesses and CCTV footage following shooting

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
B.C. announces 485 new COVID-19 cases, fewest deaths in months

‘The actions we take may seem small, but will have a big impact to stop the virus,” urges Dr. Henry

Othman “Adam” Hamdan, pictured in front of Christina Lake’s Welcome Centre, was acquitted of terrorism related charges in 2017. He has been living in Christina Lake since November 2020. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Man acquitted on terrorism charges awaits deportation trial while living in Kootenays

Othman Ayed Hamdan said he wants to lead a normal life while he works on his upcoming book

B.C. Premier John Horgan wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 prior to being sworn in by The Honourable Janet Austin, Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia during a virtual swearing in ceremony in Victoria, Thursday, November 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
John Horgan calls jumping COVID vaccine queue ‘un-Canadian’

Horgan says most people in B.C. are doing their best to follow current public health guidelines

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, and Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart share a laugh while speaking to the media before sitting down for a meeting at City Hall, in Vancouver, on Friday August 30, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Vancouver mayor, Health Canada to formally discuss drug decriminalization

Kennedy Stewart says he’s encouraged by the federal health minister’s commitment to work with the city

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Downtown Fernie is pictured after a snowfall.
Fernie area declared community COVID-19 cluster by Interior Health

81 cases have been identified since Jan. 1

(Jason Christopher/Facebook)
VIDEO: Prince George RCMP looking for driver after ‘dangerous’ stunt at high school

Viral video has been viewed more than 130,000 times

B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks at B.C. legislature on the province’s mass vaccination plan for COVID-19, Jan. 22, 2021. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 quarantine not an option for B.C., John Horgan says

Apres-ski parties increase risk, not interprovincial travel

Worker at Swartz Bay terminal on Monday, January 20, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
Former BC Ferries employee alleges he was fired because of his race

Imraan Goondiwala has been granted a BC Human Rights Tribunal hearing

Most Read