All the senior air cadets with 746 Lightning Hawks pulled together a Christmas hamper for one of the squadron’s own families this holiday season. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Langley air cadets rally to support those less fortunate

The cadets gave a donation to Langley Sources Food Bank and a Christmas hamper to a cadet family.

Air cadets are always volunteering to sell poppies leading up to Remembrance Day, often seen active in community parades, and stepping up for other efforts as needed.

Well the troops with the 746 Lightning Hawk squadron demonstrate their propensity for community leadership again during the holiday season.

Squadron members collected food and almost $300 in cash donations at their Christmas party that have been donated to Langley Sources Food Bank.

Likewise, the squadron decided to sponsor on of their own member families with a Christmas hamper this year, explained spokesperson Corrie Wong.

“The seniors took it upon themselves to collect food and gifts for a family of four and donations to enhance their holiday,” Wong explained.

“It is exciting to see the growth in leadership of these young adults. An amazing experience to witness their supportive and generous hearts for others in their community.”

For more information on the squadron, people can visit their website or their Facebook page.

